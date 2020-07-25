45 Clever Things People Use Everyday & Wish They'd Bought Sooner

I'll admit it: Giving into impulse purchases is fun, but most of my spur-of-the-moment buys are random tchotchkes that wind up collecting dust in a corner somewhere. That's why instead of clicking "Buy Now" on every cool little thing I find, I've decided to stick to the clever Amazon products I know I'll use every day.

But what do I mean by "every day?" Exactly how it sounds: Every. Day. Not only are these products useful, but you'll find yourself reaching for them more often than once in a blue moon. There's a dish-drying rack that rolls out over your sink to help save counter space, as well as a smart water bottle that reminds you to stay hydrated. And don't even get me started on the portable garment steamer — because if I'm being honest, my clothes are always wrinkled until I zap 'em with some steam.

So whether you're bored and have some money to burn (lucky), or if you're in dire need of some non-slip hangers, there are tons of smart things on Amazon you'll wind up using all the time. Why not add a few to your cart while you're here?

1. The Dish-Drying Rack That Takes Up Hardly Any Space Homexpect Dish Drying Rack $14 | Amazon see on amazon Most dish racks are big and bulky, whereas this one rolls out over your sink to help save you counter space. It's also heat-resistant up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit so that you can use it as a trivet, and there are three different sizes to choose from depending on how large your sink is.

2. A Body Brush That Helps Exfoliate And Massage Your Skin C.S.M. Body Brush $10 | Amazon see on amazon With soft, sturdy bristles and massage nodes throughout the surface, this brush is great for exfoliating all over your body. You can use it wet or dry (depending on what feels best to you), and the canvas strap helps you maintain a firm grip if you use it in the shower.

3. This Mandoline Slicer That Can Also Spiralize Vegetables fullstar Mandoline Slicer $17 | Amazon see on amazon With six different blades that let you cut, grate, spiralize, and more, this mandoline slicer is perfect for home cooks and professional chefs alike. It's made from durable ABS plastic that's completely BPA-free, and the bin underneath catches all your prepped veggies into one convenient place.

4. A Smart Water Bottle That Reminds You To Stay Hydrated ICEWATER Smart Water Bottle $26 | Amazon see on amazon If you have trouble remembering to drink water throughout the day, this smart water bottle can help. It glows every hour as a gentle reminder to take a sip, and there's even a water-resistant Bluetooth speaker built into the bottom. Choose from two colors: red or blue.

5. The Fitness Tracker That's Also Waterproof Letsfit Fitness Tracker $31 | Amazon see on amazon With an impressive IP68 waterproof rating, you can easily wear this fitness tracker in the shower or while swimming without having to worry about breaking it. You can use it to track your steps, mileage, sleep quality, and more. The best part is that the rechargeable battery can last for up to 10 days.

6. A Body Balm That Helps Prevent Uncomfortable Chafing BodyGlide Anti-Chafe Balm $8 | Amazon see on amazon Just apply this anti-chafe, plant-derived balm to any spot on your body where your clothes rub against your skin, and it'll help prevent irritation. Unlike other balms, this one won't leave any greasy residues on your skin, nor will it clog your pores.

7. This Closet Rod You Can Add To Any Door HOLDN' STORAGE Closet Rack $15 | Amazon see on amazon Need a little extra space to hang some clothes? Just add this over-the-door closet rod to any room in your house. It's sturdy enough that it can hold up to 35 pounds, and one reviewer put it best: "This product is holding around 35 hangers for me, and still I could add more. [...] I was able to thin out my tiny closet and find garments that had been 'missing' for a while and thought lost."

8. A Set Of Tiered Shelves That'll Help Get You Organized Simple Houseware Tiered Drawers $23 | Amazon see on amazon Put these tiered shelves under your bathroom sink or in your kitchen cabinets for an easy way to organize all your stuff. The drawers glide out with hardly any effort, and the metal construction can handle the occasional drop or bump. Grab it in three finishes: silver, bronze, or white.

9. The Bluetooth Headphones You Can Comfortably Sleep In Perytong Sleep Headphones $20 | Amazon see on amazon It's hard to get comfortable when you're trying to sleep in a regular pair of headphones, so why not give these Bluetooth ones a try? The fabric band that they're built into feels soft against your ears, and you can even wear it to keep them warm while running outdoors.

