Your sleep habits may or may not change when you go away to college, but your bedding definitely should. The best college bedding sets are an easy, affordable way to start over in style and make your new dorm, apartment, or suite feel like a home. While there are plenty of options out there, the best bedding set for your temporary bedroom will depend on your sizing needs, material preferences, and style.

First thing's first: If you're in a dorm or campus housing, double-check with your school to make sure you're buying the correct bedding to fit your mattress. You don't want to get a gorgeous new set and lug it all the way there only to find out that it's the wrong size. So what size bed is in a dorm? Most (but not all) colleges will give you a twin XL mattress, which is compact enough for small rooms, but longer than your average twin to accommodate taller students. For that reason, most of the options below are available in twin XL — but you can get a lot of them in other sizes in case your dorm differs or you're supplying your own mattress.

From the coziest twin XL sheets to the most attractive comforters, these bedding sets have you covered — literally. There are also plenty of options when it comes to colors, materials, price ranges, and brilliant features, so you can carve out your own cozy space to sleep and hang out in.

01 The Overall Best College Bedding Set, According To Reviewers Bare Home Comforter And Sheets Set (5 Piece) Amazon $47 See On Amazon Pros: The Bare Home comforter and sheets set is your best overall pick for several reasons. First, it comes with everything you need to outfit your bed for under $50. Second, it's made from 100 percent hypoallergenic and comfortable materials, like brushed microfiber and soft polyester. Next, since it's resistant to stains, wrinkles, dust mites, and interior-shifting, it's extremely low-maintenance. Finally, because it comes in 11 different sizes and over 50 solid color combinations, it'll fit virtually any bed and effortlessly match your existing dorm or apartment decor. Cons: The comforter is relatively fragile and can't be washed, so don't expect it to last you past college. Comes with: comforter, pillow sham, fitted sheet, flat sheet, and pillowcase. According to one reviewer: “I’m shocked at the high quality and softness! I read reviews for hours and finally selected the Bare Home comforter and I made the right choice! I can't believe the superior quality of this comforter!” • Available Sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Full XL, Queen, Split Queen, King, California King, Split California King, Split Head Flex King, Split King

02 The Best Budget-Friendly Bedding Set AmazonBasics Bed-In-A-Bag Set (5 Piece) Amazon $40 See On Amazon Pros: Amazon Basics is known for its quality products at reasonable prices, and their bed-in-a-bag set is no exception. For just $39, you get soft, colorful microfiber sheets, a decorative sham, and a stylish comforter that's lightweight yet warm enough for use throughout the whole school year. Despite the price, they meet high safety standards for their materials and reviewers say they're actually "surprised by the quality of the fabric," even after washing. If you're not feeling the grey leaf, this set is also available in designs like black Aztec, purple floral, coral medallion, and blue Calvin stripe. Cons: A few reviewers say that the fitted sheet has a tendency to slide off the mattress during the night. (Pro tip: these bed band clips can help.) Comes with: comforter, pillow sham, fitted sheet, flat sheet, and pillowcase. According to one reviewer: “This bedding is perfect for a student going into college. Most dorms have twin extra long beds. Sometimes finding a bedding set in this size is difficult. This set was the perfect fit! The price point on this set is also awesome.” • Available Sizes: Twin/Twin XL, Full/Queen

03 A 20-Piece Set With A Bedside Caddy & A Mattress Pad OCM College Dorm Room Essentials Comfort Pak (20-Piece) Amazon $179 See On Amazon Pros: Where was this brilliant idea when I was starting college? The OCM College Dorm Room Comfort Pak comes with all your must-have bedding — including a reversible comforter, velvety microfiber sheets, pillows, a bedside caddy, and a mattress pad. Even better, all of it matches and it extends far past the bedroom. It has essentials for the bath (like towels) and your laundry (like a clothing bag). Finally, it’s a great value, since you're getting 20 different items for under $200. You also have roughly 35 different patterns and colors to choose from. Cons: Obviously, everything is chosen for you, so if you're looking for personalized details and quality-tested products, this isn't for you. Comes with: Twin XL sheets set, mattress topper, reversible comforter, two towel sets, micro-plush throw blanket, two bed pillows, mattress pad, bedside caddy, laundry bag According to one reviewer: “We love love love this! Super cute and perfect for dorm life. It was a great value for the price too!” • Available Sizes: Twin XL

