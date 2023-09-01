60 Strange Things Under $25 On Amazon That Are Legitimately Amazing

Amazon is the go-to place for almost anything you’re looking for. And sure, you can score some pretty amazing things if you have an unlimited budget, but sometimes the real prize comes in finding those weird hidden gems that won’t break the bank. Little things like self-care must-haves, unique kitchen accessories, and fun gadgets can all make a positive impact on your day-to-day life.

Finding these things, however, can feel like searching for a needle in a haystack. So I’ve rounded up some fan favorites for you here — and they all cost less than $25.

01 A Kitchen Scale For Ultra-Precise Measurements Greater Goods Digital Kitchen Scale Amazon $18 See On Amazon Whether you’re weighing the ingredients for a cake or you’re double-checking that you do, in fact, have 8 ounces of shredded cheese, this kitchen scale will provide precise measurements for your culinary creations. The digital display provides readings in grams, ounces, milliliters, and pounds, and its compact design makes it easy to store when not in use.

02 This Shower Brush That Exfoliates, Stimulates, & Massages Flathead Products Hair Scalp Massager (2-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Use this cool scalp massager for a blissful head massage and gentle scalp exfoliation. There are two interchangeable brush heads — one with longer, pointed bristles and one with bristles in various textures and lengths — and the silicone feels soft while delivering a good scrub. The handle slides over your hand for maximum control while massaging, and it can be used wet or dry.

03 A Root-Concealing Powder To Extend Time Between Salon Trips Style Edit Root Concealer Touch Up Spray, 0.75 Oz. Amazon $14 See On Amazon For those weeks leading up to your next hair appointment, use this root concealer spray to touch up your hair color instantly. Simply spray the pigmented powder into your roots and lightly comb through. The powder dries quickly and promises to be flake-free, though it will wash off easily when you shampoo your hair, and it comes in five shades to match your roots.

04 A Body Scrub That Smells Like Your Favorite Coffee Shop MAJESTIC PURE Arabica Coffee Scrub Amazon $13 See On Amazon Made with sea salt, organic coffee, and sweet almond oil, this body scrub is great for exfoliating, hydrating, and nourishing your skin. It’s designed to help skin feel softer and smoother while leaving behind a light coffee scent. The scrub may even help reduce breakouts, with one reviewer writing, “THIS PRODUCT IS LIFE CHANGING! It cleared up my acne on my shoulder and back in three uses!”

05 The Packing Cubes That Keep Your Suitcase Organized Shacke Pak Packing Cubes (Set of 5) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Whether you’re going on vacation or just traveling for work, these packing cubes will help you stay organized while you’re living out of a suitcase — and one reviewer called them a “game-changer when it comes to organization, convenience, and maximizing suitcase space.” Each of the packing cubes has a mesh top so you can see what’s inside, and the included bag helps keep your dirty laundry separate. Color choices include black, cream, teal, and more.

06 These Nonslip Silicone Oven Mitts With An Extra-Long Length HOMWE Silicone Oven Mitts Amazon $19 See On Amazon With textured silicone grips and a long length that protects your arms, these oven mitts are an upgraded take on a classic kitchen staple. The heat-resistant gloves can withstand temperatures up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit and are waterproof from the wrist down so they’re easy to keep clean. They also come in two sizes and 11 colors, including gray, blue, and red.

07 A Fan-Favorite Pet Hair Remover For Furniture, Carpets, & Clothing ChomChom Pet Hair Remover $25 See On Amazon With over 147,000 ratings on Amazon, this popular hair remover is a must-have for pet owners. Its clever design uses static electricity to capture even the most embedded fur from fabrics before depositing it into a compartment in the back for easy disposal. You don’t have to deal with sticky papers, and it can be reused over and over again.

08 This Continuous Mist Spray Bottle With An Endless Number Of Uses FLAIROSOL Continous Mister Spray Bottle Amazon $15 See On Amazon Great for cleaning, plant maintenance, and hair care, this continuous spray water bottle is a versatile pick with a ton of uses. With a press of the lever, you’ll get a blast of ultra-fine mist that can be sprayed at any angle, and the bottle has a leakproof design so it won’t drip when turned upside down.

09 A 64-Ounce Water Bottle To Help You Reach Your Hydration Goals AQUAFIT Half Gallon Water Bottle Amazon $17 See On Amazon Complete with ounce and time markings on the side, this half-gallon water bottle can help you keep track of your water intake throughout the day and may even motivate you to drink more. It has a wide, built-in handle that makes it easy to carry around and comes with both a wide-mouth cap and a straw cap to suit your preference.