10. A Motion-Detecting Wall Lamp That's Super Easy To Install SUNNIOR Wall Lamp $16 | Amazon see on amazon Unlike other wall lamps that require you to wire them into the wall, this one comes with sticky adhesive that lets you hang it up without any mounting required. It only requires four AA batteries to run, and the built-in motion sensor helps preserve the battery life.

11. This Hair Brush That Melts Away Knots And Tangles Wet Brush Hair Brush $19 | Amazon see on amazon Available in more than a dozen colors, this hair brush is made with super-soft bristles that gently separate your strands to melt away knots. It's designed for all types of hair, and the handle is ergonomically designed to fit comfortably in your hands. "At first I couldn't believe it was actually brushing my hair," one reviewer raved. "By the end of a few minutes, all of my knots were gone and my hair felt silky and smooth!"

12. A Makeup Organizer That Comes In A Variety Of Colors Sorbus Makeup Organizer $36 | Amazon see on amazon Add a splash of color to your vanity with this transparent makeup organizer. It's available in pink, purple, teal, and more — and it's large enough to hold even the biggest collection of palettes and polishes. Plus, it's versatile enough that you can also use it for jewelry.

13. The Electric Milk Frother Made From Stainless Steel 1EasyLife Milk Frother $10 | Amazon see on amazon All this electric milk frother needs is two AAA batteries, and you'll be able to add deliciously frothed milk to your coffees, cappuccinos, and more. It's made from stainless steel that's resistant to rust, and each order also comes with a protective cover.

14. A Charging Station Made From Eco-Friendly Bamboo Pezin & Hulin Charging Station $41 | Amazon see on amazon Instead of letting your devices sit around in a jumbled mess while they're charging, just keep them on this charging station. It's made from eco-friendly bamboo, and there's even a stand where you can hang your smart watch. Each order also comes with shortened lightning and micro-USB cables to help keep everything looking neat.

15. This Vibrating Roller Made From Chic Rose Quartz Finishing Touch Facial Roller $19 | Amazon see on amazon Not only is it made from gorgeous rose quartz stone, but this vibrating facial roller can also help reduce unwanted puffiness all over your face. It only requires one AA battery, and each order comes with a relaxing under-eye press.

16. An Eyebrow Groomer That Can Replace Painful Tweezers Finishing Touch Eyebrow Groomer $16 | Amazon see on amazon Tired of plucking away at unwanted eyebrow hairs? Then it might be time to give this painless hair remover a try. This device shaves your hair at the base rather than pulling at it, and it's gentle enough to use between wax or threading appointments.

17. The Storage Containers That Are Perfect For Blankets And Sheets Lifewit Garment Storage Containers (3-Pack) $27 | Amazon see on amazon Made from non-woven fabric, these storage containers are perfect for blankets, sheets, or even seasonal clothing. The zippers are made from durable stainless steel, and the transparent window on the front of each one lets you see what's inside without having to unpack everything.

18. A Batter Dispenser That Makes The Perfect Pancakes Chuzy Chef Batter Dispenser $12 | Amazon see on amazon Pancakes, cupcakes, brownies, waffles — you name it, and this batter dispenser can load up your pans with hardly any mess. Able to hold up to 4 cups, the quick-release button on the handle makes it easy to start and stop your pour. Plus, the entire container is BPA-free.

19. This Clothes Steamer That Gets Rid Of Stubborn Wrinkles iSteam Clothing Steamer $35 | Amazon see on amazon My clothes are always wrinkled when I take them out of my suitcase, which is why I grabbed this portable garment steamer. It only takes about 25 seconds to heat all the way up, and the water tank is large enough that it can provide up to 10 minutes of continuous steam.

20. A Toilet Bowl Night Light With 16 Colors To Choose From Chunace Toilet Bowl Night Light $14 | Amazon see on amazon Tired of walking into bright overhead lights when you use the bathroom in the middle of the night? Then let this toilet bowl night light guide your way through the room. It's motion-activated, and the rechargeable battery lasts for up to two months. Plus, the brightness is even adjustable. Choose from 16 different LED colors or use the rotating carousel mode to enjoy them all.

21. The Tourmaline Hair Dryer That Helps Reduce Unwanted Frizz Remington Hair Dryer $18 | Amazon see on amazon Not only does the tourmaline technology used to make this hair dryer help tame frizz, but it also infuses shine into dull, lifeless hair. Each order comes with a diffuser as well as a concentrator attachment, and there are three heat settings to choose from depending on your hair type.

