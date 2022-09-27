Make the most of your spooky theme park day.
While the Disneyland Resort is known for being magical all year long, there’s just something about Halloween time in the parks that’s extra special. From characters dressed in costumes to pumpkin-flavored food, there are so many fun things to do at Disneyland for Halloween.
There is actually almost too much happening at Disneyland for Halloween that it may be hard to cram it all into one theme park day. To make sure you have the most spooktacular Disneyland trip, here are the best things to do at Disneyland during Halloween to prioritize first.