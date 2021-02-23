The 47 Most Clever New Products With Tons Of 5-Star Amazon Reviews

If you're in the market for some new products that can help elevate your home, beauty routine, or overall wellbeing, you're in luck, because my latest jaunt down the Amazon rabbit hole has yielded some pretty fruitful results. I've found plenty of clever new products with tons of five-star Amazon reviews, which means they haven't just caught my eye, but they've also received the reviewer stamp of approval.

Take these heat-resistant gloves for instance. While they appear to be regular work gloves, they're specifically designed for baking and grilling, and they protect your hand from temperatures up to 932 degrees Fahrenheit. Plus, the silicone grips and flexible fingers make for easy handling of pots, pans, and grill tongs. As one reviewer put it, "After I used these for the first time, I threw out all of my old, gross pot-holders because these are a great replacement." And I mean, does it get more convincing than that?

I'm also a recent convert to this compact personal blender, and honestly, I'm wondering what took me so long. This device makes it easy to whip up a smoothie on busy mornings (it can even crush ice), and I love the fact that the blending jar doubles as a to-go cup. Ahead, I have all the details on these reviewer-approved gems and plenty more genius products that are getting super popular.

01 A Water Bottle Pouch That Holds More Than Just Water Nuovoware Water Bottle Carrier Bag Amazon $16 See On Amazon Stay hydrated on walks and other adventures and leave your bulky backpack behind with this lightweight neoprene water bottle pouch. The generous main compartment can handle large water bottles, while two additional zippered pockets offer space for your keys, wallet, and smartphone. Carry it by the built-in handle or attach the shoulder strap for all-day comfort wherever you roam.

02 The Personal Blender With A Detachable To-Go Cup Hamilton Beach Personal Blender Amazon $17 See On Amazon Whip up a quick shake or smoothie on busy mornings with this personal blender. Revered by thousands of reviewers, the blender's 175-watt motor and stainless steel blades are powerful enough to crush ice, and it comes with a 14-ounce blending jar that doubles as a to-go cup. One reviewer wrote, "I use this blender almost every day. It’s so convenient and easy to use and clean, which is a must for me."

03 A Pore Vacuum That Will Leave Your Face Feeling Refreshed EUASOO Pore Vacuum Amazon $20 See On Amazon The suction from this facial vacuum works to quickly and gently remove blackheads and whiteheads, which means you can give yourself a skin-purifying facial at home. The USB-rechargeable vacuum has three adjustable suction levels, so you can adjust the amount of skin-cleansing power you get, and it comes with five attachment heads that cater to various skin types.

04 The Selfie Ring Light That Clips Directly Onto Your Phone Auxiwa Clip-On Selfie Ring Light Amazon $14 See On Amazon This ring light diffuses light, so you can take stunning pics with each and every snap. Simply attach the clip to your smartphone (it's even designed with a scratch-resistant pad that will protect your device), angle the camera and take photos per usual. It features three brightness levels and comes with a USB charger.

05 A Footrest That Makes At-Home Pedicures A Breeze AllStar Innovations Salon Step Amazon $35 See On Amazon This elevated footrest allows you to comfortably do your own pedicures right there from the comfort of your couch. It has quite a few cool design features, too: The foot platform is angle-adjustable, and the LED light offers better visibility in low light. Plus, it has three built-in nail polish holders and a small fan to speed up the drying process. What's more, it folds down for easy storage.

06 The Mandoline Slicer That Cuts Down On Food Prep Time Mueller Austria Mandoline Slicer Amazon $21 See On Amazon This mandoline slicer makes food prep a less daunting process. It comes with eight interchangeable stainless steel blades that can be used to slice, dice, and shred fruits and vegetables, and all you have to do is press down on the lid — the container will catch all the chopped goods to eliminate countertop mess.

07 A Windshield Cover With Magnets To Keep It In Place Shynerk Magnetic Windshield Cover Amazon $10 See On Amazon Along with adjustable straps that loop around your car wheels, this windshield cover has magnets at the edges that hold it firmly in place, so it won't balloon up in case of wind. This is great if you don't want to spend a lot of time brushing off snow and scraping ice in the winter, but you can also use the cover in the spring and summer to bock dust and UV rays.