04 A Set That’ll Make Your Dorm Feel Like Home Elegant Comfort Bed-In-A-Bag (6 Piece) Amazon $59 See On Amazon Pros: Ah, the comforts of home. Thanks to few genius features, this Elegant Comfort bed-in-a-bag set will make your dorm room so much cozier. First of all, the ruched design on the comforter does not look like your average dorm bed — instead, it adds a homey, sophisticated style to any room, and you can get it in seven other colors. It even comes with a bed skirt to finish off the look and hide those under-the-bed storage containers. Finally, you've got the microfiber sheets, which are hypoallergenic, soft, and durable, but the real selling point? They come with built-in double-sided pockets to hold your books, glasses, remotes, headphones, tissues, and phone. This is an absolute life-saver if you don't have room for a side-table or you're sleeping on the top bunk. Cons: N/A Comes with: comforter, pillow sham, bed skirt, fitted sheet, flat sheet, and pillowcase According to one reviewer: “In love with this comforter set! Buying another one for my daughter who’s going away to college. Super super soft! Even my husband who’s super picky about bedding had no complaints and even said he slept better.” • Available Sizes: Twin/Twin XL, Full/Queen, King/California King

05 A Set In Bold Patterns & Dark Colors Comfort Spaces Bed in A Bag (6 Piece) Amazon $53 See On Amazon Pros: With its bold, neutral stripes and pop of red, the Comfort Spaces bed in a bag set is a great pick for those who want to ground and modernize their space. Everything is made from microfiber, so it’s soft and suitable for any weather. The comforter has a lightweight hypoallergenic filling, while the fitted sheet has built-in side pockets in case you don’t have room for a side table. (This brand also makes floral designs and stripes in other colors.) Cons: It’s not the most durable option, so wash carefully. Comes with: comforter, pillow sham, fitted sheet, flat sheet, and two pillowcases According to one reviewer: “Easy to wash, a great set and color. Son loves them. Perfect for his dorm room.” • Available Sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King

06 A Tropical Bedding Set FADFAY Tropical Dorm Bedding (5-Piece) Amazon $135 See On Amazon Pros: The tropical floral trend is in full swing, and few bedding sets do it as well as the FADFAY dorm set. With its colorful hibiscus flowers on top of green palm leaves, it’s sure to bring some warm-weather joy to any drab, neutral room. While it’s one of the pricier options, that’s because it’s made from 100% cotton rather than synthetic blends, so it’s more durable and skin-friendly than the competitors. Reviewers have called it “gorgeous,” “well made,” and “wonderful,” and since it’s a duvet cover and not a comforter, you can personalize your warmth and weight. Cons: It does not come with a duvet insert, and at $135 for a twin XL set, it’s one of the more expensive options. Comes with: duvet cover, fitted sheet, flat sheet, and two pillowcases According to one reviewer: “Just beautiful. [...] 100% cotton but thick and not flimsy. The ticking on the bottom sheet gives it an almost upholstered look so that when your bed is unmade it still looks fabulous and put together.” • Available Sizes Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, California King

