If you’re looking for a nature escape, picturesque Ojai, California — which is located in the beautiful landscapes between the Topatopa Mountains — is an ideal getaway. The smallest city in Ventura County, Ojai is home to just 8,000 residents and a relaxed, eco-conscious culture of arts and history. It’s just an hour drive from Los Angeles too, so it’s ideal if you need an escape from the city. Once you get there, there are plenty of fun things to do in Ojai, from meditation retreats, hikes with a spectacular view, and even a one-of-a-kind sunset, to make the most of your vacation.

Ojai is nustled into the mountains and it got its name from the Chumash Indian word “awhait,” meaning the “moon.” Rightly so, as it’s a city that glows pink (literally!) and offers plenty of outdoor activities for soaking up the daylight.

Foodies will want to check out the Ojai restaurant scene, which serves a variety of vegetarian-focused food made with local produce, and the olive oil farms are a must-see. However, Ojai is most known for its wellness retreats and its laid-back lifestyle with a focus on local shops — the city even banned chain stores. It’s a great place to relax and disconnect, and you’ll want to check out these eight fun things to do in Ojai the next time you’re in the California getaway.

Enjoy Stunning Views On A Hike In The Mountains Patricia Marroquin/Moment/Getty Images Enjoy the scenic landscape of Ojai with a long hike through nature. There’s a variety of different trails with stop-in-your-tracks views for all experience levels through the Matilija, Horn, and Sisar Canyons.

Discover Local Art And Culture Artist Otto Heino Mel Melcon/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images Discover the rich arts and culture community in downtown Ojai by visiting its roster of art galleries, ceramic studios, and attractions like the Ojai Art Center and Ojai Valley Museum. Nearby, you can also tour the Beatrice Wood Center of the Arts, which is a charming art studio tucked up in the mountains with tons of folk art and eclectic jewelry to shop.

Stroll Around The Ojai Farmer’s Market On Sunday Iris Schneider/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images Head to the Ojai Farmer’s Market for an easy Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. to shop fresh produce, pastries, lavender bouquets, and souvenirs from local artisans while live music plays.

Gaze Upon The “Pink Moment” In Ojai - Fotosearch/Fotosearch/Getty Images Known by the locals as the “pink moment,” Ojai’s sunsets are a must-see. Watch the sky turn a soft, hazy pink and reflect off the landscape through the Topatopa Mountains over Ojai Valley.

Take A Tour And Tasting At An Ojai Olive Oil Farm Stephen Osman/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images Foodies will love this olive oil tasting tour at Ojai’s Olive Oil Company farm. It’s about four miles outside of Ojai and is home to 150-year old olive trees. You can even bring your dog along as you learn about olive oil extraction and taste test a variety of extra virgin oils and balsamic vinegars.

Unwind At A Meditation Day Retreat Spencer Weiner/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images Beautiful Ojai is known as a spiritual oasis, so take adventage of the good vibes and head to Meditation Mount for a moment of self-care. Just five miles from Ojai city, Meditation Mount is a public meditation center, sacred site, and “Sanctuary of the Soul.” Find your tranquility in the Planetary Garden of Peace, surrounded by inspiring views in a welcoming wilderness setting.

Shop Local Artisans And Vintage Shops Anne Cusack/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images Grab an authentic souvenir from local business in the downtown village of Ojai where you’ll find quaint boutiques, book stores, and unique shopping experiences. For the avid thrifter, check out the Treasures of Ojai "Antique Collective Mall." There, you’ll find a sea of unique vintage and ethnic clothing, jewelry, ceramics, and decor.