22. A Popcorn Popper That's Completely BPA-Free BIMONK Popcorn Popper $31 | Amazon see on amazon In my opinion, few foods are as delicious as a bowl of freshly-popped popcorn, so why not try using this air popper instead of your microwave? The lid doubles as a measuring cup, and the entire machine is 100% BPA-free. "It makes the popcorn quickly and you don’t need oil to help it pop," one reviewer raved.

23. This LED Light That Adds Color To Your Sink Faucet TekSky LED Water Faucet $10 | Amazon see on amazon Made from durable ABS material, this LED light is made with a temperature sensor so that it changes colors depending on whether your sink water is hot, cold, or in the middle. It's compatible with most faucets, and there's no electricity required — your water pressure is enough to power it.

24. A Doorbell With A Wireless Range Of Over 1,000 Feet SadoTech Wireless Doorbell $28 | Amazon see on amazon Searching for ways to add a doorbell to your front door? Look no further than this wireless option that has a range of more than 1,000 feet. The volume is adjustable up to four levels, and it's completely waterproof (so you don't have to worry about rain). Grab it in six colors, including beige, black, grey, and more.

25. The Air Fryer For Fresh, Crispy French Fries Right At Home DASH Air Fryer $46 | Amazon see on amazon This air fryer is large enough that it can make a whole pound of french fries — but thanks to its compact size, it can fit right on your countertop. It's easy to use, too: Just set the temperature you need and the amount of time your food should cook for. There's even an auto-shutoff function so you don't burn your snacks.

26. A Facial Steamer That Helps Open Up Your Pores KINGA Facial Steamer $29 | Amazon see on amazon Using a facial steamer is a great way to help open up your pores so that your serums and creams are extra effective — and this one is available for less than $30. Each order also comes with a set of stainless steel tools you can use to extract unwanted blackheads, and you can even use it as a diffuser if you add essential oils to the water tank.

27. This Set Of Reusable Sandwich Bags Made From Silicone Gesentur Food Storage Bags (20-Pack) $23 | Amazon see on amazon Regular plastic bags are wasteful, whereas these ones are eco-friendly and made from food-grade silicone. You can put them in the freezer without having to worry about them cracking, and each order comes with a variety of sizes: four extra-large, eight large, and eight medium.

28. A Document Bag That's Fireproof And Water-Resistant JUNDUN Document Bag $15 | Amazon see on amazon If you have important. documents you can't lose, be sure to keep them in this bag. It's fireproof as well as water-resistant, and the zipper closure prevents your papers from sliding out. Use it for passports, deeds, certificates, and more.

29. The Elastic Shoelaces That You'll Never Have To Tie AMLY No-Tie Shoelaces (4-Pack) $11 | Amazon see on amazon If you're tired of constantly tying your shoes, these no-tie laces will be right up your alley. The elastic on the inside keeps pressure on your feet so that the fit doesn't get loose, and the reflective pattern helps keep you within view when visibility is poor.

30. A Magnetic Car Mount That Lets You Keep Both Hands On The Wheel WizGear Phone Car Mount (2-Pack) $12 | Amazon see on amazon Just attach these magnetic smartphone mounts to the air vents in your car, and you'll be able to see your phone GPS and keep your hands on the steering wheel. You can swivel it around to adjust the viewing angle, and it's compatible with all types of smartphones.

31. This Shelf That Adds Storage Above Your Outlets CFMASTER Socket Shelf $20 | Amazon see on amazon Don't let your phone sit on the ground while it's charging — just place it on this socket shelf. It adds six outlets as well as two USB ports to any wall outlet, which means you can use it to charge multiple devices at one time. You can keep it next to your bed for some extra storage space.

32. A Silk Pillowcase That's Gentler On Your Hair Than Cotton LULUSILK Pillowcase $17 | Amazon see on amazon Regular cotton absorbs more moisture than silk, which means these silk pillowcases will prevent unwanted frizz every morning. They're breathable as well as hypoallergenic, and the wrinkle-resistant fabric helps them stay looking like new — even if you forget to make your bed in the morning. Grab them in more than 10 colors in standard through king sizes.

