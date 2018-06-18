50 Summer Solstice Captions For Instagram, Because The Sunny Season Is Here

For those of us who can't wait for the upcoming season of sunshine, warm temps, and beach days, the summer solstice is a surefire sign that we’re there. The longest day of the year is well on its way, and while you catch those rays, don’t let amazing lighting go to waste. On Tuesday, June 21, you'll have more time to team up with that glorious sunshine to capture the best selfie angles, and you'll need summer solstice 2022 captions for Instagram to pair with your pics.

So, how do we manage to be #blessed with this one day of the year that has more hours of sunlight than the rest? Well, while the Northern Hemisphere is about welcome summer, the Southern Hemisphere will be entering winter. This change has to do with the way Earth is positioned on its axis and rotates around the sun.

The June solstice can occur between June 20 and June 22, according to Time and Date. Once it passes, you will begin to notice that the days start getting shorter, because as quickly as summer enters our lives, the quicker it leaves and leads us into autumn. Let's not think about the end just yet, though. For now, let's just bask in the idea that for an entire day, you have the opportunity to light up your feed (no pun intended). You should definitely make your way outside for your summer solstice pics and play around with any of these 25 summer solstice 2022 captions.

"I got a pocket, got a pocketful of sunshine." — Natasha Bedingfield, "Pocket Full of Sunshine" "Here comes the sun, and I say it's all right." — The Beatles, "Here Comes The Sun" "Summertime is always the best of what might be." — Charles Bowden "The summer solstice is a time for strength and vitality for action and movement." — Unknown "One way of celebrating the Solstice is to consider it a sacred time of reflection, release, restoration, and renewal." — Sarah Ban Breathnach "Everything good, everything magical happens between the months of June and August." — Jenny Han "It was June, and the world smelled of roses. The sunshine was like powdered gold over the grassy hillside." — Maud Hart Lovelace “Wherever you go, no matter what the weather, always bring your own sunshine.” — Anthony J. D'Angelo “Just living is not enough... one must have sunshine, freedom, and a little flower.” — Hans Christian Andersen “A day without sunshine is like, you know, night.” — Steve Martin "I was made for sunny days." "Wherever life plants you, bloom with grace." "You are my sunshine. My only sunshine." — Johnny Cash, "You Are My Sunshine" “Even for me life had its gleams of sunshine.” ― Charlotte Brontë “Some people are so much sunlight to the square inch.” ― Walt Whitman “Sunshine will guide your heart even on the most darkest of days.” ― Anthony T. Hincks “Some old-fashioned things like fresh air and sunshine are hard to beat.” ― Laura Ingalls Wilder “Bring sunshine into the place you enter.” ― Latika Teotia “Whatever the clouds plan to do; I always trust in the sun which never fails to come out.” ― Munia Khan “If you can dance like raindrops, there will always be sunshine.” ― Curtis Tyrone Jones "Sun is shining, the weather is sweet. Make you wanna move your dancing feet." — Bob Marley and The Wailers, "Sun Is Shining" “Wishing you sunshine and rainbows.” ― Heather Wolf "Summer afternoon, summer afternoon; to me those have always been the two most beautiful words in the English language." — Henry James "Summer, I've been waiting for you." “Summertime, and the living's easy.” — Sublime, “Doin’ Time” “In my mermaid era.” “My summer slay.” “Well, summer slipped us underneath her tongue / Our days and nights are perfumed with obsession.” — Lorde, “The Louvre” “Feeling salty.” “Summer blues.” “I sea you!” “That’s when I make the wish, to swim away with the fish / Is it supposed to be this hot all summer long?”— Miley Cyrus, “Malibu” “Live by the sun, love by the moon.” “Resting beach face.” “Summer’s in the air, baby heaven’s in your eyes.” — Lana Del Rey, “National Anthem” “Paradise found.” “Life's better in flip-flops.” “Grill Szn.” “It’s about damn time.” — Lizzo, “About damn time” “You used to call me on my shell phone.” “Work hard, play harder.” “Sun-kissed skin, so hot we'll melt your popsicle.” — Katy Perry, “California Girls” "Strawberry ice cream, one spoon for two." — Olivia Rodrigo, "Deja Vu" “The tide is high but I'm holding on, I'm gonna be your number one.” – Atomic Kitten, “The Tide is High” “It’s tan o’clock.” “The girls are dancing in the sand.” — Lorde, “Solar Power “Suns out, hamburger buns out.” “Sweet sunny disposition.” “Flip-flop era.” “No tea, no shade / Iced tea, no shade.”