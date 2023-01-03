It’s officially 2023, and if you’re looking to get a fresh start to your year, now’s the perfect time to stock up on some new Starbucks merch. Along with its new winter menu filled with pistachio-themed goodies, the coffee giant rolled out a collection of stunning Starbucks winter 2023 cups and tumblers on Jan. 3, and with so many pretty pastel and floral options to choose from, it’s hard not to have spring on the brain. Even if you’re not in need of a fresh start for 2023, these eye-catching cups are sure to help you get through the winter months.

Winter is just getting started, but once you check out Starbucks’ new lineup of merch, you’ll find yourself dreaming about spring in no time. The collection, which launched in stores on Jan. 3 for a limited time, includes six pastel tumblers ranging in size from 8 ounces to 24 ounces, and features a spring-like color palette filled with bright yellows, periwinkle purples, and light blues that give off serious robin egg vibes. There’s even some floral cups up for grabs — it looks like spring has already sprung at Starbs.

Whether you’re looking to upgrade your reusable cup game in 2023, or you just want to pretend like it’s spring every time you reach for your coffee, here’s what you can expect from the collection before it’s gone for good.

Green Meadow Cold Cup ($22.95) Starbucks This 24-ounce brightly colored soft-touch bling cup is sure to bring some glamour and sunshine with you wherever you go.

Magnolia Flower Tumbler ($19.95) Starbucks With a baby blue background and floral pastel flourishes, this 20-ounce cup is sure to keep you (and your drink) warm through the winter.

Winter Gradient Tumbler ($24.95) Starbucks The eye-catching gradient on this 16-ounce tumbler is inspired by the sunrise on a snowy morning.

Snowdrop Cold Cup ($27.95) Starbucks You don’t have to live in a snowy climate to grab this 24-ounce cold cup that’s made to look like the first flowers of the season peeking through the snow.

Periwinkle Gradient Tumbler ($29.95) Starbucks This sleek 20-ounce tumbler features a stunning purple, silver, green, and blue gradient, and a purple lid to match.

Snowdrop Tumbler ($18.95) Starbucks If you don’t have space in your bag for a full sized cup, this 8-ounce flowery tumbler will make storing your sip so simple.

The collection is available at participating Starbucks locations for a limited time, and prices will vary by location.