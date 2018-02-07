It may be cold and snowy outside, but you’re more than ready for things to warm up — and so is your Instagram feed. Whether it's your deep desire to soak up some sunshine on the sand, or you just need that mental break and relaxation from your hectic life, spring break is lookin' mighty fine right about now. Just the thought of tropical beaches, soft sand, and turquoise water is enough to make you pack your bags right this moment. When you do head out to your grand adventure, you're going to want some spring break jokes and puns for Instagram captions to make you and your followers laugh your heads off.

It's fun to post a thirst trap, especially when you and your ladies look fine AF in your spring break outfits and bathing suits. But you can also post a silly pic of you sipping sangria with flamingo glasses on, or show off your amazing sand skills by posting a picture of your friend buried up to their neck. Either one will be sure to bring in plenty of likes, and you'll need a great companion to add to that in the form of a sunny pun. Maybe spring break will take you on a parasailing adventure or to the warm city of Palm Springs — wherever your vacation leads you, you’ll definitely need spring break puns for those times of fun in the sun.

There's truly a beach pun for everyone. For those of you who are 21 and up, there are some witty ones on this list as well for your tropical sip on the sand. This spring break, bless those followers with some vibrant beachy waves and hilarious dad jokes with these Instagram captions.

AleksandarNakic/E+/Getty Images

"Suns out, guns out." — Unknown “Spring break? Alpaca my bags!" — Unknown "Sea the beauty in life." — Unknown "Shake your palm palms." — Unknown "Don't let the tide get you down." — Unknown "Aloha beaches." — Unknown "We shore are going to have a great time!" — Unknown "Beach please." — Unknown “I am one fine-apple." — Unknown "Will you mer-make me a piña colada?" — Unknown "Single and ready to flamingle." — Unknown "Shell we dance?" — Unknown "Resting beach face." — Unknown "You used to call me on my shell phone." — Unknown "Whale you be mine?" — Unknown "Salt in the air, sand in my hair." — Unknown "Champagne mamí." — Unknown "Where my beaches at?" — Unknown "Don't be crabby on spring break!" — Unknown "Take time to coast (and toast)." — Unknown "Time to be nauti." — Unknown "Water you doing?" — Unknown "You've mermaid my day." — Unknown "Hope you have a (beach) ball!" — Unknown "Keep palm and carry on." — Unknown "Pitcher perfect." — Unknown "The snacks on my flight were a little plane." — Unknown "With great leg room comes great responsibility." — Unknown "I'm trying to escape my hostel atmosphere." — Unknown "You can't have a narrow mind and a think passport." — Unknown "High tides, good vibes." — Unknown "I make pour decisions." — Unknown "Wish you were beer." — Unknown "Step aside, coffee! This is a job for alcohol!" — Unknown "You had me at merlot." — Unknown "Sip, sip hooray!" — Unknown "Gotta spring break out those sunnies!" — Unknown "Never chase anything but drinks and dreams." — Unknown "Catch flights, not feelings." — Unknown "In desperate need of vitamin sea." — Unknown "Let's not taco bout it." — Unknown "Seas the day!" — Unknown "50 Shades of Grey Goose." — Unknown "Brew-nicorn." — Unknown "Beach you guessed it. You was right." — Unknown "My friends mer-make me happy!" — Unknown "It will not spring break us." — Unknown "Shell we go to the beach?" — Unknown "Water you doing this spring break?" — Unknown "Lil beach, you can't drink with me if you wanted to, these expensive, these is suit bottoms, these is sandy shoes." — An ode to Queen Cardi B “How to get a beach body: 1. Go to the beach. 2. Done.” — Unknown “Tan lines and good times with my beaches.” — Unknown “You had me at aloha.” — Unknown “Tropic like it’s hot!” — Unknown “Staying cool in the pool.” — Unknown “Sip’s up!” — Unknown “Beach don’t kill my vibe.” — Unknown “Vacay mode: activated.” — Unknown “If there’s a will there’s a wave.” — Unknown “(Spring) breaks my heart to leave.” — Unknown