08 A Reusable Cleaning Gel That Gets Into Deep Crevices TICARVE Cleaning Gel Amazon $9 See On Amazon Keep this cleaning gel on deck to clear out all the dust that lingers in your car vents, on your computer keyboard, and in the crevices of your electronics. The flexible gel sinks deeply into grooves with ease and won't leave residue behind. It's reusable, too — just be sure to place it back in its jar, and store in a cool place after each use.

09 The Mesh Laundry Bags That Protect Your Delicates Gogooda Mesh Laundry Bags (7-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon A game changer for laundry days, these mesh bags help protect delicates (like your bras and favorite knit sweaters) while they go through the wash. The pack includes seven bags in varying sizes, and they all help protect garments from snagging and tearing, while the mesh design allows soap and water to freely flow through. .

10 A Utensil Rest That Keeps Your Counters Clean Forc Silicone Utensil Rest Amazon $8 See On Amazon Instead of having gravy droplets drip all over your counter, place your cooking tools on this silicone utensil rest. It has a total of five slots for mixing spoons, whisks, and spatulas, plus an extra-large spot for a soup ladle. It's heat-resistant, BPA-free, and easy to wipe clean.

11 An Avocado Slicer That Splits, Pits, & Slices OXO Good Grips Avocado Slicer Amazon $10 See On Amazon If you're an avid avocado eater, this slicer will blow your mind. Not only does it split the fruit open, but it removes the pit and slices each side into seven uniform pieces. Plus, with 16,000 five-star ratings, this is a fan-favorite that reviewers describe as a "magical tool" that "works astoundingly well."

12 The Rechargeable Fabric Shaver With Over 23,000 Reviews Magictec Rechargeable Fabric Shaver Amazon $14 See On Amazon To revive the look of sweaters, coats, pants, and even furniture upholstery, get this fabric shaver. The shaver gently removes fuzz and pilling to make any material look brand new, and it's safe to use on delicates, like wool and cashmere. It's rechargeable and works for up to 60 minutes before needing to be plugged in.

13 These LED Lights That You Can Sync Up With Music Keepsmile LED Light Strips Amazon $19 See On Amazon Spice up the vibe in your space with these LED strip lights. They have a trimmable design that allows you to adjust the length of the strip, and you can toggle between tons of shades or even set the lights to "dance" with the beat of your music. Apply them behind your TV, under bookshelves, or to the back of your bed frame.

14 The Dishcloths That Will Make You Ditch Paper Towels LAZI Swedish Dishcloths (10-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Looking for a highly absorbent alternative to costly paper towels? These Swedish dishcloths are your solution. The pack comes with 10 cloths made from biodegradable cellulose and cotton, and each one can be reused up to 50 times. They're resistant to odor, but they can also be freshened up in the dishwasher from time to time.

15 The Facial Massagers That Help Rejuvenate The Skin Yeamon Face Massager Amazon $21 See On Amazon Settle in for an evening of self care with these facial massagers. The duo includes a 3-D roller with individually rotating massage spheres, as well as a battery-operated T-shaped roller that uses vibrations to massage. Both tools work to stimulate circulation, which brightens your complexion, while also helping to open up pores for better absorption of skin-care products.

16 These Heat-Resistant Gloves For Grilling & Baking Grill Armor Extreme Heat Oven Gloves Amazon $28 See On Amazon Keep your hands safe in the kitchen or at the grill with these heat-resistant gloves. The thick but lightweight gloves are impressively heat-resistant up to 932 degrees Fahrenheit, but since they're less bulky than oven mitts, you won't lose out on any dexterity. They're available in red, black, gray, and blue.

17 A Measuring Cup With Angled Measurements You Can Read From Above OXO Good Grips Angled Measuring Cup Amazon $9 See On Amazon You know how you have to crouch down to counter height in order to see if the ingredients you've poured line up with the correct marking on your measuring cup? With this 2-cup measuring cup, you don't have to do that. It's angled so you can read measurements from above, and the nonslip handle gives you a comfortable grip when it's time to pour.

18 A Stainless Steel Drying Rack That Rolls Up For Storage Attom Tech Home Roll-Up Dish Rack Amazon $20 See On Amazon This stainless steel drying rack is just the upgrade you need in the kitchen. You can spread it across your sink to dry dishes, rinse fruits and vegetables, or even use it as a trivet to store hot pots and pans. When you’re done, roll it up and tuck it away in a drawer or cupboard. You love to see it.

19 The Charcoal Purifying Bags That Help Eliminate Odors MOSO NATURAL Charcoal Air Purifying Bags (3-Pack) Amazon $24 See On Amazon Take the natural route to odor control with these charcoal air purifying bags. They absorb smells and moisture in small spaces, without the use of harsh ingredients or perfumes. The bags can be used in your closets, car, bathroom, or pet areas to maintain a fresh smell. You can also reuse then for up to two years (just be sure to recharge them in the sun for an hour once a month).

20 The Refrigerator Liners That Protect Against Spills AKINLY Refrigerator Liners (9-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon These color-coded refrigerator liners will help keep your shelves clean. They're waterproof (so spills aren't a problem), BPA-free, and much easier to wipe down than the glass shelves in your fridge. The liners are skid-resistant, so they'll stay put, and they can be trimmed to size.

21 A Pack Of Curling Rods That Require Zero Heat & Deliver Results Minerva Curling Rods (42-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Thanks to these curling rods, you can achieve bouncy waves without the heat damage caused by curling irons. Made from soft, flexible, and lightweight foam, they can be used on wet or dry hair and are comfortable enough to sleep in overnight. What's more, they come in a variety of sizes, so you can get tight curls or loose waves, depending on your mood.

22 The Reusable Makeup Remover Towel Reviewers Can't Stop Raving About MakeUp Eraser Reusable Makeup Wipe Amazon $20 See On Amazon With just a few swipes, this reusable makeup eraser towel removes stubborn makeup. (Yup, even waterproof mascara and eyeliner.) The best part? All you need is water, so you'll save money on cleansers. And because it's hypoallergenic, it won't irritate sensitive skin. One reviewer wrote, "No more wasted cotton pads and bottles of makeup remover."

23 A Microfiber Hair Towel That Cuts Down On Drying Time DuraComfort Essentials Anti-Frizz Microfiber Hair Towel Amazon $11 See On Amazon This super-absorbent microfiber hair towel will aid you in maintaining healthy strands. By soaking up excess water, it cuts down on the amount of time you need with a hair dryer, and since it's made with gentle microfiber (instead of cotton terry), it'll help limit frizz. You can also tie it into a turban and rock it around the house while you go about your morning routine.

24 The Car Cupholder Coasters With A Touch Of Glam Sparkle SUNACCL Universal Car Cupholder Coasters (2-Pack) Amazon $9 See On Amazon These bedazzled car cupholder coasters add a fun twist to an otherwise plain accessory. They're made from durable, nonslip silicone, and they're easier to wipe clean than the cupholders themselves. They're available in a few fun color options including pink, aqua blue, and red fire. Available colors: 7

25 The Magnetic Eyelash Kit That Does Away With Messy Glue easbeauty Magnetic Eyeliner and Lashes Kit (5 Pairs) Amazon $22 See On Amazon These magnetic eyelashes are designed for easy application. They come with a magnetic liquid eyeliner that goes on smoothly (and without the stickiness of glue), and then all you have to do is place the lashes on top. The kit includes five pairs of eyelashes, ranging from a subtle everyday look to va-va-voom drama.

26 A Pack Of Foot Masks That Peel Away Tough Skin Gaobeisi-Makeups Foot Peel Masks (5 Pairs) Amazon $13 See On Amazon What better way to indulge in a little self care than with these foot peel masks? Formulated with lavender and other plant extracts, they gently soften calluses and smooth away hardened skin on the feet. Just slip on the wearable masks and keep on for 50 to 90 minutes before removing. You should start to see — and feel — results in a week or two.

27 A Mug Warmer That Keeps Your Beverage At The Perfect Temperature VOBAGA Coffee Mug Warmer Amazon $24 See On Amazon Designed with three heat settings, this coffee mug warmer ensures your beverage is always at the perfect drinking temperature. Available in sleek colors and styles like sky blue and wood grain, it features a recessed platform to prevent spills and has an automatic shut-off function that turns it off after four hours.

28 This Apple Watch Band That Looks Like A Scrunchie Recoppa Scrunchie Apple Watch Band Amazon $7 See On Amazon Switch up your Apple Watch band with this stretchy, lightweight scrunchie. Made from soft cotton, the flexible band won't pinch skin and is available in two sizes. Plus, you can choose from over a dozen colors and patterns to showcase your style, including chartreuse, pink, and classic leopard print, to name a few. Available colors and styles: 19

29 These Dryer Vent Brushes That Upgrade Drying Performance Holikme Dryer Vent Cleaning Brushes (2-Pack) Amazon $11 See On Amazon Look no further than these dryer vent brushes to properly clean your dryer, which can help optimize performance. Made with sturdy bristles, the long and flexible brushes reach deep into vents to clear out lint and dust with ease. You can also use them to clean other hard-to-reach areas of your home, like under beds and dressers.

30 A Lavender Pillow Mist That Will Help You Relax At Night Muse Apothecary Pillow Mist Amazon $10 See On Amazon A spritz here and there of this pillow mist will help you settle in for a quality night's rest. Formulated with organic, plant-based ingredients, the spray utilizes the therapeutic effects of lavender to help you relax and wind down before bed. Just spray it on your bedding before turning in for the night. Reviewers write that the scent is "just right" and "extremely calming."

31 These Large Storage Bags With Clear Windows Lifewit Large Storage Bags (3-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Make good on your promise to organize your space with these large storage bags. The zippered bags are made from fabric that promotes ventilation while limiting odors, and each one has handles for easy portability and a clear window that allows you to peek inside to quickly locate items. You can snag them in blue or gray.

32 A Multipurpose Car Pocket Organizer That Limits Clutter Vstarner Car Net Pocket Organizer Amazon $20 See On Amazon This mesh pocket can be installed right between the two front seats of your car and used as a catchall for small items that get left around your vehicle. Use the large compartment to store your handbag and tissues, and the smaller pockets for your phone and hand sanitizer. Get yours in basic black or fire engine red.

33 An Ultra-Quiet Humidifier With A Rotating Nozzle AquaOasis Cool Mist Humidifier Amazon $37 See On Amazon This cool mist humidifier helps keep the air moist without pesky whistling or crackling sounds. It's designed with a 360-degree rotating nozzle, so you can aim the moisture where you need it, as well as a dial that lets you adjust the mist output. The large tank means you can run it for up to 24 hours, and an auto shut-off function will power it down as needed.

34 A Silicone Brush That Massages The Scalp & Body HOPESO Silicone Shampoo and Body Massage Brush Amazon $10 See On Amazon I'm calling it now: This silicone brush will become your new favorite shower accessory. The double-sided brush feature large flexible bristles on one side and small flexible bristles on the other. You can use the brush to exfoliate the skin, but you can also use it with shampoo for a good scalp massage.

35 The Cleaning Sponges That Erase Marks With Just Water STK Extra Thick Cleaning Pads (20-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon These extra-thick cleaning sponges are impressively good at removing dirt, grime, and stubborn stains and marks with just water. The disposable sponges are safe to use on a wide variety of surfaces, including paint, steel, leather, and marble, which means you can clean every inch of your house, plus your sneakers too.

36 The Clothes Steamer You'll Wish You Had Sooner OGHom Clothes Steamer Amazon $15 See On Amazon Where standard irons fail, this clothes steamer prevails. The handheld device heats up in less than two minutes and removes wrinkles from a variety of fabrics — and you don't have to deal with a cumbersome ironing board. Plus, it's lightweight, compact, and offers 15 continuous minutes of steaming power. What's not to love?

37 A Facial Steamer That Provides Spa-Quality Results At Home EZBASICS Facial Steamer Amazon $24 See On Amazon If you haven't invested in a facial steamer just yet, what are you waiting for? It opens up your pores to aid in product absorption and exfoliation and even helps soothe irritated sinuses. This one utilizes nano-ionic mist to better penetrate skin and comes with four blackhead extraction tools. One reviewer wrote: " Since using it; coupled with my other skincare regimen ... I can say that my pores are visibly smaller."

