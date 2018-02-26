30 Strawberry Quotes To Post After You’ve Spent The Day Picking The Berry Best

Nothing screams picture-perfect summer more than going strawberry picking with your best friends. Just imagine rounding up your squad to enjoy a Sunday afternoon out on a farm. You’ll want to dress to impress in your cutest floral prints and overalls, because a summertime adventure like strawberry picking is full of ‘Grammable moments. While you may not need a green thumb for picking fruit, you will need some captions for your strawberry picking pics along the way.

Selecting the right strawberry quotes and strawberry puns to caption your snaps is about the same as picking the right berries to enjoy later. You want the best of the best for all the strawberry lemonade, shortcake, and jam that you’ll be making. You’ll also want a whole bushel of strawberry captions to choose from considering there will be so many cute photos you want to post. For instance, you’ll need a strawberry caption for a shot of you with your basket and one for a Boomerang of you taste-testing a few berries in the process.

Let’s not forget a candid shot or two of you and your besties on the farm, and some foodie pics later of your strawberry dishes. For however many snaps you take, you’ll be all set with these strawberry quotes that prove you had a berry good time.

“Strawberries! Fruit from the heart.” ― Anthony T. Hincks "Make the most of your carefree young life as you can." — Anne Frank "Live in each season as it passes; breathe the air, drink the drink, taste the fruit." — Henry David Thoreau "Keep calm and eat a strawberry." "I love you berry much." "Strawberry picking is my jam.” "Happiness, I have grasped, is a destination, like strawberry fields. Once you find the way in, there you are, and you'll never feel low again." — Rachel Simon "Strawberry Fields is anywhere you want to go."— John Lennon "Doing what you like is freedom. Liking what you do is happiness." — Frank Tyger "When the sun is shining I can do anything; no mountain is too high, no trouble too difficult to overcome." — Wilma Rudolph "It is the sweet, simple things of life which are the real ones after all." — Laura Ingalls Wilder "Don't be afraid to go out on a limb. That's where the fruit is." — H. Jackson Browne "Sundays should come with a pause button." "A Sunday well spent brings a week of content." "There is beauty in simplicity." "It's the simple things in life that are most extraordinary." — Paulo Coehlo "Why not learn to enjoy the simple things? There are so many of them." "Nobody owns the world. So, feel free to explore it." — E.A. Cabaltica "Let's find some beautiful place to get lost." "There's no time to be bored in a world as beautiful as this." "Fruit is nature's candy." "Simply enjoy life and the great pleasures that come with it." — Karolina Kurkova "I love places that make you realize how tiny you and your problems are." “Like strawberry wine and seventeen. The hot July moon saw everything. My first taste of love, oh bittersweet.” — Deana Carter, “Strawberry Wine” “Strawberry fields forever.” — The Beatles, “Strawberry Fields Forever” “I’m red-y to pick all the strawberries.” “Spending time with you is the berry best.” “My squad is the sweetest.” “I’m berry excited for the summer.” “This day is strawesome!”