10 This Kabuki Brush With 30,000+ 5-Star Reviews Keshima Large Flat Top Kabuki Foundation Brush Amazon $10 See On Amazon Fans of this kabuki brush love the dense yet soft bristles that do a great job at blending and smoothing foundation, concealer, and blush, with one fan writing, “This brush is amazing. I own at least a hundred make-up brushes and this is the one I grab for.” Use it to apply liquid, powder, and cream makeup, and enjoy the large wooden handle and non-shedding bristles.

11 The Stretchy Silicone Covers That Fit On Nearly Any Container Unwasted Reusable Silicone Lids (Set Of 7) Amazon $16 See On Amazon These reusable silicone lids can fit over your bowls, pots, and food storage containers to keep salads and leftovers fresh while reducing the amount of single-use plastic wrap and aluminum foil you use. The stretchy silicone can accommodate various containers, and the covers are oven, microwave, freezer, and dishwasher-safe.

12 These Super Absorbent Hair Towels That’ll Stay Put On Your Head Hicober Microfiber Hair Towel (3-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon Made of soft microfiber material, these hair towels are designed to absorb more water than your standard bath towel (cutting down on dry time) and have an elastic loop and button to help keep them secure on your head. The lightweight design also makes them easy to pack in your gym bag or suitcase, and they come in eight color combos to choose from.

13 A Set Of Small Glass Food Storage Containers For Snacks & Dips FineDine Superior Glass Food Storage Containers (Set of 6) Amazon $21 See On Amazon These 5-ounce food storage containers are the perfect size for small leftovers, dips, and condiments, and they’re made of durable borosilicate glass that’s freezer, microwave, and dishwasher-safe. Each one comes with a locking lid that boasts a leakproof rubber gasket, and they come in both round and square options, depending on your preference.

14 This Makeup Brush Cleaner That Makes Easy Work Of A Tedious Task Neeyer Electric Makeup Brush Cleaner Amazon $18 See On Amazon Remove caked-on cosmetics from your beauty tools with this electric makeup brush cleaner that spins the bristles through soapy water. The easy-to-use cleaner works at the touch of a button and comes with a small cleaning bowl and eight collars in varying sizes to accommodate most brush handles. After washing, you can spin the bristles again to help them dry.

15 A Pack Of Biodegradable Dishcloths That You Can Use Up To 100 Times Swedish Dishcloths (10-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Bridging the gap between paper towels and fabric dishcloths, these Swedish dishcloths are a biodegradable option that can be used over and over again. They’re great for wiping up spills and cleaning tough messes on counters, floors, windows, and stove tops, and they can even be thrown in the washer for cleaning when they’re dirty.

16 These Peeling Foot Masks That Remove Dead Skin DERMORA Foot Peel Mask (4-Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon Get rid of calluses and rough skin on your feet with a pack of these foot masks that provide deep exfoliation using fruit acids and extracts. Just wear the booties for one hour, then sit back as dry, dead skin peels off over the course of six to 11 days. Reviewers rave about the results, with one shopper calling the process “disgustingly satisfying.”

17 A Leakproof Trash Can For Your Car That Won’t Slide Around Drive Auto Car Trash Can Amazon $17 See On Amazon Toss your fast food bags, snack wrappers, and old receipts into this car trash can featuring a strap so you can secure it to your headrest, center console, or side door. The collapsible container is available in 2-gallon and 4-gallon sizes and is made from leakproof, waterproof material. A 10-pack of liners is included, and the trash can has handy liner clips to hold them in place.

18 These Adorable Snail Tea Bag Holders So Your String Won’t Fall In SOSUO Snail Shape Tea Bag Holder (10-Pack) Amazon $7 See On Amazon Not only are these colorful silicone snails so much fun to look at, but they also serve a practical purpose by not letting your tea bag string fall into your mug. Simply slide the snail onto the edge of your mug and wrap your tea bag string around its neck the keep it in place.

19 A Mini Mixing Bowl Set For DIY Beauty Masks Anezus Face Mask Mixing Bowl Set Amazon $6 See On Amazon If you’re making a customized face or hair mask, this mixing bowl set comes with everything you need to measure, mix, and apply your treatment. In addition to the bowl, you get a spatula, application brushes, measuring spoons, containers, and more, and the pieces are easy to clean when you’re done. Best of all, the whole set costs less than $10.

