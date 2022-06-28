Usually, the more entertaining you do, the more stuff you need — but for minimalists or those with limited storage space, “being prepared” can often equate to “lots of clutter and nowhere to put it.” That’s where Statement Home’s cult-favorite Jack Of All Trays comes in. Not only is it durable, food-safe, and easy to clean, but its interchangeable design allows you to quickly customize it for every season and occasion.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

The tray itself comes in three versatile neutrals, but it is the dozens of inserts — including both reversible acrylic designs and different materials that change the functionality — which truly take this up a notch. That said, this entertaining hack is a bit of an investment, so keep reading to check out the facts, benefits, drawbacks, and a little bit about the brand.

The Jack Of All Trays is racking up millions of views on TikTok, and Jessica Alba tagged Statement Home in an Instagram post. You can also spot it in a few of Sofia Vergara’s photos. Why it has so many fans is easy to see: The tray itself can be used for both convenient serving when you’ve got company and as decor when you don’t, while most of the interchangeable inserts give you two styles each thanks to their reversible designs. The inserts are also easy to store when they’re not in use, since they lay flat when slipping into cluttered cabinets or can be stacked one on top of the other inside the tray.

FAST FACTS:

Made from easy-to-clean acrylic

Has interchangeable inserts to change the style or function

Measures 20 by 12 by 12 inches

Features raised sides and built-in handles

How Does The Jack Of All Trays Work?

First, choose your tray. The tray itself comes in white, black, or clear, all made from durable acrylic with handy handles. After that, it’s time to pick your food-safe insert. You’ve got two options here:

First, you can opt for the reversible inserts, which are made from sturdy Styrene plastic and come in a huge range of styles for any holiday, season, or vibe. Designs include but are definitely not limited to Life’s a Picnic for summer backyard barbecues, Anchors Away for your beach house or nautical-themed party, Merry & Bright for the holidays, and Marble on Marble which makes both your ottoman or bathroom vanity look so elevated.

Your other option is a bamboo charcuterie insert, which looks great as the backdrop for cheeses, meats, veggies, dips, and more. (But there’s nothing stopping you from using the bamboo insert to transport drinks or display decor, either.)

The Price (& How To Save)

This product isn't exactly cheap. The tray itself costs $55 and the inserts are an additional $25 each. Fortunately, you can save a little bit of money with these three tips: First, bundle discounts are applied automatically at checkout when you buy a tray and two inserts ($99) or a tray and three inserts ($129). Second, you get 10% off your first offer when you join Statement Home’s VIP list. Finally, orders over $150 ship free.

Another con is that the website doesn’t have a reviews section, and most shoppers (myself included) prefer to check out a product’s rating and comments before making a purchase. Luckily, the Jack Of All Trays has gotten a lot of recognition on social media, so you can always do your product research there.

About Statement Home & Its Founder

This woman-owned and -founded business was started by Abby Michaelsen. The idea began when Michaelsen was living in a “shoebox apartment” in New York City. One year, she’d bought a holiday-themed serving tray, but her excitement about hosting quickly turned into guilt when she realized she was taking up valuable storage space on an item she’d only be using one day a year. Michaelson then set out to design the Jack Of All Trays, because “limited space shouldn't mean limited options and one tray should be able to do it all.”

So, if you’re looking to entertain in style and save some valuable storage space while you’re at it, check out the Jack Of All Trays from Statement Home.