A very vibrant Instagram feed is a good indicator that spring is here and the flowers are in bloom. You may have plans to go on a road trip with your friends to see the poppies or tulips, and dance around in the wildflowers. There are plenty of adventures out there, but you can also treat yourself to a little spring bloom at home with a gorgeous bouquet to place in your windowsill. With your arrangement placed in your fave vase, snap a pic or two to share with flower quotes for Instagram.

Just like a flower needs the right amount of water and sunshine to grow, your Insta post needs the right caption. Since you’re sharing such beautiful blooms, it makes sense that you would pair those snaps with some flower quotes. If you have tulips, hydrangea, daffodils, lilies, or bluebells, any of these 35 flower captions will work. You just have to capture the right bouquet moment that will get your friends to stop what they’re doing and admire the flowers.

Try setting up your bouquet to be the centerpiece on your dining room table or add it to your WFH desk for a pop of color. You could even get a cute selfie of you smelling the flowers while wearing your fave sundress and soft makeup lewk. Once you have the right pic, all you have to do is choose the right flower quotes for Instagram. Pick the one that speaks to you, and get ready to watch all the likes come blooming in.

"Where life plants you, bloom with grace." "She sprouted love like flowers, grew a garden in her mind, and even on the darkest days, from her smile the sun still shined." — Erin Hanson "Like wildflowers; you must allow yourself to grow in all the places people thought you never would." — E. V. Rogina "She is like a wildflower; beautiful, fierce, and free." "Happiness blooms from within." "A flower does not think of competing with the flower next to it. It just blooms." — Zen Shin "If you look the right way, you can see that the whole world is a garden." — Frances Hodgson Burnett "Somedays, I am the flower. Somedays, I am the rain." — Pavana "Flowers grow back, even after they are stepped on. So will I." "With grace in your heart and flowers in your hair." — Mumford and Sons, "After The Storm" "If I had a flower for every time I thought of you... I could walk through my garden forever." — Alfred Lord Tennyson "You're only here for a short visit. Don't hurry, don't worry. And be sure to smell the flowers along the way." — Walter Hagen "Normality is a paved road; it's comfortable to walk, but no flowers grow on it." — Vincent van Gogh "Advice from a sunflower: Be bright, sunny and positive. Spread seeds of happiness. Rise, shine, and hold your head high." "After women, flowers are the most divine creations." — Christian Dior "Your soul is attracted to people the same way flowers are attracted to the sun, surround yourself only with those who want to see you grow." — Pavana "Like flowers, we can also choose to bloom." — The Goddess Rebellion "I will not be another flower, picked for my beauty and left to die. I will be wild, difficult to find, and impossible to forget." — Erin Van Vuren "The earth laughs in flowers." — Ralph Waldo Emerson "Spring: A lovely reminder of how beautiful change can truly be." "May the petals teach me the art of letting go." — Xan Oku "Flowers can't solve all problems, but they're a great start." "Bloom where you're planted." — Mary Engelbreit "I must have flowers, always and always." — Claude Monet "I'd rather have roses on my table than diamonds on my neck." — Emma Goldman "When in doubt, add flowers." "There are always flowers for those who want to see them." — Henri Matisse “Damn-delion, this bouquet is gorgeous.” “I love my flowers a lily more each day.” “What in carnation?” “I lilac the view.” “I think of you every daisy.” “A peony for your thoughts, my dear?” “Hey bud, how’s it growing?”