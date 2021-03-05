The 5 Best Refillable Notebooks On Amazon
Though you'll find a ton of style options to choose from, the best refillable notebooks all have a durable cover with readily available refill paper and accessories so you can customize the offering to meet your needs. As you shop, you'll find most notebooks come in fairly standardized sizes (from mini pocket journals to letter-size), so the next biggest detail to consider is how you want to remove (and replace) your paper and how much total customization you're looking for.
Binders, Spiral, Or Discbound Systems
Most refillable notebooks, whether they're spiral-bound, discbound, or binder-style, let you easily slot pages in one by one. This also gives you much more freedom in the layout of your organizer — look for brands that offer a slew of compatible extras like page dividers, pen cases, or calendars. And, if you have the time (and patience), you can use a compatible hole punch. Just note, you may be more limited on how much filler paper you add to a spiral-bound type because there is less wiggle room with the binding design.
The Traveler’s Notebook Style
If you're looking to keep your work together in sections (or by subject), a traveler's notebook — as it's commonly referred to — will serve you well. Instead of tearing out individual sheets, you'll get blank "booklets" that easily slip around elastic bands. Depending on page thickness, you can typically insert up to three compatible notebooks for everyone one cord on the spine. Brands making this style may offer their own corresponding accessories (like a pouch) but the no "ring" design means you can get really creative with your filler paper — scrap paper (or vacation mementos), for example, can be folded around the cord.
- A Refillable Spiral Notebook From An Iconic Organizer Brand: Filofax Refillable Classic Notebook
- A Versatile Discbound Organizer That Comes In Dozens Of Colors: Talia Discbound Notebook
- A High-Quality Leather Traveler’s Notebook With A Near-Perfect Amazon Rating: Newestor Refillable Leather Journal
- A Sturdy Binder With Pretty Dividers For Easy Organizing: Chris.W Loose Leaf Journal
- A Sleek Faux-Leather Notebook That’s Perfect For To-Do Lists: Oxford Refillable Notebook
- You May Also Like: This Reusable Notebook That Transfers Your Notes To The Cloud: Rocketbook Smart Reusable Notebook
