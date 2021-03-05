Though you'll find a ton of style options to choose from, the best refillable notebooks all have a durable cover with readily available refill paper and accessories so you can customize the offering to meet your needs. As you shop, you'll find most notebooks come in fairly standardized sizes (from mini pocket journals to letter-size), so the next biggest detail to consider is how you want to remove (and replace) your paper and how much total customization you're looking for.

Binders, Spiral, Or Discbound Systems

Most refillable notebooks, whether they're spiral-bound, discbound, or binder-style, let you easily slot pages in one by one. This also gives you much more freedom in the layout of your organizer — look for brands that offer a slew of compatible extras like page dividers, pen cases, or calendars. And, if you have the time (and patience), you can use a compatible hole punch. Just note, you may be more limited on how much filler paper you add to a spiral-bound type because there is less wiggle room with the binding design.

The Traveler’s Notebook Style

If you're looking to keep your work together in sections (or by subject), a traveler's notebook — as it's commonly referred to — will serve you well. Instead of tearing out individual sheets, you'll get blank "booklets" that easily slip around elastic bands. Depending on page thickness, you can typically insert up to three compatible notebooks for everyone one cord on the spine. Brands making this style may offer their own corresponding accessories (like a pouch) but the no "ring" design means you can get really creative with your filler paper — scrap paper (or vacation mementos), for example, can be folded around the cord.

Shop The Best Refillable Notebooks

In a hurry? These are the best refillable notebooks:

You May Also Like: This Reusable Notebook That Transfers Your Notes To The Cloud: Rocketbook Smart Reusable Notebook

To help you get started, I've rounded up a list of the best refillable notebooks on Amazon below.​

1. A Refillable Spiral Notebook From An Iconic Organizer Brand Filofax Refillable Classic Notebook Amazon $25 See On Amazon This Filofax spiral refillable notebook has the durability and organizational details the brand is known for. The notebook comes with four, moveable index pages with deep pockets and tabs. It also includes an 8-inch ruler that doubles as a bookmark, but you can buy extras like a pen holder divider. Because the notebook is spiral bound, it opens flat, so you never lose any writing space and the tough, leather-like cover is available in seven colors. The coolest feature though is the paper itself. The sheets have reinforced holes with small openings that allow them to slip in and out of the spirals of the notebook without any tearing. The refills for these Filofax notebooks are available in dotted, blank, ruled or graph, depending on the size. You can also find a compatible hole punch for more versatility. One reviewer wrote: “This is a great notebook. The cover is soft and has some flexibility. The color is nice and it has a strap to keep it closed when needed. The lined pages are sizable and roomy for writing.The pages can be moved to other sections. The dividers are firm and can also be moved around to fit your needs. I ordered blue and it is a nice navy color. This is not the last time I purchase this item.” Size: Letter (8.5 x 10.8 inches, featured), Executive (7 x 9 inches), A5 (5 x 8 inches), Pocket (3.5 x 5.5 inches) | Page count: 112 | Page style: Ruled | Available colors: 7 Also available on: Staples, $13

2. A Versatile Discbound Organizer That Comes In Dozens Of Colors Talia Discbound Notebook Amazon $18 See On Amazon You can customize this Talia discbound notebook in so many ways, starting with selecting your favorite cover among the 50-plus patterns and color choices. Each pad also comes with 27 sheets of stickers so you can put a satisfying checkmark next to a task, or remind yourself of an upcoming test. There are also five tabbed dividers and a zipper pouch for pens that snaps into the notebook. Along with lined sheets for note-taking, you'll also get ​blank monthly, and yearly calendar pages. The plastic cover is flexible, but strong and won't fray at the edges. Similar to the Filofax version above, the pages have reinforced holes that slip on and off the binding discs, without tearing. When you're ready to add more pages, there are a ton of refill options, including dotted, blank, ruled, project layout, and weekly calendar pages. Tip: Per the brand, the Talia notebooks are interchangeable with inserts from other popular discbound brands like Staples Arc or Happy Planner. Thus, a compatible hole punch, like this one will also work (just double-check the hole count).​ ​ One reviewer wrote: “This was a great way to update and freshen my organizing. I love the patterns, tabs and stickers which add color and whimsy to what could be mundane tasks.” Size: Letter (8.5 x 11 inches, featured), Midsize (7.5 x 9.75 inches), Junior (5.5 x 8.5 inches) | Page count: 200 | Page style: Ruled | Available colors: 55 Also available on: Walmart, $28

