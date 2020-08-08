These 48 Finds On Amazon Are So Damn Good

It doesn't happen often — but occasionally, I'll come across a product that blows me out of the water. It's usually really special; not just your regular hunk o' plastic. So when I say that these amazing finds on Amazon are just so damn good, I mean it: They're useful, practical, and truly brilliant.

Not willing to take my word for it? That's okay — I'll just let the essential oil diffuser made for your car speak for itself. Just plug it into any USB port, add a few drops of your favorite scented oils, then let the aromas float throughout your vehicle as you drive. And if you're not big into aromatherapy, make sure to check out the Bluetooth shower speaker I've included. Not only is it waterproof, but the rechargeable battery also lasts for up to 12 hours. I like to take mine to the beach, but it's so durable that I've even taken it with me on camping trips.

Whether you're looking for ways to relax or in the market for some new gear, there are tons of clever products on Amazon. So clever, in fact, you'll be wondering why you didn't buy them sooner.

01 This Food Chopper That Empties Into A Storage Container Brieftons QuickPush Food Chopper Amazon $31 $23 See On Amazon This wildly-popular food chopper can crush through veggies like onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, and zucchini, and empties into a clear food storage container that comes with a lid, so it’s ready to store in your fridge. It also has four different grates for different chopping styles.

02 A Miniature Bag Sealer To Keep Snacks Fresh SEGMINISMART Mini Bag Sealer Amazon $22 See On Amazon Chips, pretzels, plastic sandwich bags — you name it, this miniature bag sealer can close it up for later. It also features a built-in slicer for stubborn packaging, and the high-quality ABS plastic construction means it's durable.

03 The Magnetic Cable Manager For Crowded Desktops Smartish Magnetic Cable Manager Amazon $20 See On Amazon Just put this magnetic cable manager on your desktop, and it'll "attract" any stray cables you place on top of it. It's designed to work with all types of cables and chargers, and you're not limited to desktops — add it to coffee tables, nightstands, or even behind your television.

04 A Miniature Vacuum For Your Keyboard MECO Keyboard Cleaner Amazon $20 See On Amazon If you have crumbs and dust stuck between the keys on your keyboard, it might be time to give this miniature vacuum a try. It comes with two nozzle heads that let you get into awkward nooks and crannies, and it's also great for cleaning air vents, between couch cushions, and more.

05 This Olive Oil Sprayer That's Also Perfect For Salad Dressing Woohubs Olive Oil Sprayer Amazon $9 See On Amazon If you want to get an even coating of dressing across all your salad greens, you can't go wrong with this sprayer. You can also use it to grease your pans with olive oil, and it's made from 100% food-safe, BPA-free glass.

06 A Scrubber That Reaches Deep Into Tall Glasses KOBWA Glass Washer Amazon $9 See On Amazon Most sponges aren't long enough to get all the way down into tall glasses. Enter: this scrubber. The suction cup on the bottom keeps it firmly planted to the bottom of your sink while you're cleaning dishes, and the bristles are made from fray-resistant nylon.

07 This Bluetooth Speaker That's Completely Waterproof INSMY IPX7 Waterproof Shower Bluetooth Speaker Amazon $19 See On Amazon If you enjoy listening to music in the shower, this Bluetooth speaker won't be ruined if you get it wet. Not only is it completely waterproof, but it's also able to play music for up to 12 hours. The built-in microphone lets you answer calls, and the suction cup on the back makes it easy to stick onto shower tiles.

08 An Office-Friendly Air Purifier THE THREE MUSKETEERS III M Mini Portable Air Purifier Amazon - $25 See On Amazon This mini air purifier can fit under a desk or in a corner, and is quiet enough to use in your office or bedroom. It features a HEPA filter designed to trap 99% of all indoor pollutants and it can even power via the cigarette lighter in your car.

09 A Closet Organizer For Giant T-Shirt Collections EZSTAX Closet Organizer (20-Pack) Amazon $24 See On Amazon If your T-shirts are taking up too much space in your closet, this organizer can help free up some space. It's able to hold up to 20 shirts at the same time, and it also works great as a document organizer in your office.

10 This Compact Cold Brew Maker For Delicious Cups At Home OXO BREW Compact Cold Brew Amazon $30 See On Amazon Buying cold brew at the store quickly gets expensive, so why not make your own with this coffee maker? The rainmaker ensures that the water is distributed evenly over your coffee grounds, and it's able to make up to 16 ounces of cold brew per batch.

