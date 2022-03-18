On March 20, the sun will shift into Aries, introducing a fresh, enthusiastic energy into every sign’s birth chart. There will be a sense of impatience and excitement in the air, as the days get longer and the weather gets warmer. Expect a surge in assertion and confidence during this season, and a desire to get the ball rolling after a long, cold winter.

Here’s how every zodiac sign will be affected by spring equinox 2022: