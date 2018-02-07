Social Media
60 Spring Break Puns For When You’re Ready To Seas The Day

Fun in the sun, here we come.

By Alani Vargas
Updated: 
Originally Published: 
It may be cold and snowy outside, but you’re more than ready for things to warm up — and so is your Instagram feed. Whether it's your deep desire to soak up some sunshine on the sand, or you just need that mental break and relaxation from your hectic life, spring break is lookin' mighty fine right about now. Just the thought of tropical beaches, soft sand, and turquoise water is enough to make you pack your bags right this moment. When you do head out to your grand adventure, you're going to want some spring break jokes and puns for Instagram captions to make you and your followers laugh your heads off.

It's fun to post a thirst trap, especially when you and your ladies look fine AF in your spring break outfits and bathing suits. But you can also post a silly pic of you sipping sangria with flamingo glasses on, or show off your amazing sand skills by posting a picture of your friend buried up to their neck. Either one will be sure to bring in plenty of likes, and you'll need a great companion to add to that in the form of a sunny pun. Maybe spring break will take you on a parasailing adventure or to the warm city of Palm Springs — wherever your vacation leads you, you’ll definitely need spring break puns for those times of fun in the sun.

There's truly a beach pun for everyone. For those of you who are 21 and up, there are some witty ones on this list as well for your tropical sip on the sand. This spring break, bless those followers with some vibrant beachy waves and hilarious dad jokes with these Instagram captions.

  1. "Suns out, guns out." — Unknown
  2. “Spring break? Alpaca my bags!" — Unknown
  3. "Sea the beauty in life." — Unknown
  4. "Shake your palm palms." — Unknown
  5. "Don't let the tide get you down." — Unknown
  6. "Aloha beaches." — Unknown
  7. "We shore are going to have a great time!" — Unknown
  8. "Beach please." — Unknown
  9. “I am one fine-apple." — Unknown
  10. "Will you mer-make me a piña colada?" — Unknown
  11. "Single and ready to flamingle." — Unknown
  12. "Shell we dance?" — Unknown
  13. "Resting beach face." — Unknown
  14. "You used to call me on my shell phone." — Unknown
  15. "Whale you be mine?" — Unknown
  16. "Salt in the air, sand in my hair." — Unknown
  17. "Champagne mamí." — Unknown
  18. "Where my beaches at?" — Unknown
  19. "Don't be crabby on spring break!" — Unknown
  20. "Take time to coast (and toast)." — Unknown
  21. "Time to be nauti." — Unknown
  22. "Water you doing?" — Unknown
  23. "You've mermaid my day." — Unknown
  24. "Hope you have a (beach) ball!" — Unknown
  25. "Keep palm and carry on." — Unknown
  26. "Pitcher perfect." — Unknown
  27. "The snacks on my flight were a little plane." — Unknown
  28. "With great leg room comes great responsibility." — Unknown
  29. "I'm trying to escape my hostel atmosphere." — Unknown
  30. "You can't have a narrow mind and a think passport." — Unknown
  31. "High tides, good vibes." — Unknown
  32. "I make pour decisions." — Unknown
  33. "Wish you were beer." — Unknown
  34. "Step aside, coffee! This is a job for alcohol!" — Unknown
  35. "You had me at merlot." — Unknown
  36. "Sip, sip hooray!" — Unknown
  37. "Gotta spring break out those sunnies!" — Unknown
  38. "Never chase anything but drinks and dreams." — Unknown
  39. "Catch flights, not feelings." — Unknown
  40. "In desperate need of vitamin sea." — Unknown
  41. "Let's not taco bout it." — Unknown
  42. "Seas the day!" — Unknown
  43. "50 Shades of Grey Goose." — Unknown
  44. "Brew-nicorn." — Unknown
  45. "Beach you guessed it. You was right." — Unknown
  46. "My friends mer-make me happy!" — Unknown
  47. "It will not spring break us." — Unknown
  48. "Shell we go to the beach?" — Unknown
  49. "Water you doing this spring break?" — Unknown
  50. "Lil beach, you can't drink with me if you wanted to, these expensive, these is suit bottoms, these is sandy shoes." — An ode to Queen Cardi B
  51. “How to get a beach body: 1. Go to the beach. 2. Done.” — Unknown
  52. Tan lines and good times with my beaches.” — Unknown
  53. “You had me at aloha.” — Unknown
  54. “Tropic like it’s hot!” — Unknown
  55. “Staying cool in the pool.” — Unknown
  56. Sip’s up!” — Unknown
  57. “Beach don’t kill my vibe.” — Unknown
  58. “Vacay mode: activated.” — Unknown
  59. “If there’s a will there’s a wave.” — Unknown
  60. “(Spring) breaks my heart to leave.” — Unknown