11 A Roll Of Paper Towels That Are Actually Reusable AM NOLIMIT TRADE Bamboo Reusable Paper Towels (20 Sheets) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Regular paper towels are incredibly wasteful, whereas these ones are reusable. Each sheet is made from eco-friendly bamboo, and one roll is enough to last for up to six months. They're also more absorbent than regular paper towels, as well as more durable.

12 This Veggie Steamer Designed For Your Microwave Rapid Brands Veggie Steamer Amazon $11 See On Amazon You don't need a separate appliance if you want steamed vegetables — just grab this microwave veggie steamer. It's great for RVs, dorm rooms, or even just cramped kitchens. Plus, it only takes about four minutes for frozen vegetables to cook, whereas fresh ones take less than three minutes.

13 A Miniature Vacuum That's Completely Cordless Odistar Desktop Vacuum Cleaner Amazon $12 See On Amazon Whether your desktop is dirty or if your dining table has a ton of post-dinner crumbs, this miniature vacuum can get the job done. It only requires two AA batteries (which are not included), and it's able to run for up to 2.5 hours before they need to be changed.

14 This Tool That Helps Your Bug Bites Itch Less Bug Bite Thing Suction Tool Amazon $25 See On Amazon The venom or saliva in bug bites often leads to that annoying itching sensation, so make sure you have these bug bite tools on hand for the summer. They create suction against your skin to draw out irritants from the bite — and they work great on bites from mosquitos, bees, wasps, chiggers, and more.

15 A Facial Mister That Fits In Your Pocket MINI LOP Nano Facial Mister Amazon $10 See On Amazon Since it's compact enough for your pocket, this facial mister is perfect for traveling or even storing in your desk for mid-day use. It's suitable to use on all types of skin, and the water tank is large enough for about 50 sprays.

16 This Essential Oil Diffuser That Fits In Your Car's Cup Holder InnoGear USB Car Diffuser Amazon $20 See On Amazon Just place it in any cupholder, add your favorite essential oils to the reservoir, and this diffuser will begin wafting pleasant aromas throughout your car. It's powered via USB for added convenience, and it automatically turns off once the water runs dry.

17 An Exfoliating Body Brush Made From Silicone HOMMIESAFE Body Brush Amazon $6 See On Amazon Available in six fun colors, this body brush makes it easy to exfoliate flaky skin all over your body. It's made from soft silicone that shouldn't leave your skin red and irritated, and there are finger grips on the back to help you keep hold of it in the shower.

18 This Ice Roller That Helps Reduce Unwanted Puffiness Teenitor Ice Roller Amazon $10 See On Amazon Anytime my face is looking a little puffy in the morning, I just take this ice roller out of my freezer and run it all over my skin. It's especially great for puffy under-eyes — and kicking back with it on the couch whenever I get a migraine is ultra-relaxing.

19 A Pack Of Makeup Remover Pads Mad From Organic Bamboo Phogary Bamboo Makeup Remover Pads (16 pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Keep a few of these makeup remover pads in your bag during the day, and they'll work great when blotting up any excess oil that's spouted up. They're reusable as well as washable, and they're effective on all types of makeup.

20 A Hair Removal Tool With Thousands Of Reviews ANCAI Manual Clothes Hair Removal Razor Amazon $10 $8 See On Amazon This genius hair removal tool works wonders on clothes, upholstery, even low-pile carpet, to lift pet hair and dirt off of fabrics. And, while other lint removers work with rechargeable batteries, this tool is seamless to operate and will last you forever.

21 A Vibrating Scrubber That Helps Get Rid Of Unwanted Blackheads GUGUG Skin Scrubber Amazon $25 See On Amazon By using high-frequency vibrations, this scrubber helps dislodge stubborn blackheads and whiteheads while exfoliating old skin. There are four cleaning modes to choose from (depending on whether you're exfoliating or cleansing your skin), and the battery is conveniently rechargeable.

22 The Heated Eye Mask To Sooth Itchy, Dry Eyes Ticlo's Moist Heat Compress Mask Amazon $25 See On Amazon Just pop this eye mask into the microwave for a little less than a minute, then lay it over your eyes to help soothe away dryness and irritation. When you try it, the strap is adjustable so you can choose how tightly it fits — and the inner bag is removable so that you can use it as a regular sleep mask.

23 A Colorful Smart Light Bulb That's Compatible With Your Smart Home Devices Peteme Smart LED Light Bulbs (2-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon If you pair these smart light bulbs with Google Home or Alexa, you'll be able to control them from the comfort of your sofa using voice commands. And if you don't have a smart assistant, it's not a problem — the free downloadable app lets you set schedules, turn them on or off, as well as select from 16 million different colors.