38 The Pan Organizer That Will Help Declutter Your Kitchen DecoBros Pan Organizer Amazon $17 See On Amazon This pan organizer not only declutters your kitchen, but it also gives you easy access to every single pan. (No more unstacking to get to the big one on the bottom.) The rack can be mounted (hardware is included) or left freestanding, and you can also use it horizontally or vertically.

39 The LED Lights That Add Glam To Your Vanity Brightown Hollywood LED Lights Amazon $20 See On Amazon Deck out your vanity with these LED lights, and you'll feel like a star every time you apply moisturizer. The set comes with 10 bulbs that emit a soft glow, and the dimming feature means you can adjust the brightness to your liking. The adhesive backing makes for fuss-free installation, and since you just plug the lights into the wall, you don't have to deal with complicated wiring.

40 These Genius Dipping Clips You'll Want To Keep In Your Car Saucemoto Dip Clips (2-Pack) Amazon $11 See On Amazon These dipping clips ensure you can dip your fries and nuggets in delicious sauce without accidentally spilling it all over your car. Washable and reusable, they're designed to clip directly onto your car vents, so you can grab lunch on the go.

41 A Bag Sealer That Helps Keep Food Fresher, Longer Small Spaces Mini Bag Sealer Amazon $11 See On Amazon Consider this bag sealer your secret weapon to preserving food. Lightweight and compact, the battery-operated gadget slices bags open and then reseals them to ensure freshness. Simply hold it against the edge of the bag for five seconds and glide it across, and just like that, flavor and texture is locked in.

42 The Satin Pillowcases That Prevent Hair Breakage Bedsure Satin Pillowcase (2-Pack) Amazon $9 See On Amazon If you haven't jumped on the satin pillowcase bandwagon yet, what are you waiting for? They're just as soft and luxurious as silk, but require less upkeep, and since they're gentler on hair than cotton, they'll help fend off breakage while you toss and turn at night. Available sizes: 20x20 inches, 20x30 inches, 20x36 inches, 20x40 inches

Available colors: 25, including champagne, rose taupe, and white

43 A Rechargeable Lamp For Home & Camping Trips TaoTronics Rechargeable Table Lamp Amazon $40 See On Amazon Although this table lamp is technically designed for the home, its rechargeable feature and top handle make it the perfect companion for camping trips. Offering a warm white light, it features an easy-to-use touch panel that allows you to adjust the brightness and a memory function that restores the previous setting. Plus, you get up to 110 hours of illumination on one charge.

44 This Stackable Bento Box That Keeps All Your Sides Separate Bentgo Classic Stackable Bento Lunch Box Amazon $15 See On Amazon Bring a healthy delicious lunch on the go with this classic bento-style lunchbox. A divided tray is ideal for your sides, and the larger compartment holds your main dish. Stack them together and pop the lid on top for effortless transport. This lunch box comes with utensils and a strap to hold it all together, creating the perfect lunch companion.

45 An Easy To Use Electric Can Opener GOTSEVEN Electric Can Opener Amazon $20 See On Amazon Why struggle to unseal your canned goods when this electric opener can do all the work for you? The battery-operated opener quickly pops cans and leaves them with smooth, non-jagged edges. It's compact, easy to use, and ideal for anyone who has trouble hand-cranking a traditional can opener.

46 A Cordless Vacuum You Can Keep In Your Car Benefast Cordless Vacuum Amazon $30 See On Amazon Keep your vehicle sparkling clean with this handheld vacuum. The cordless cleaner can pick up crumbs, pet hair, and sand with ease, and runs for up to 30 minutes on a fully charged battery. Weighing less than two pounds, it comes with adapters for both wall and car charging, as well as four attachments for cleaning tight spaces and upholstery. One reviewer wrote, "I like that it’s cordless, lightweight, has decent suction, and is easy to clean out. It came with a TON of accessories that will come in handy when I am ready to tackle detailing my car."