Target Has AirPods For $60 Off In Its Cyber Monday Sale

Target’s Cyber Monday deals officially dropped on Sunday, Nov. 28, which gave shoppers a jumpstart on all the unbeatable deals. There are plenty of discounted goods you can choose from during the seasonal sale, whether you’re looking for a new coffee maker to upgrade your kitchen or a bike to gift to your sporty BFF. To get you started on all your holiday shopping, check out this list of the best Cyber Monday 2021 deals at Target.

Cyber Monday is the perfect time to stock up on gifts for everyone on your holiday list, especially because you can snag all the deals from the comfort of your couch. Target’s Cyber Monday event features deals on a wide range of goods, including toys, electronics, trendy fashions, home decor, must-have beauty essentials, and more. You can even snag $60 off AirPods or $50 off Beats earbuds during the sales. If you're ready to order fan-favorite products on the cheap, here’s a curated list of Target’s top Cyber Monday 2021 deals.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

This is only a short list of all the discounts Target is offering for Cyber Monday. Be sure to head to the Cyber Monday section of Target’s website to peruse all of the limited-time discounts. Since the deals run through Monday, Nov. 29, you’ll want to act quickly before they disappear for good.