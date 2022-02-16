If you’ve ever wanted to live in a Disney park IRL, you’re in luck, thanks to Disney’s latest plans to expand the company into residential communities. While you may love taking vacays to visit the various Disney Parks around the globe, you can now experience the magic of Disney every day of the year within the new Storyliving by Disney communities. These mini suburbs, which are designed by Disney Imagineers, will give you the feel of living in a picturesque small town paired with all the luxuries of a Disney resort.

If you’re a big Disney fan, you may remember that one of Walt Disney’s final dreams was to build an "Experimental Prototype Community of Tomorrow,” which was meant to be the ideal city to live in. While the idea eventually became Walt Disney World instead, it seems the plans for a perfect residential community still resonates within the company today. The Storyliving by Disney communities will “bring the magic of Disney to people wherever they are” by expanding “storytelling to storyliving,” according to the chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products, Josh D’Amaro.

On Wednesday, Feb. 16, Disney announced where their first Disney-themed suburb will be located. Unsurprisingly, it’s close to Disneyland, and it’s also where Disney spent a lot of his time in California.

Cotino will be the first Storyliving by Disney community in Rancho Mirage, which is located in California’s Coachella Valley. This gorgeous location is close to Palm Springs and full of sunny California weather. Rancho Mirage is also where Disney owned a house himself and spent a lot of his time relaxing with his family, which is also what you could do as a resident of Cotino. Of course, Disney has plans to build Storyliving By Disney communities all over the United States, but this Cali location will be the first.

Fans of any age will be ready to adult and move to the ‘burbs for some of the Storyliving by Disney amenities. In each community, residents will have access to a special club through a membership, which will also get you curated experiences, wellness programs, entertainment, seminars, and more. Think of it like the special programming and amenities you might find by staying at Disney Resort. The Storyliving By Disney communities will also have Disney Cast Members who are there to help you, so you’ll really feel like you’re living at Disney World 24/7.

Each community will also have its own creative concept based on the location, and they’ll be designed by the same Imagineers who make the Disney Parks so iconic. Michael Hundgen, an executive producer at Walt Disney Imagineering, said that each Storyliving By Disney community’s “distinctively designed indoor and outdoor spaces will offer residents new opportunities to explore, engage, and create the next incredible chapter of their story.” There will even be neighborhoods specifically designed for residents 55 and up to basically retire to a Disney-themed suburb.

The Cotino community will have a gorgeous lagoon at the center with clear turquoise waters. There will be a beach as part of a beachfront hotel with recreational activities that even the public will have access to through the purchase of a day pass. On one side of the lagoon, you’ll also find a town center with shopping, dining, and entertainment, which sounds very similar to Disney Springs and Downtown Disney. Residents will also have access to a waterfront clubhouse with an optional membership, which includes a club-only beach area with entertainment and activities scheduled throughout the year.​

Basically, if you’ve ever stayed at a Disney resort and thought to yourself, “I want to live here forever,” now you can. While it may not be time to pack up your apartment just yet, D’Amaro has announced that they’ll have more to share about the Storyliving by Disney communities in “the coming weeks, the coming months, and even the years ahead,” so you’ll want to keep an eye out for when you’re ready to make the move to the Disney ‘burbs.