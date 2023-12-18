When Taylor Swift celebrated her birthday on Dec. 13, her guest list included big names like Blake Lively, Zoë Kravitz, and Sabrina Carpenter. But one person was noticeably missing from the festivities: Travis Kelce. Per reports, Kelce had mandatory football practice on Swift’s birthday, so he wasn’t able to make his girlfriend’s party in New York City. But that doesn’t mean he skipped out on his boyfriend duties for the big day. Fans think that they figured out Kelce’s gift for Swift: an elaborate opal ring that she was photographed showing off to Miles and Keleigh Teller.

ICYMI, Swift flashed her new ring in photos from her birthday party. The statement piece featured a large opal, surrounded by smaller, colorful gemstones. She paired it with a sparkling tennis necklace and diamond earrings from Messika, which cost over $4,500. Here’s everything to know about Swift’s new ring and why fans think the jewelry came from Kelce.

The Fan Theory

On Dec. 16, Swifties shared a theory about Swift’s birthday jewelry on TikTok. One account pointed out that Kelce follows a jewelry seller, Jay Feder Jewelers, on Instagram who has previously posted a similar style of ring.

Another fan on TikTok thought the ring could be designed as a special nod to Swift and Kelce’s birthdays. Though no details about the ring have been confirmed, it looks like a large opal stone surrounded by a darker blue topaz. JSKY, opal is the birth stone for October (Kelce’s birth month), while blue topaz is the birth stone for December (Swift’s birth month).

James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images

“Then this photo dropped, where it looks like Taylor is showing off that specific ring to Keleigh and Miles Teller, who are also rumored to be the potential Cupid matchmakers of Taylor and Travis,” the TikToker added. “This to me is giving gift. It’s giving, ‘Look what he got me.’ It’s giving, ‘Look how beautiful this custom piece is.’”

Keleigh Teller liked the video on TikTok, seemingly confirming that her guesses about the ring’s meaning and buyer were on the right track.

Where To Buy

It’s not totally clear where Swift’s ring was purchased. Although one TikTok posited that Kelce could have bought it from Jay Feder Jewelers (the Instagram account he follows), it hasn’t been confirmed.

There is a hole in that theory, too. In the video, a Swiftie cited an old Instagram post from Jay Feder Jewelers as evidence they could have made Swift’s new ring, since they previously shared a similar piece of jewelry. But the post in question actually credited another jeweler, Sutra Jewels, with the opal ring. So, maybe the ring came from there?

There’s no way to know where Swift’s exact ring was purchased, but there are similar designs available on Etsy.

How Much It Costs

While Swift’s exact ring isn’t listed online by either jeweler found by Swifties, there are similar styles available — and they cost a pretty penny. Sutra’s Opal and Pink Sapphire Ring cost $19,950, per the Cellini website. Another Sutra Opal Ring is listed for $15,700 on the Anoushka website.

Jay Feder has an 18K White Gold Opal Ruby Ring available for $2,760, $690 off its original price of $3,450.