07 This Minimalist Bedding Set In 13 Colors Sweet Home Collection Bedding Set (4 Piece) Amazon $65 See On Amazon Pros: If you're looking for minimal hassle, the Sweet Home Collection bedding set is a solid choice. This one comes with only the essentials, and they're all made with quality materials like 100 percent embellished microfiber and cozy, down-alternative filling. Since the 13 color options are solid and stylish, you'll have no problem matching them to any decor. Still, what you're paying for here is durability and convenience. Everything in this set is washable, including the comforter, which has a box-stitched design so the filling won't shift in the machine. Reviewers say it holds up long-term, so it'll last you way longer than your average dorm room bedding set. Cons: This one doesn't come with any extras, so you're on your own as far as shams or pillows. Comes with: comforter, fitted sheet, flat sheet, and pillowcase According to one reviewer: “Exactly what I was looking for. I see no issues with matching. And they wash really well in the machine. The material is breathable and really soft to the touch.” • Available Sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King

08 This Set In A Bold Pattern (& 5 Colors) Madison Park Essentials Bedding Set (7 Piece) Amazon $103 See On Amazon Pros: You're probably going to be sleeping, reading, studying, and binging Netflix in that bed for four years, so you might as well love it. If you're looking to splurge, the Madison Park Essentials set offers style, comfort, and a few fun extras. This one has the necessities (like 180-thread count cotton sheets), but it also comes with a bed skirt to hide the clutter, a decorative pillow for some aesthetic, and a colorful medallion pattern that makes a huge statement. Reviewers are really impressed with the quality and the detail-oriented embroidery, and while it's definitely suitable for a dorm, people love it enough to use it in their guest rooms. You can get this one in five different colors — coral, blue, taupe, yellow, and aqua. Cons: It's pricier than most other sets. Also, despite the color options, it's only available in one print, so if you dislike the medallions, you're out of luck. Comes with: comforter, pillow sham, bed skirt, decorative pillow, fitted sheet, flat sheet, and pillowcase According to one reviewer: “I bought this set for my daughter to use at college, super cute and very well constructed!” • Available Sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, California King

09 A Bamboo Sheet Set That’s Great For Hot Sleepers Bedsure Bamboo Sheets Set (3 Piece) Amazon $33 See On Amazon Pros: If you run hot while you sleep, you likely don’t need a 12-piece bedding set complete with a thick, down-alternative comforter. Pair this Bedsure sheets set with a light blanket, and you’re good to go. The set is made from 100% bamboo, so it’s silky, lightweight, soft, breathable, and moisture-wicking. It also comes in eight colors and six sizes, including twin XL for a dorm-room bed. Currently, it has over 22,000 reviews and a 4.6-star rating. Cons: You’ll have to pick up your own blanket. Comes with: fitted sheet, flat sheet, pillowcase According to one reviewer: “Everyone has been telling me to try bamboo sheets and boy were they not wrong with this recommendation. [...] I sleep hot and I haven’t been waking up sweating once.” • Available Sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, California King

10 An Extra-Warm Set, According To Reviewers EMME Comforter Set (5 Piece) Amazon $50 See On Amazon Pros: On the other hand, if you tend to sleep cold, you’ll want something that’s thick, plush, and warm. According to reviewers, the EMME comforter set delivers. This five-piece bundle includes cozy, brushed microfiber sheets and a plush, down-alternative comforter that adapts to your body temperature. It comes in seven different designs, both solid colors and striped patterns. “So soft like a cloud,” one buyer wrote, and another said, “For being so lightweight it keeps you quite warm.” Cons: N/A Comes with: comforter, pillow sham, fitted sheet, flat sheet, and pillowcase According to one reviewer: “This bed set is amazing! Looks just like the pictures!! Sheets and comforter are super soft, cozy and warm!” • Available Sizes: Twin/Twin XL, Full/Queen, King

11 This Gorgeous Floral Bedding Set Comfort Spaces Floral Bed in A Bag (6-Piece) Amazon $50 See On Amazon Pros: With its delicate purple flowers on a lavender background, the Comfort Spaces Kate floral bed in a bag looks way more expensive than it actually is. It also helps your college bedroom to look tranquil, elevated, and well-designed. The comforter comes with a set of microfiber sheets with built-in pockets for your electronics, and several of over 8,000 reviewers rave that they have a “silky kind of feel to them.” Cons: It’s not the most durable option, so wash carefully. Comes with: comforter, pillow sham, fitted sheet, flat sheet, and two pillowcases According to one reviewer: “Can you say bang for your buck? I get so many compliments about the design and you get so many things for cheap. Most bedding sets online are more expensive for less.” • Available Sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King