24 This Hair Dryer That Adds Volume While You Brush Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer Amazon $57 See On Amazon Not only does this hair dryer brush help reduce unwanted frizz, but it's also great for adding volume to your hair. There are two heat/speed settings to choose from depending on what type of hair you have, and the bristles are made from heat-resistant nylon to help prevent burns.

25 A Plug-In Shelf With 4 Extra Outlets & 3 USB Ports NESSTU Socket Outlet Shelf Surge Protector Amazon $28 See On Amazon Not only does it feature six outlets, but this outlet shelf also has three built-in USB ports so that you don't have to find a power brick just to charge your phone. It works great in bathrooms for holding electric toothbrushes, flossers, and more.

26 This Hidden Wallet That Hooks Onto Your Bra Zero Grid Hidden Bra Wallet Amazon $15 See On Amazon Large enough to hold your passport, ID, cash, cards, and more, this hidden wallet is a must-have when traveling. It hooks onto your bra so that thieving pickpockets can't reach it, and it's covered in soft fabric to help prevent irritation.

27 A Water Flosser With 3 Different Cleaning Modes Zerhunt Cordless Water Flosser Amazon $38 See On Amazon Looking for a water flosser that won't break the bank? Check out this one. It's waterproof, so you can use it in the shower — and each order comes with four cleaning tips. There are three different cleaning modes to choose from depending on how sensitive your gums are: pulse, soft, or normal.

28 These Reusable Grocery Bags That Can Hold Up To 50 Pounds Each BeeGreen Reusable Grocery Bags (5-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon Tired of paying 10 cents every time you need a plastic bag at the store? Then make sure to check out these reusable grocery bags. They're durable enough to hold up to 50 pounds each, and every order comes with five in varying colors.

29 The Must-Have Marinade Injector For Meat Ofargo Plastic Marinade Injector Syringe Amazon $17 $12 See On Amazon I got a marinade injector a year ago, and I still use it on a regular basis. (In other words, this isn't one of those tools that'll wind up collecting dust in your kitchen.) Each order comes with multiple injector needles, as well as a plunger rod.

30 This Coffee Grinder That Makes Up To 12 Cups Each Time Hamilton Beach Fresh Grind Amazon $20 See On Amazon Can't get enough caffeine in the mornings? This coffee grinder is large enough that it can produce grounds for up to 12 cups of coffee. The blades are made from rust-resistant stainless steel, plus there's even a cord organizer built into the bottom.

31 An Over-The-Door Storage Unit That Can Hold 26 Pairs Of Shoes Whitmor Over-The-Door Shoe Shelves Amazon $37 $18 See On Amazon If you’ve ever kicked your shoes under your bed or left them in a pile on the floor of your closet, this over-the-door storage unit will change your closet game. It can house 26 pairs of shoes, each in a box-like clear window, so you can easily find the pair you need and they never get damaged or smushed.

32 This Pistachio Bowl With A Built-In Discard Container Stargoods Pistachio Bowl Amazon $19 See On Amazon Instead of using a separate container to hold your peanut and pistachio shells, just use this bowl. It's made from durable melamine, and one reviewer even raved that "the holes for the shells are on each side so when you pull the pistachio apart they are conveniently located for disposal of each half from each hand." They continued: "Ingenious design!"

33 A Headphone Stand With 3 Built-In USB Ports Cozoo Hradphone Stand with USB Charger Amazon $33 See On Amazon Don't risk knocking your headphones off your desk — simply keep them on this stand. It features three USB ports as well as two outlets for easy charging, and it comes in two colors to match your space (black and orange).

34 This Memory Foam Footrest For Under Your Desk Everlasting Comfort Office Foot Rest Amazon $28 See On Amazon If you're someone who sits at a desk all day while working, treat yourself (and your feet) to this cushiony footrest. It's filled with plush memory foam that's encased a machine-washable velour cover which features a non-slip bottom. It can help relieve both foot and leg pain while in use.

35 A Pack Of Sensory Rings To Glide Across Your Fingers Spiky Sensory Finger Rings (10-Pack) Amazon $7 See On Amazon This 10-pack of sensory rings is available for less than $10, and each one is made from high-quality stainless steel that's resistant to rust. Simply glide them across your fingers for a sensation that's similar to acupressure.

