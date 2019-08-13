No matter your age, nothing can replace the sense of joy you get when you're riding on a swing. Whether you're at your fave park with your friends, a whimsical rooftop pop-up, or a beach with teal water and white sand, you're ready to pose for a Boomerang or cute pic whenever you see a swing set. To make sure your snaps reach the height they deserve, you'll need some Instagram captions for pictures on a swing in your back pocket.

When it comes time to post on your feed, having some swing quotes ready to go makes sharing so much easier. Then, all you need to worry about is capturing just the right moment when you reach the highest point the swing will go. They’ll come in hand whether you captured a nostalgia-inducing snap on a porch swing or something daring like a scenic snap of Los Angeles from the “secret swing” in Elysian Park. If you’re trying to get a cute pic of you and your partner holding hands while swinging, set your camera up with a video for you to screenshot the best moments later. If you have a friend helping you out, there’s also the burst mode. Of course, you could also just get a cute POV shot of your feet in the air against a gorgeous sunset backdrop. Whatever the vibe you’re going for, these swing captions for Instagram are here to help set the mood and take your feed to new heights.

"Swinging through life." "At the end of the day, if I can say I had fun, it was a good day." — Simone Biles "Swinging into the weekend like..." "Swing, swing from the tangles of my heart." — The All-American Rejects, "Swing, Swing" "Swing out. Your dreams are within reach." "I'm gonna swing from the chandelier, from the chandelier." — Sia, "Chandelier" "Fly through the air like you just don't care." "Life, like being on a swing, is so much better when you have someone to give you a little push." "Just play. Have fun. Enjoy the game." — Michael Jordan "BRB, getting on the swing so I can pretend I'm a kid again." "Even though you're growing up, you should never stop having fun." — Nina Dobrev "Remember when we were little and we thought that if we jumped off the swing, we'd be able to touch the sun? I miss being that brave." "Swing through life as fearlessly as you did when you were a kid." "Give me a swing and all maturity goes out the window." "Never too old to play on a seesaw or swing through the air." "Life is more fun if you play games." — Roald Dahl, My Uncle Oswald "*To the tune of 'Just Keep Swimming' à la Dory from ‘Finding Nemo’*: Just keep swinging, just keep swinging, just keep swinging, swinging, swinging." "Never, ever underestimate the importance of having fun." — Randy Pausch "You swing your best when you have the fewest things to think about." — Bobby Jones “Swing life away.” — Rise Against, “Swing Life Away” “Thanks for being there for me through the ups and downs.” “This is what I mean when I say I’ve got mood swings.” “I never tire of swings.” “I’m pretty sure if I kick hard enough, I can touch the sky.” “You can fly, you can fly, you can fly!” — Peter Pan