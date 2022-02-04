Valentine’s Day is all about spreading the love, and that means finding the perfect card for your partner or bestie. If they’re a Spider-Man fan, you’ll definitely want to come up with something cute and personal that depicts everyone’s favorite web-slinging hero. Luckily, there are plenty of unique Spider-Man-inspired cards on Etsy that you can still snag in time for Valentine’s Day.
Honestly, what’s not to love about Spider-Man? It doesn’t matter if you’re team Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, or Tom Holland (my personal fave), because there’s just so much to love about Peter Parker in general. He’s sweet, wholesome, and he looks good in the Spidey suit. Plus, his relationship with MJ is just so pure, and it’s given us tons of Spider-Man quotes and images to create sweet Valentine’s Day cards from. I mean, who wouldn’t want a Valentine that says “I’m stuck on you”? So cute.
Ready to surprise the number one Spider-Man fan in your life with a Valentine’s Day card? The super creative small business on Etsy have your back, with every type of Spider-Man valentine from sentimental to sassy. Check out this selection of Spider-Man cards Etsy and pick one (or two, or three) to send out to your loves this year.