20 This Pack Of Portable Chargers For Your Phone Miady Dual USB Portable Charger (2-Pack) Amazon $22 See On Amazon Weighing less than half a pound, these portable chargers are great to keep in your car, bag, or around the house for emergencies. They can charge a Galaxy S23 twice and an iPhone 14 2.3 times and feature two USB-A ports and one USB-C port to charge up to three devices simultaneously. Plus, the power banks protect your devices against high voltage and short circuits.

21 A Collection Of Satin Scrunchies In Assorted Colors & Prints VAGA Satin Scrunchies (9-Pack) Amazon $9 See On Amazon You’ll have a hair accessory to match every outfit with this pack of scrunchies that includes a variety of solid colors and two animal prints. Made from silky-soft satin, the scrunchies can help reduce hair pulling and breakage. “These are soft, cute, and take a wash well,” wrote one reviewer. “They've also been surprisingly durable, being used multiple times on a daily basis and even slept in!”

22 This Sandwich Press For Yummy Panini & French Toast Gotham Steel Sandwich Maker Amazon $20 See On Amazon Complete with nonstick plates and an indicator light to let you know when it’s finished, this sandwich press will help you create delicious grilled sandwiches and French toast. It grills both sides simultaneously to cut the cooking time in half, and the ceramic and titanium plates don’t need any butter or oil for foods to slide right off.

23 A Snail Mucin Moisturizer That “Works Better Than More Expensive Creams” SeoulCeuticals Snail Mucin Repair Cream Amazon $20 See On Amazon Containing 97.5% snail extract, plus retinol, vitamin E, and green tea, this reparative moisturizer helps hydrate, smooth, and brighten the skin, with one reviewer writing, “This is one of the most moisturizing facial creams I've tried.” It’s noncomedogenic so it won’t clog your pores and it features a light citrus scent.

24 This Brush That’s Really Good At Getting Tangles & Knots Out Crave Naturals Glide Thru Detangling Hair Brush Amazon $18 See On Amazon This detangling brush can be used on both wet and dry hair to help get rid of knots — and it’s also great for distributing conditioner or other hair products evenly throughout your strands. The ergonomic shape allows you to get a good grip with a comfortable hold, and it has durable, flexible bristles that work on all hair types. Choose from a variety of colors and patterns, including black, coral, and terrazzo.

25 A Silicone Travel Pouch For Your Makeup Brushes FERYES Travel Makeup Brush Holder Amazon $14 See On Amazon Use this silicone pouch to keep your brushes clean and organized. Great for everyday use and travel, the smooth silicone case can be easily wiped clean, and there’s a magnet closure so your brushes won’t fall out. Store two large brushes or up to eight small brushes in the pouch, and choose from colors such as khaki, blue, and pink.

26 These Jar-Scraping Spatulas That’ll Help You Get Every Last Drop LAM Slim Spatula Spoon Set (4-Pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon Use these long, narrow spatulas to scrape the bottom and sides of everything from condiment bottles to expensive skin-care jars. Each durable spatula has a different length and width to accommodate all kinds of containers and boasts a food-safe silicone coating. “Mayo is $8 a jar,” wrote one reviewer, adding, “These pay for themselves pretty quickly.”

27 A Spoon Holder & Steam Releaser That Comes In Fun Designs OTOTO Buddy Dog Kitchen Spoon Holder Amazon $15 See On Amazon This kitchen helper serves double duty as a spoon holder and a lid prop that’ll allow steam to escape the pot while cooking — and it looks cute while doing it. Made from food-grade silicone, the cooking accessory is heat-resistant and dishwasher-safe. And in addition to the dog design featured here, it also comes as a crab and a witch.

28 This Drink Holder That Sticks To The Side Of Your Shower Wall 30 Watt Shower Drink Holder Amazon $15 See On Amazon With a grippy back that’ll stick to glass, tiles, fiberglass, and metal, this silicone drink holder can be placed in the shower or garage to keep your drink handy at all times. While it has a secure, adhesive-like backing, it won’t leave any residue behind if you take it off, and it’s the perfect size for holding a 12-ounce can of your favorite beverage. Choose from eight colors and styles.

29 A Set Of Hooks For Hanging Bags & Clothing In Your Car SAVORI Backseat Hanger Hooks (2-Pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon Keep your purse and shopping bags from rolling around with this set of car hooks that wrap around your headrest posts to provide hanging space in the backseat. Sold in a two-pack, each hook is made from durable stainless steel, and they come in a variety of rhinestone-encrusted colors to choose from.

