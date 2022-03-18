Your seasonal horoscope awaits.
On March 20, the sun will shift into Aries, introducing a fresh, enthusiastic energy into every sign’s birth chart. There will be a sense of impatience and excitement in the air, as the days get longer and the weather gets warmer. Expect a surge in assertion and confidence during this season, and a desire to get the ball rolling after a long, cold winter.
Here’s how every zodiac sign will be affected by spring equinox 2022:
If you’ve been eagerly awaiting the right time to embark on a new endeavor, the time is now. With the sun in your first house this season, you can expect more eyes on you than usual. As the leader of the zodiac, you won’t be too phased.