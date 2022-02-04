Valentine’s Day is all about spreading the love, and that means finding the perfect card for your partner or bestie. If they’re a Spider-Man fan, you’ll definitely want to come up with something cute and personal that depicts everyone’s favorite web-slinging hero. Luckily, there are plenty of unique Spider-Man-inspired cards on Etsy that you can still snag in time for Valentine’s Day.

Honestly, what’s not to love about Spider-Man? It doesn’t matter if you’re team Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, or Tom Holland (my personal fave), because there’s just so much to love about Peter Parker in general. He’s sweet, wholesome, and he looks good in the Spidey suit. Plus, his relationship with MJ is just so pure, and it’s given us tons of Spider-Man quotes and images to create sweet Valentine’s Day cards from. I mean, who wouldn’t want a Valentine that says “I’m stuck on you”? So cute.

Ready to surprise the number one Spider-Man fan in your life with a Valentine’s Day card? The super creative small business on Etsy have your back, with every type of Spider-Man valentine from sentimental to sassy. Check out this selection of Spider-Man cards Etsy and pick one (or two, or three) to send out to your loves this year.

01 Spidey-Senses Card Spider-Man Greeting Card Etsy $7 See On Etsy Show your partner how much they make your spidey-senses tingle with this sweet Spider-Man card. The inside of this premium greeting card is blank so you can write a cute little note.

02 Spider-Man Downloadable Mini Valentines Spiderman Valentine Cards Etsy $3 See On Etsy You can download these mini valentines and pass them out to all your Spider-Man-loving besties. You get a digital file with six different designs, and you can write a message on the front or back.

03 Spider-Man Heart Card Spiderman Valentines Day Card Etsy $5 See On Etsy This adorable Spider-Man card is the perfect gift for any Spidey fan in your life. You even add an extra illustration on the inside as a fun surprise.

04 Spider-Man Multiverse Card I Would Cross the Multiverse for You Valentine Etsy $7 See On Etsy Your partner will know you’re truly committed when you give them this multiverse Spider-Man card. It also features all three Spider-Men in the Marvel multiverse, so there’s something for every fan, no matter who your favorite is.

05 You’re My Superhero Card Spider-Man Valentine's Day Card Etsy $6 See On Etsy This Spider-Man Valentine’s Day card is a throwback to the iconic scene between Tobey Maguire and Kirsten Dunst as MJ. Be sure to write your superhero a little note on the inside to tell them how special they are to you.

06 Stuck On You Card I'm Stuck On You Greeting Card Etsy $5 See On Etsy Show your bestie that they’ll never get rid of you with this sentimental “stuck on you” card. Any Spider-Man fan is sure to appreciate the sweet gesture.

07 I’ll Be Your MJ Card Spider-Man Valentine's Day Card Etsy $5 See On Etsy With this MJ-inspired Spider-Man card, you can spread the Valentine’s Day love to your friends and family. There’s even a sweet illustration of Zendaya and Tom on the front.

08 Spider-Man Meme Card Spider-Man Greeting Card Etsy $4 See On Etsy This funny Spider-Man card depicts the iconic “I knew it was you” meme that’s made its rounds on the internet. Just write your sweet message inside, seal with a kiss, and send it off in time for V-Day.