33. The Cooling Mattress Pad Cover That Keeps You Chilly At Night SLEEP ZONE Mattress Pad Cover $33 | Amazon see on amazon Not only is this mattress pad made with a cooling technology that allows it to dry faster than cotton, but it also helps wick away moisture if you tend to sweat at night. The top features soft, brushed microfiber that feels plush against your skin — and the pocket is extra-deep to accommodate tall mattresses.

34. A Board That Takes The Work Out Of Folding Shirts BoxLegend Folding Board $33 | Amazon see on amazon Sure, folding shirts isn't that hard — but if you want all of your garments to be completely uniform, you're gonna wanna grab this folding board. It works with shirts, pants, blouses, and more. Choose from two colors: black or white.

35. This Memory Foam Pillow Infused With Cooling Gel BedStory Memory Foam Pillow $38 | Amazon see on amazon Whereas some memory foam can feel sweaty after a while, this pillow is infused with cooling gel to help regulate your temperature while you sleep. The hypoallergenic cover is removable for easy washing, and the inside is one solid piece of foam — not shredded chunks.

36. A Table Cloth That's Water-Resistant And Stainproof Obstal Table Cloth $20 | Amazon see on amazon Tired of wiping down your table after every meal? Just lay this cute tablecloth on top of it. You can safely use it on outdoor tables since it's water-resistant as well as stain-proof, and it comes in three sizes depending on how big your table is. Grab it in dozens of colors, including sky blue, red, lavender, and more.

37. The Flameless Lighter That's Made With A Flexible Gooseneck RONXS Lighter $17 | Amazon see on amazon Since it has a flexible gooseneck, you can bend and twist this flameless lighter into all sorts of different directions when igniting your grill, or even your candles. The battery is rechargeable so you don't have to worry about buying any refills, and the flammable plasma arch is even windproof as well as splash-proof.

38. A Wireless Charger That's Compact And Portable TOZO Wireless Charger $13 | Amazon see on amazon Not only is it compatible with all types of smartphones, but this wireless charger is also super-slim so that it takes up hardly any space in your bag. The LED indicator lights let you know when your phone is ready — and depending on how thick your phone case is, you likely don't even need to take it off.

39. This Bath Soak Made From Natural Coconut Milk Herbivore Botanicals Bath Soak $22 | Amazon see on amazon Add this soak to your bathwater, and it'll help moisturize your skin so that it's left feeling soft and smooth. The formula is 100% vegan, and the coconut in the formula is chock-full of antioxidants. The coconut scent is refreshing without being overpowering, and one reviewer wrote that "it makes the water silky soft and there is no drying effect on the skin."

40. A Cleanser That's Safe For Sensitive Skin Solimo Cleanser (4-Pack) $12 | Amazon see on amazon If regular cleansers are too harsh for your sensitive skin, why not give this one a try? It's formulated without any parabens, and the formula is even cruelty-free. The salicylic acid helps fight unwanted breakouts, and many reviewers raved about how it leaves their skin feeling "fresh and clean."

41. The Velvet Hangers That Won't Let Your Garments Slide Off AmazonBasics Velvet Hangers (100-Pack) $39 | Amazon see on amazon Tired of seeing your spaghetti strap tanks slide off your hangers? Then try switching over to these velvet-coated ones. Each order comes with 100 (though you can also grab them in packs of 30 and 50), and they're sturdy enough that they're able to hold up to 10 pounds each.

42. A Wood Cleaner That Won't Leave Streaks Behind Guardsman Wood Cleaner $15 | Amazon see on amazon Furniture, cabinets, doors — you name it, and this cleaner can get your wooden surfaces looking almost-new. It easily powers through dirt, oil, spills, and more, and the streak-free formula won't leave any funky residues behind.

43. This Box That Keeps Your Cables Neat And Tidy Tokye Cable Management Box $29 | Amazon see on amazon If the back of your entertainment system or desk is a mess of jumbled wires, try using this cable management box to sort everything out. Each order comes with cable clips, one cable sleeve, as well as six cable ties. Plus, the box itself is large enough to fit wires and a power strip.

44. A Pair Of Brushes That Remove Stubborn Lint From Your Dryer Holikme Dryer Brushes (2-Pack) $8 | Amazon see on amazon If your lint trap is overflowing with fluff, these brushes are perfect for cleaning them out. They're flexible enough that you can bend and twist them into awkward corners, and the shaft is made from durable stainless steel that won't snap under pressure.