30 These Magnetic Eyelashes That Don’t Require Any Glue Arishine Magnetic Eyelashes With Eyeliner Kit (5 Pairs) Amazon $15 See On Amazon These magnetic eyelashes have an innovative design that allows them to stick and stay in place without any glue. The included liquid eyeliner is infused with magnetic particles and, when dry, it will hold the lash strip in place. You get five pairs of lashes in varying styles and two tubes of eyeliner, so you can use them over and over again.

31 A Clip-On Strainer That Takes Up Way Less Space Kitchen Gizmo Pot Strainer $24 See On Amazon With a universal design that can fit most pots and pans, this clip-on strainer is less than half the size of a traditional colander — making it much easier to store in your kitchen. Sturdy clips on the sides keep the strainer in place while pouring, and it’s made out of silicone that’s heat-safe up to 440 degrees Fahrenheit.

32 This Cute Planner That Makes It Fun To Organize Your Life GoGirl Salon Appointment Book Amazon $25 See On Amazon With three pages of stickers and undated columns, this appointment book is a great way to organize your schedule. Time slots are broken down into 15-minute increments so you can see everything clearly laid out for the day, and you can even use multiple columns to track several people’s schedules. The premium paper and faux leather cover add a luxe touch, and it comes in colors such as turquoise, black, and rose gold.

33 A Set Of Easy-To-Clean Oven Liners That Catch Drips & Crumbs ThreadNanny Heavy Duty Oven Liners (2-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Instead of scrubbing burnt food from the bottom of your oven, use these nonstick oven liners that can be easily removed and washed off as needed. Great for both gas and electric ovens, these BPA-free liners sit on the bottom of your oven or on a lower rack and can withstand heat up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit. They can even be cut to size for the perfect fit.

34 This Travel Mug That Comes With A Filter To Brew Coffee On The Go Coffee Gator Travel Pour-Over Coffee Mug Amazon $22 See On Amazon While this travel cup may look like a standard tumbler, it actually comes with a reusable filter so you can brew fresh coffee anywhere. Simply place the mesh filter over the cup, add some coffee grounds or tea leaves, and pour hot water over them. Available in four colors, the mug is made with vacuum-insulated stainless steel and comes with a leakproof locking lid to help prevent spills.

35 A Meat Tenderizer To Prep Melt-In-Your-Mouth Steak, Chicken, & Pork KitchenAid Gourmet Meat Tenderizer Amazon $22 See On Amazon Great for a variety of chicken, pork, and beef recipes, this meat tenderizer will help create melt-in-your-mouth meals — and it may even come in handy for breaking up crackers and nuts. It features a textured side for tenderizing and a smooth side to pound out thin cutlets. A popular pick with Amazon reviewers, the kitchen tool is made from durable yet lightweight aluminum with an easy-to-grip handle.

36 These Reusable Baking Cups Made From Nonstick Silicone Amazon Basics Reusable Silicone Baking Cups Amazon $7 See On Amazon Over 69,000 Amazon shoppers have given these silicone baking cups an overall 4.7-star rating thanks to their nonstick surface, with one reviewer writing, “No more messing with paper muffin liners that stick to your muffins and cupcakes.” The liners are heat-resistant up to 428 degrees Fahrenheit and safe for the freezer, microwave, and dishwasher. And at just a few cents each, they’re a steal.

37 A Fruit Slicer That Can Cut An Entire Melon In Seconds ZaH Melon Slicer Amazon $25 See On Amazon Slicing a watermelon or cantaloupe can be time-consuming and messy, but this brilliant melon slicer instantly creates 12 even slices in one fell swoop. The tool has thick handles on each side and durable stainless steel blades that cut through thick melon rinds. “I was a bit skeptical that it would slice through [...] watermelon but this thing works like a champ and slices so nicely!” raved one reviewer.

38 This Eyelash Separating Tool That Gets Rid Of Mascara Clumps MSQ Eyelash Comb Amazon $8 See On Amazon This handy lash separator tool has 30 stainless steel tines to gently remove mascara clumps and define your lashes. The tool has a curved design that helps it reach all of your lashes at once and it comes with a cap to cover the tines when not in use. The clever eyelash comb comes in five colors, including black, pink, and white.

39 The Produce Papers That Help Your Fruits & Veggies Stay Fresh FRESHPAPER Food Saver Sheets (8-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Made of compostable and plastic-free paper, these food-saving sheets can help extend the life of your produce — reducing the amount you throw away each week. Each one is infused with a blend of botanicals to make your fruits and veggies last up to four times longer, and they can be reused for up to a month (or when the maple smell disappears.)

