It's time to push those heavy sweaters to the back of the closet, and break out the glorious summer dresses. The warm weather is here, and you've truly missed the floral prints and vibrant colors of sundress season. By pairing your favorite dress with some sunnies, you’ve got yourself a #lewk that’s meant for the ‘Gram. When the time comes to show off your cute OOTD, you need captions for summer dress pics.

When you’re rocking a fire ‘fit, a selfie is necessary. You could be off to brunch with your friends, to the beach with bae, or just on a walk in the park with a cute sun hat on. Whatever the occasion, it’s time to wear those dresses you’ve been eyeing all year long. Since you plan on looking cute all summer long, you won’t just need a few floral dress captions for Instagram, but a whole list. Luckily, these 35 summer quotes are perfect for all the dresses you want to wear.

You could even post an action shot of you spinning around in a flower field in your dress. There are some twirl captions among the mix just for Boomerangs and carefree candids. You could even use twirl captions for Instagram Reels of you dancing to the song of the summer with your crew. You’ve got that summer feeling, and it’s time to look the part on and off the ‘Gram.

"If it includes wearing a summer dress, my answer is yes." "Life is too short to wear boring dresses." "Cinderella never asked for a prince, she asked for a night off and a dress." — Kiera Cass "I want you to put on your pretty summer dress." — Van Morrison, "And the Healing Has Begun" "Playing dress-up begins at age 5 and never truly ends." — Kate Spade "Live every day like it's summer Friday." "Hello, summer dress vibes." "There is always that one summer that changes you." — Beth Merlin "You're never fully dressed without a smile." — Annie "Summer is a state of mind." "*Thrives in sundress season.*" "Everything good, everything magical happens between the months of June and August." — Jenny Han "Smiles are always in fashion." "Summer is a party, and I wanted to dress for it." "Style is a way to say who you are without having to speak." — Rachel Zoe "The world is my runway." "I'm walking on sunshine." — Katrina & The Waves, "Walking On Sunshine" "Sundress weather is my weather." "If a dress can twirl, it's a good dress." "Blooming in this dress." "You can never have too many florals." "New summer dress: Check. Selfie in new summer dress: Check." "Live life in full bloom." "Nothing but blue skies and summer dresses." "Reunited with my summer dresses, and it feels so good." “And we were dancing, like we're made of starlight.” — Taylor Swift, “Starlight” “I twirl on my haters.” “Twirl like no one’s watching.” “Over the years I have learned that what is important in a dress is the woman who is wearing it.” — Yves Saint-Laurent “Summer dress makes you more beautiful than the rest.” — Red House Painters, “Summer Dress” “I dress to impress myself.” “Here’s to twirling into the summer season.” “Yes, this dress has pockets, but it also twirls!” “This is my outfit for today, and if you don’t like it, you could leave. OK, love you.” — TikToker @grandma_droniak “It’s the *dress* for me.”