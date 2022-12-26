The holidays might be coming to a close, but that doesn’t mean the presents have to stop. There’s still some time to get yourself to all the gifts on your wishlist that didn’t make it under the tree, thanks to Target’s after-holiday blowout event. With up to 50% markdowns on thousands of home essentials, clothing staples, stunning jewelry, and more, Target’s December 2022 Clearance Run sale is a post-holiday dream.

Starting Dec. 26, Target’s Clearance Run event is stretching out the holidays (and the deals) with one last chance to round out your wishlist. You don’t have to shop for yourself, obviously (though there’s nothing wrong with treating yourself to a special present for surviving the holidays) — Target’s Clearance Run event also includes plenty of deals on New Year’s Eve must-haves, holiday goods that need restocking, and even last-minute presents for your SO, even though you *swore* not to do gifts this year.

There’s literally thousands of items up for grabs with price tags up to 50% off, which means you’ll have another shot at scoring all the essentials and accessories you couldn’t justify adding to cart during Black Friday season. Oh, and because Target is extending its return window for electronics and entertainment to Jan. 24, 2023, there’s never been a better time to stock up on the gifts you actually wanted for up to half the price.

ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images

Just like the holidays, the sale won’t last forever, so if you’ve got your eye on more than a few things, here’s what you need to know about the Target’s Clearance Run event before it’s too late.

What Is Target's Clearance Run Event?

Target’s Clearance Run offers new markdowns on thousands of popular items across a handful of departments, including clothing, home décor, beauty, and more.

How Long Is Target's Clearance Run Event?

Because the sale is dependent on item availability, timing of Target’s Clearance Run event will vary and therefore doesn’t have an official date, according to Target. That means you’re gonna want to get your hands on your holiday wishlist items ASAP when the sale begins on Monday, Dec. 26 before they sell out.

What's In Target's Clearance Run Event?

Of the thousands of marked down goodies at Target’s Clearance Run sale, you can expect to save big on select items like:

Up to 50% off select sleepwear

Up to 50% off select clothing for the family

Up to 50% off select shoes for the family

Up to 50% off select toys across categories such as games, dolls and plush

Up to 50% off select beauty gift sets

Up to 50% off select home décor

Up to 50% select jewelry and accessories

How To Get Target’s Clearance Run Event

Target’s Clearance Run event will be offered at nearly 2,000 Target’s nationwide. If your local Tarjay isn’t running the deal, you can also shop the sale on the Target website and via the Target app.

Whether you’re grabbing the last items on your holiday wishlist, or you just want to hang on to the holidays a little longer, Target’s Clearance Run event is packed with all the popular items you’ll need to start 2023 off right.