40 This Clay Face Mask That Can Help Reduce Excess Oil & Breakouts PLANTIFIQUE Korean Skin Care Detox Face Mask Amazon $22 See On Amazon Packed with skin-loving ingredients like avocado, blueberry, spinach, and aloe vera, this gentle clay-based face mask helps remove excess oil while nourishing your skin. One reviewer called it a “miracle in a jar,” adding, “I was constantly trying new masks, but once I found this I just don't bother buying any others.” Bonus: It even comes with a little application brush.

41 A Clip-On Tissue Holder For Your Car Carstuus Car Tissue Holder Amazon $17 See On Amazon Keep tissues within reach with this car tissue holder that clips conveniently onto your visor, side door, or seat back for any time the sniffles strike. It’s available in four colors and patterns to either blend in seamlessly with your interior or add a fun punch of color. Additionally, the faux leather material gives the holder an elevated look.

42 This Bottle That Helps Make Yummy Fruit-Infused Water Brimma Fruit Infuser Water Bottle Amazon $15 See On Amazon This water bottle features a removable core that can be filled with your favorite fruits and herbs to create your own yummy flavored water. The 32-ounce capacity and nonslip panel on the side make it great for taking along to the gym or work, and it has a locking flip-top lid to prevent leaks and spills. Plus, the bottle fits in most car cup holders.

43 A Mini Waffle Maker That Comes In 20 Colors Dash Miniature Waffle Maker Amazon $13 See On Amazon Make sweet and savory breakfasts with this popular mini waffle maker that’s earned over 180,000 five-star ratings on Amazon. Available in a variety of fun colors and patterns such as red, aqua, and purple galaxy, the compact appliance boasts a dual nonstick surface for easy release and cleaning. It heats up in just minutes and a helpful indicator light lets you know when it’s ready to use.

44 These Grippy Socks That Are Great For Working Out On Hard Floors LA Active Grip Socks (3-Pairs) Amazon $19 See On Amazon Great for yoga, Pilates, or simply walking around on hardwood floors, these athletic socks boast grippy bottoms that’ll help prevent slipping and sliding. The breathable, moisture-wicking socks have a cute ballet-style cutout on top, padded heel tabs, and a cushioned sole to help keep you comfy while perfecting your downward dog. Colors and styles: 32 | Sizes: Small — X-Large

45 A Microwave Popcorn Maker That Doesn’t Require Oil Or Butter Popco Microwave Popcorn Popper Amazon $20 See On Amazon Toss a handful of kernels into this popcorn maker and throw it in the microwave to create a fresh batch of popcorn that you can season however you’d like. The silicone bowl doesn’t require any oil or butter to create the yummy snack and it can hold up to 15 cups of popcorn. It’s also collapsible for easy storage when not in use and there are over a dozen colors to choose from.

46 These Quick-Drying Towels That Are Great For The Gym & Beach OlimpiaFit Quick Dry Towel (3-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Bridging the gap between absorbent and quick drying, these microfiber towels are great for use at the gym or taking along on camping and beach trips. Each towel can absorb up to four times its weight in water, has odor-resistant properties, and feels supremely soft on your skin. The set of three includes a towel for the face, head, and body and comes with a mesh bag for storage.

47 A Ring Light To Brighten Up Your Photos & Video Chats GearLight Selfie Ring Light Amazon $12 See On Amazon With a design that clips onto phones and computers, this LED ring light will help brighten your photos and video calls. Three light color options and 10 brightness levels provide a customizable glow, and it has a rechargeable battery that’ll last up to two hours on a single charge. It clips onto devices up to 1.25 inches thick and comes with a 3-foot USB cable.

48 This Organizer That Utilizes The Space On The Back Of Your Door Zober Hanging Purse Organizer Amazon $13 See On Amazon Designed with purses in mind, this organizer hangs conveniently from the back of your closet door and provides ample storage for up to eight large bags. Clear pockets let you easily see what’s inside, and a swiveling hook lets you flip the organizer over while it’s hanging to view the pockets in the back. It can even be used to stash extra clothes, towels, or blankets.

49 A Moisturizing Cuticle Oil To Repair & Strengthen Nails Cuccio Natural Milk & Honey Cuticle Revitalizing Oil Amazon $14 See On Amazon This cuticle oil has earned over 100,000 reviews from shoppers who love how well it strengthens their nails, with one fan writing, “It has changed my nail game forever. My nails even grow faster and stronger now!” It’s infused with honey, vitamin E, and moisturizing oils to help hydrate and nourish dry, brittle nails and, according to reviewers, it’s also great for repairing damage caused by acrylic manicures.