3. A High-Quality Leather Traveler’s Notebook With A Near-Perfect Amazon Rating Newestor Refillable Leather Journal Amazon $29 See On Amazon As one Amazon shopper described it, this leather journal has a soft cover that's "nice and supple. It’s going to wear well with the years." There are four elastic bands on the spine, and though it comes with three insert booklets, the brand mentions that it can hold up to eight. The notebook also includes a kraft paper insert with a pocket, a removable pen loop, a pen, a plastic zip pouch, and a cool bronze binder clip. An overall sophisticated aesthetic and a handful of included accessories have earned it a 4.7-star overall rating after more than 2,600 reviewers weighed in. You​ can ​​purchase additional refills from the brand, which includes big selections of graph, ruled, blank, and even calendar inserts.​ ​ One reviewer wrote: “The leather is soft but feels very durable, which is what I was hoping for! I ordered other inserts off Amazon like the weekly calendar and to-do list. It’s an all in open notebook for my calendar, grocery lists, to-dos and other notes/thoughts I want to jot down.” Size: Standard (4.5 x 8.5 inches, featured), Pocket (3.5 x 5.5 inches) | Page count: 192 | Page style: 64 pages of each: ruled, graph, and blank | Available colors: 1

4. A Sturdy Binder With Pretty Dividers For Easy Organizing Chris.W Loose Leaf Journal Amazon $23 See On Amazon This binder notebook comes with six dividers, each with its own unique botanical motif. Because it has a transparent cover, you can choose the cover "design" by moving your favorite tabbed page to the front. The dividers and the cover are made from damage-resistant plastic and the six-ring binder has a simple snap button closure that will ensure your stuff is locked into place. Other extras include a pouch and a combo page marker-ruler, but the brand also offers plenty of compatible add-ons, like these sparkly zippered envelopes or a suite of dividers. You'll get a variety of filler sheets to get you started, but the binder uses standard A5 binder paper, so you have a ton of options when it comes to refills, like this college-ruled pack, this set of colorful blank pages, or getting hole punch to make your own. All of the easy customization features of this pick have made it popular with reviewers for all sorts of uses, though a handful specifically calls it out as a nice option for bullet journaling.​ ​ One reviewer wrote: “I love it! I love the soft pliable feel of the cover, the pretty colorful dividers, the bookmark-ruler, and the choice of filler papers, the dots, graph, lined, and blank papers. It is so very useful for a bullet journal since I can move pages around, adding where needed. It’s the right size, large enough to hold everything without being too bulky or heavy. As it fills up I’ll just file or toss the old pages and keep refilling this one as I bought a set of refill papers, too.” Size: A5 (7 x 9 inches, featured) | Page count: 160 | Page style: 20 pages of each: dotted, graph, ruled, and blank | Available colors: 1

5. A Sleek Faux-Leather Notebook That’s Perfect For To-Do Lists Oxford Refillable Notebook Amazon $14 See On Amazon The lined pages of this refillable notebook are a list maker's dream: There are blank fields at the top for a title and a date and a column of empty boxes down the left to check off your tasks as you go. Inside, you'll also find two helpful dividers, each with generously sized pockets stash tiny cards or other essentials. The binder-style rings are partially embedded in the cover, offering a sleeker, more streamlined look than most spiral options. The blush pink, faux-leather cover is also available in black and has a convenient pen loop affixed to the back, with soft, inside lining that's "velour-like," according to one user. The brand isn't currently selling their own refills, but any A5-sized binder paper will do and you can also use a hole punch and get inserts like these calendar pages. One reviewer wrote: “Got this to take notes for my event planning. Love it. Easy to use. Compact, fits in almost any bag. Paper is easily replaceable. Sturdy and strong rings, papers wont fall out. Slim design. Love it. Very handy.” Size: A5 (7 x 9 inches) | Page count: 200 | Page style: Ruled | Available colors: 2

You May Also Like: This Reusable Notebook That Transfers Your Notes To The Cloud Rocketbook Smart Reusable Notebook Amazon $34 See On Amazon If you're concerned about waste, but love the feel of putting pen to paper, this Rocketbook notebook might be the one for you. The synthetic pages can be wiped clean and written on, over and over again using the brand's special pen (included). It will take the ink about 15 seconds to dry, after which it will stay put until you're ready to wipe clean with the provided washcloth. What's more, if you download the brand's app, you can sync your notebook with Dropbox, email, Evernote, and more so you never lose your notes or images. You can get the pad in one of 13 colors, and if you want to expand your writing tools beyond what's included, you can use any PILOT FriXion pen. This pick has amassed more than 16,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, with reviewers calling it "life-changing," and "the best notebook ever."​ One reviewer wrote: “I have been a writer for a long time. I can't even guess how many dozens of paper tablets and notebooks I have burned through over the years. I bought this notebook hoping that it would be as good as the product description makes it sound, and it is better. I have use it for interviews, take notes, save the file with my phone, and then erase it and start over. [...] I only wish that I discovered this while I was still a newspaper reporter. I would have saved myself so much money!” Size: Letter (8.5 x 11, featured), Executive (6 x 8.8 inches), Mini (3.5 x 5.5 inches) | Page count: 32 | Page style: Ruled; also available in dotted and graph | Available colors: 13 Also available on: Walmart, $32, and Staples, $28