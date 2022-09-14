Consider this your SoCal autumn to-do list.
Pumpkin spice is back on the menu, haunted decor is creeping up in stores, and the weather outside is slowly cooling down. This means fall is here. To get you into the spirit of the season, you’ll want to plan some things to do in Los Angeles in fall 2022.
Along with getting your scare on at a haunted house and visiting a pumpkin patch, there are plenty of things to do in Los Angeles this fall. You just have to know what’s worth visiting, trying, and tasting. To help you and your friends plan out your days, here are the 12 of the best things to do this fall in LA.