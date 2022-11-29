It may be the most wonderful time of the year, but there’s nothing more wonderful than winning free Starbucks for life. The coffee giant’s annual game is back with classic prizes like the chance to win free Starbucks for life, six months, or one month, as well as new perks like a round-trip flight with Delta and more. If you’re ready to get in the holiday spirit (or you just want to snag some freebies), here’s a rundown of everything you need to know about Starbucks For Life 2022, including how to play, which prizes are up for grabs, and more.

Back for another year of games and giveaways, Starbucks For Life is treating two lucky Starbucks Rewards members to free drinks and bites for life — OK, technically it’s only 30 years, but that’s still three decades worth of free coffee. The game, which made its return on Nov. 29, is available to play every day through Jan. 1, 2023, and you don’t even have to grab a holiday drink from Starbs to get in on the fun (although a little caffeine boost never hurt anyone). Between a virtual snow globe filled with instant-win prizes and extra games like Holiday Run, you can play Starbucks For Life online wherever you are.

You don’t have to be a grand prize winner to score big. There are thousands of other prizes up for grabs, too, like Bonus Stars, Starbucks Gift Cards, a Moccamaster Coffee Brewer, and even a chance to win a free round-trip flight for you and a friend on Delta Airlines. No, seriously. Who knew your cold brew habit could earn you a free trip?

If you’re new to the Starbucks For Life craze, you’re probably wondering how to snag some sweet prizes and even sweeter bragging rights. Here’s what you need to know about the fan-favorite holiday game so you can start racking up those good-good freebies.

How To Play Starbucks For Life 2022

Starbucks For Life is only available to Starbucks Rewards members, so the first thing you’ll need to do is make a free account if you don’t have one already. Once you’ve done that, you’re ready to start winning.

To play, visit the Starbucks For Life webpage and enter your Starbucks Rewards email and password. Then, the game will tell you if you have a game play available (everyone gets one free game play per day, so if it’s your first time logging on for the day, you should have at least one). If you have one, you’ll be prompted to shake a Starbucks cup in a globe. After shaking the globe, you’ll find out if you’ve won an Instant Win Game prize like a free bakery item, a Collect And Win Game Piece, a Holiday Light, or if you’ve come up empty handed.

If you win a Game Piece, you’ll need to earn three of the same game pieces for that prize in order to actually win, say, a free Moccamaster Coffee Brewer. The game will keep track of how many pieces you’ve earned for each prize.

After you shake the globe, you can play Holiday Run and help Basil the Mouse collect Starbucks red cups while dodging the obstacles in his path. The game doesn’t provide prizes, but if you score over 4,000 points you’ll earn an extra game play.

You can also increase your chances for winning even more by collecting six Holiday Lights and trading them in for prizes like a free Starbucks Reserve tote or an ornament.

Earn More Starbucks For Life 2022 Game Plays

Though you’ll only earn one free game play per day, there are several ways to score up to four more plays, like adding money to your Starbucks Card via the Starbucks app. You’ll also be gifted an extra game play for making seven purchases as a Starbucks Rewards member (or ordering ahead), for playing the game five days in a row, or by achieving a Holiday Run score of at least 4,000.

How To Get Starbucks For Life 2022 Free Play

If you want an extra game play but don’t want to dish out the money, you can also fill out a form with your name, address, phone number, and more on the Starbucks For Life website. Once you submit the form, you’ll receive an email with a link to claim the extra game play.

After earning your extra game plays, make sure to return to the Activities page (by clicking the “Earn more plays per day” button on the homepage) to claim your plays. Then, remember to return back to the homepage to shake the globe all over again.

Starbucks For Life 2022 Prizes

You probably don’t want to play if you don’t know what you’re playing for, so here’s a list of all the Starbucks For Life prizes up for grabs and the number of winners that’ll walk away with them:

Starbucks for Life: two winners

Starbucks for Six Months: 25 winners

Starbucks for a Month: 100 winners

Delta Air Lines Flight Certificates (2 round-trip domestic flights): 40 winners

1,000 Bonus Stars: 8,000 winners

500 Bonus Stars: 1,000 winners

150 Bonus Stars: 35,000 winners

Moccamaster Coffee Brewer: 20 winners

$50 Starbucks Gift Card: 1,000 winners

Cold Brew Kit: 100

$1 off a Handcrafted Beverage Coupon: 50,000 winners

Reserve Tote: 2,000 winners

Ornament: 2,000 winners

When Does Starbucks For Life Game End?

You must be 18 years or older to enter. Starbucks For Life is available to play through 11:59 p.m. PT on Jan. 1, 2023, and you can play every day between 12:00 a.m. PT and 11:59 p.m. PT. The first daily credit will be loaded to each of the free Starbucks for life, six months, and one month winners' accounts on or around Feb. 15, 2023. If you’re one of the lucky ones, make sure to take advantage of those freebies every chance you get, because the credits will expire at 11:59 p.m. PT every day.