50 This Bento Lunch Box That’s Great For Salads & Rice Bowls Bentgo Salad Lunch Container Amazon $17 See On Amazon With a large, 54-ounce capacity and a tray for toppings and dressing, this dishwasher-safe lunch container is ideal for keeping everything separated until you’re ready to mix it all together. The bowl can hold up to 4 cups of greens or veggies and features a leakproof locking top to help prevent spills. There’s even a place to stash your utensils in the lid.

51 A Set Of Reusable Baking Mats Made From Nonstick Silicone HOTPOP Reusable Silicone Macaron Baking Mats (Set of 4) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Ditch the single-use foils and oil sprays with this pack of silicone baking mats that allow your cookies and sheet pan dinners to slide off with ease. Two quarter-sheet and two half-sheet mats are included, and they’re heat-resistant up to 480 degrees Fahrenheit for a wide variety of uses. Just toss them in the dishwasher to clean.

52 This Food Thermometer With A Ton Of Convenient Features Kizen IP100 Digital Meat Thermometer Amazon $14 See On Amazon Cook meals to perfection with this digital food thermometer that boasts features like an auto-on function for instant temp-taking with a flip of the probe and a backlit screen that’s great for nighttime grilling. The waterproof thermometer even has a built-in bottle opener and a magnet for sticking to the side of your fridge, microwave, or grill.

53 A Large Glass Pitcher That’s Perfect For Making Chilled Drinks Liuruiyu Glass Pitcher Amazon $20 See On Amazon Use this 88-ounce glass pitcher to make big batches of lemonade, iced tea, and other refreshing beverages, or use it as an elegant way to serve water. It comes with a sealing lid so drinks stay fresh for longer, and the lid has a built-in filter for pouring infused beverages. A sturdy handle provides a comfy grip, and the pitcher is dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning.

54 This 7-Piece Bar Set To Amp Up Your Mixology Game FineDine Cocktail Shaker Set Amazon $17 See On Amazon Every home bar should have a few tried and true basics, and this seven-piece kit provides everything you need to get started. The stainless steel jigger, shaker, and stirring spoon help create perfectly mixed cocktails, while two spouts provide clean and precise pours. A bottle opener and a storage bag round out the set, and it even comes with a cocktail recipe book.

55 A Set Of Silicone Scrapers For Your Pots, Pans, & Skillets Cuisinel Pan Scraper Tool (3-Pack) Amazon $7 See On Amazon These scraping tools make easy work of getting stuck-on food off of your cookware, and they’re especially handy for use with cast iron skillets when you can’t use soap. They’re made of a textured silicone material that’s easy to grip and can even be used for cutting cookie dough, scraping the inside of bowls, and spreading icing on cakes.

56 These Flexible Trays That Make It Super Easy To Get Ice Out DOQAUS Ice Cube Trays (4-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon With an impressive 4.6-star overall rating on Amazon and a space-conserving stackable design, these flexible ice cube trays are an upgrade from standard ice trays. They’re made of soft silicone material that makes it so much easier to get ice cubes out, and each one comes with a lid to keep your ice fresh and clean in the freezer.

57 A Waterproof Anti-Fatigue Mat For Your Kitchen Or Office KitchenClouds Kitchen Mat Cushioned Anti Fatigue Rug Amazon $16 See On Amazon Place this thick cushioned mat in front of your sink or under your standing desk and kiss tired feet goodbye. The half-inch thick mat has a waterproof top and a nonslip bottom to help keep it in place and features a springy high-density PVC core for cushioned support. Choose from six sizes and seven colors to suit your style.

58 This Ice Pop Mold To Make Yummy Homemade Treats Homemade Ice Pop Molds & Kit Amazon $25 See On Amazon Create your own ice pops with the help of this silicone mold that comes with a funnel, 10 reusable sticks, 50 wooden sticks, and 50 disposable bags to store the treats in. The mold can make up to 10 ice pops at a time and includes a slotted lid to keep them covered while freezing. Choose from four colors: red, blue, pink, and white.

59 An Herb Storage Container That Keeps Them Fresh For Longer Prepara Eco Herb Savor Pod Amazon $23 See On Amazon Keep fresh seasonings on hand with this herb container that’s designed to help them last up to three weeks in the fridge. Simply place the herb stems inside and fill the base with fresh water every three to five days. When you’re ready to use the herbs, just remove the pod and pinch off as much as you need.