36 This Wine Decanter Made From Hand-Blown Glass Le Chateau Wine Decanter Amazon $43 See On Amazon Hand-blown as well as lead-free, this decanter makes any bottle of wine look ultra-fancy. The slanted pour spout helps prevent any drips, and the shape of the glass helps aerate your wine in order to improve its flavor.

37 A Glass Tea Kettle That's Suitable For The Stovetop Teabloom Glass Teapot Kettle Amazon $25 See On Amazon Made from heat-resistant borosilicate glass, this kettle is a must-have for anyone who enjoys a warm mug of tea after a long day. The reusable infuser is made from rust-resistant stainless steel, and it's large enough to make up to five cups of tea at a time.

38 This Acupressure Wristband That Helps Soothe Nausea Sea-Band Anti-Nausea Acupressure Wristband Amazon $9 See On Amazon If you suffer from motion or morning sickness, this anti-nausea band can help soothe away discomfort by simply applying some pressure to your P6 acupressure point. It's reusable as well as washable, and there's no medicine involved — just put it on your wrist and you're good to go.

39 A Silicone Body Brush For Hard-To-Clean Places In The Shower RENPHO Hand Held Deep Massager Amazon $40 See On Amazon Instead of struggling to clean your backside with a handheld loofah, opt for this silicone scrubber. It's elongated and comes with handles so you can clean hard-to-reach spots without a problem. And thanks to the bristles on each side, it'll feel like you're giving yourself a massage. Choose from three colors: blue, pink, and purple.

40 This Tablet Stand That Doubles As A Pillow Flippy Multi-Angle Soft Pillow Lap Stand Amazon $30 See On Amazon For lounging on your couch or bed, this tablet stand comes in clutch and can prop us your iPad or Android tablet on a sturdy but soft surface. Each side of the triangle offers a slightly different viewing angle, so you can find the perfect position for you.

41 A Tool That Takes The Cores Out Of Apples Or Cupcakes Zulay Kitchen Apple Corer Amazon $10 See On Amazon From apples all the way to cupcakes, this coring tool makes it easy to cut fruit or add filling to baked goods. It's made from rust-resistant stainless steel, and the red handle is ergonomically designed to fit comfortably in both hands.

42 This Food Chopper That's Perfect For Garlic & Dough Prepworks by Progressive Food Chopper and Scoop Amazon $20 See On Amazon Garlic, dough, vegetables — you name it, this food chopper can dice it up into small pieces. There are markings on the blade so that you can use it to measure your dough, and the scoop doubles as a protective blade cover when in storage.

43 A Portable Fan For Cooling Down On The Go Ronessy Mini Fan Amazon $13 See On Amazon When temperatures rise high, this portable fan is right there to help keep you cool. It's small enough that it can easily fit inside your pocket or purse, and the rechargeable battery lasts for up to five hours. Choose from two airflow speeds: low or high.

44 The Warming Plate That Helps Keep Hot Food Warm Chef Buddy Warming Plate Amazon $12 See On Amazon Not only is this warming plate great for keeping your meals warm until you're ready to eat, but it's also suitable to use on all types of surfaces. The handles on the sides stay cool while the stone in the center retains heat, and the stone also pops out for easy cleaning.

45 An Electric Lunch Tote That Warms Your Meals HotLogic Food Warming Tote Amazon $40 See On Amazon Compatible with most glass, plastic, and metal containers, this lunch tote plugs into an outlet and heats up like a miniature oven so that you can enjoy warm meals while you're on the go. It doesn't get so hot that your food overcooks, and it's available in six colors: black, blue, green, pink, and purple.

46 The External Power Bank That's Charged By The Sun Blavor Solar Power Bank Amazon $29 See On Amazon Just leave this external power bank outside in direct sunlight for about six hours, and it'll be fully recharged without needing to be plugged in. It's able to charge an iPhone more than two times, and the splash-proof casing keeps it safe while you're outdoors.

47 A Body Brush With An Extra-Long Handle Greenrain Bath Body Brush Amazon $10 See On Amazon You don't have to strain to clean every inch of your body — just use this brush. It has an extra-long handle that makes it easy to scrub all over your back, and it's great for exfoliating away old skin cells.

48 This Garlic Grater That Looks So Chic On Your Kitchen Counters The Grate Plate 3-Piece Ceramic Garlic Grater Amazon $30 See On Amazon This garlic grater may not seem like an essential kitchen tool, but it’s so useful that you’ll be reaching for it constantly. The dishwasher-safe design makes it easy to grind up your favorite spices (and garlic of course), and it looks super aesthetic on any kitchen countertop.