You know right away that you're going to have a great birthday when you wake up to find notification after notification of well wishes from friends and family. All of that social media love is pretty much the equivalent of a sweet slice of birthday cake. That’s why you want to make sure you’re delivering the greatest Instagram captions for birthday wishes on your bestie’s big day. It’s already hard enough choosing which adorable selfie or hilarious throwback pic you want to post, so making sure you’re prepared with a good birthday caption is key.

As someone who fully understands how important a birthday is, you know what your bestie wants to hear. Go with something sweet, if you know your friend is sentimental. Post your favorite memories together in a birthday photo-dump and use a happy birthday caption that encapsulates all the mushy feels. If you’d rather make your bestie laugh out loud, pick a hilarious throwback pic and use a punny birthday quote. Since your priority is focusing on your BFF and making sure this is the best birthday ever, your posting process should be quick and easy. The cake and ice cream is calling your name, after all. So, instead of putting a pause on the party fun, just use any of these 30 birthday captions and you’ll be ready to go.

"Stop what you’re doing right now, and wish my best friend a happy birthday." "Birthdays come around every year, but friends like you only come once in a lifetime." "You’re the cake to my ice cream. Speaking of which, when are we eating both?" "I hope your birthday is full of *sunshine emoji* and *rainbow emoji* and *heart emoji* and *laughing emoji*." "Your birthday outshines the other 364 days of the year." "Happy birthday to someone who's smart, funny, good looking, and reminds me a lot of myself." "Happy birthday to my best friend. Here’s to another year of us laughing at our own jokes.” "The older you get, the better you get, unless you are cake, so let's eat the cake ASAP." "Today should be a national holiday, because it’s my BFF’s birthday." "May the fork be with you. Let's eat cake." "Have the berry best birthday." "Happy birthday to someone whose birthday I don’t need a Facebook reminder to remember.” "Our friendship is like a fairy tale. You were there for the ‘Once upon a time,’ and will be there till the ‘Happily ever after.’ Happy birthday!" "Words cannot espresso how much you bean to me, so have a birthday that's filled with a latte love." "May your birthday cake be as sweet as me wishing you a happy birthday." "Felt cute. Might go celebrate my best friend’s birthday later." "You are more beautiful than Cinderella. You smell like pine needles and you have a face like sunshine." — Bridesmaids "Today is your birthday. It’s a day just for you, so enjoy every minute, whatever you do.” "I was going to send you something amazing for your birthday, but the mailman told me to get out of the box." "Today is this beautiful person’s birthday, and I don’t know what I would do without her/him/them." "Let’s party so hard for your birthday that I find confetti in my purse days later." "You’re the PB to my J, the avocado to my toast, the cake to my ice cream." "Even on your birthday, I get the greatest gift of all, because you're my friend." "I can’t wait to see what happens next. #HappyBirthday" “I’m so happy you were born.” “Hap-brie birthday. Was that too cheesy?” “Happizza birthday dough you.” “This is the year all your dreams come true.” “Just like the candles on your cake, you’re glowing.” “Just know, if you’re getting old, that means I am too!”