12 A Bed In A Bag Set In Modern Prints For Twin Beds Madison Park Essentials Cozy Bed in a Bag Comforter (7 Piece) Amazon $81 See On Amazon Pros: Not all college mattresses are twin XL. If yours is a twin, full, or queen, the Madison Park Essentials bedding set is one of the most stylish and well-made options around. It’s available in seven different patterns, all of which are unique and on-trend. The most popular, however, is the leaf pattern, which features grays, blues, and yellows on a white background. The sheets are 100% cotton, while the comforter is has a microfiber exterior with a down-alternative fill. Cons: This set is pretty thin, so it’s not the warmest pick for cold sleepers. Comes with: comforter, pillow sham, bed skirt, fitted sheet, flat sheet, pillowcase, and decorative pillow According to one reviewer: “This set is beautiful! I love the way it looks on my new bed!” • Available Sizes: Twin, Full, Queen, King, California King

13 An Easy-To-Care-For Set In Marble Prints & Solids Dawn Marble Bed-in-a-Bag Comforter Set (5 Piece) Amazon $40 See On Amazon Pros: The Dawn bed-in-a-bag set is available in five colors in trendy patterns like marble, watercolor, and terrazzo. Still, it’s as much about practicality as it is about style: Every piece of this set is machine washable, and according to a few reviewers, it’s actually pretty well-made. The microfiber material is soft, cozy, and hygienic. (If you like the concept but not the look, you can find more neutral solid colors here.) Cons: This set doesn’t have that many reviews, so buyer feedback is lacking. Comes with: comforter, pillow sham, fitted sheet, flat sheet, and pillowcase According to one reviewer: “Winning bed in a bag purchase. A serene pattern and smooth colors to add a soft inviting mood in my bedroom.” • Available Sizes: Twin/Twin XL, Full/Queen, King

14 A Reversible Set In 20+ Designs Amazon Basics Reversible Bed In A Bag (5 Piece) Amazon $40 See On Amazon Pros: Can’t decide between a pattern or a solid color? Thanks to Amazon Basics' reversible bed in a bag, you don’t have to. This five-piece set comes in over 20 different options, with geometric patterns on one side and solid colors like black, yellow, grey, and salmon pink on the other. Like the rest of Amazon Basics’ selection, you’re getting practicality and style for a great price — and details like a built-in pocket and all-around fitted elastic don’t make you feel like you compromised. Cons: These sets are really popular, so they don’t stay in stock long. Comes with: comforter, pillow sham, fitted sheet, flat sheet, and pillowcase According to one reviewer: “Dorm room essential. I got this set in a teal print and am wonderfully surprised with the quality and the great price.” • Available Sizes: Twin/Twin XL, Full/Queen

15 A Comforter & Pillow Sham Set If You Already Have Sheets Comfort Spaces Jacquard Pom Tufts Comforter Set (3 Piece) Amazon $46 See On Amazon Pros: For those who already have a set of sheets that they love, the Comfort Spaces pom tufts comforter set brings color, texture, and a homey feel to your dorm. It’s a fan-favorite with over 1,500 reviews and a 4.6-star rating, and reviewers rave about the boho-style pom-pom texture, soft materials, and three beautiful color options: blush, ivory, and powder blue. The 100% cotton comforter is hypoallergenic, filled with down alternative, and comes with two matching shams. Cons: You’ll need to supply your own sheets. Comes with: comforter and two pillow shams According to one reviewer: “I was a bit skeptical but it was honestly such a great buy! It is lightweight but it is sturdy and so comfortable. I love the boho/classy vibe it adds to my room. 10/10 would recommend.” • Available Sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King