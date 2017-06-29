Any Of These 25 Captions Could Pair Perfectly With Your Squad Photo Dumps

If your squad is adventurous, you're always looking for the next exciting thing to do. Epic road trips, picnics in the park, chill beach days, the possibilities are endless — all of which lead to dozens of pictures being snapped along the way that are worth sharing. Since deciding on just one snap to post is hard AF, go with a cute squad photo dump. The only thing you have to decide on is which caption to use. Since there are so many Instagram captions for squad photos out there, narrow down your choices with the 25 we curated for you below.

Now that businesses are opening back up and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says it’s safe for people who are fully vaccinated to travel, you and your squad are planning some big moves. It could be as simple as putting your weekly brunches back on the cal or planning an epic vacay to Vegas. Either way, you know your ‘Gram is about to get a lot more posts added to it.

The struggle of finding the right squad caption that is both unique and funny can be all too real. If left to draft your own caption, you may end up writing paragraph after paragraph detailing how much you adore your friends. As sweet as that is, no one has time to read all of that while scrolling through their feed. Make it sweet and to the point with any of these squad quotes. By using something you already know your followers will like, you’ll have more free time to spend with your besties while planning your next grand adventure.

"Nobody has to like us, we like us." "I will always have your back.” "Yes, we know how obnoxious we are together. No, we don't care." "Friendship is born at that moment when one person says to another, 'What! You too? I thought I was the only one.'” — C.S. Lewis “You can't sit with us.” — Mean Girls "When worse comes to worst, squad comes first." "You can't do epic sh*t with boring people." "The rest of the world was black and white, but we were in screaming color." — Taylor Swift, “Out of the Woods” "Find your tribe. Love them hard." "Friends who slay together, stay together." "In squad we trust." "I found out what the secret to life is: friends. Best friends." — Fried Green Tomatoes "No man is a failure who has friends." — It's a Wonderful Life "I found a whole group of friends who have the same dream, and that makes us sort of like a family." — The Muppet Movie "Oh, you're the best friends anybody ever had. And it's funny, but I feel as if I'd known you all the time, but I couldn't have, could I?" — The Wizard of Oz "Unlike Barbies, me and my friends aren't sold separately." "Friends don't let friends do silly things… alone." "Felt cute. Might be best friends forever.” "It’s the *squad goals* for me.” “These boos are my #SquadGhouls.” “Bestie time is the best time.” “Friends until the very end... and then some.” “My partners in crime.” “You know I love them when I post the photos they look good in, but I’m blinking.” “I always say a day spent with friends is always a day well spent.”