The holidays are almost here, and it's time to start shopping for everyone on your nice list. Finding the right gift for your sorority sisters can be quite a challenge when you're working within a budget. Luckily, there are cute gifts for sorority sisters under $50 that won't leave your wallet empty. Not only are they budget-friendly, but you can find gifts for each of their unique personalities.

For the sister who's a new pawrent, a cute pet portrait phone case will inspire them to keep snapping those adorable pics for the 'Gram. If your little sis is spending the holiday season in your sorority house, they might appreciate a pair of cozy slippers or a tie-dye crop top hoodie to keep them oh-so-comfy. Or, to host a picture-perfect holiday happy hour, you can gift them cute cheese markers and a board for an almost-too-pretty-to-eat charcuterie board. These are just a few of the 15 sorority sister gifts under $50 you’ll find from this helpful guide. You could even use this as your shopping list to check off gifts for the different sorority sisters in your house.

After wrapping up any of these cute sorority sister gifts, add a bit of Greek pride to your paper with letter stickers ($4.50, Etsy) or glitter markers ($18, Ooly). Don't forget to add a handwritten card or note to your sorority sister gifts to let them know just how much you care.

01 For The Sister Who's A Proud Pawrent... Custom Pet Portrait Phone Cases Sam And Jack $40 $30 SEE ON SAM AND JACK Custom presents can sometimes be the most cherished of all because they're one-of-a-kind. Get your sorority sis who's a proud pawrent a portrait phone case of their fur baby. They can snap pics of their pooch while holding onto a case with a pic of their fluffy friend on it. It's also a constant brag pic for them to have handy to show off.

02 For The Java-Jammin' Sister... Coffee Queen Ceramic Coffee Mug Unique Vintage $22 See on Unique Vintage Your java-loving sis will adore this mug a latte. It will definitely come in handy when they're studying for finals or relaxing on a Sunday before classes start up for the week. Since it's still under your $50 limit, you can even include a bag of their fave coffee ($16, Chamberlain Coffee) to go in the mug as well.

03 For The Sister Who Has A Sweet Tooth... Cinnabon Tie-Dye Crop Hoodie Cinnabon $40 See on Cinnabon Your foodie sister can get extra cozy this holiday season with a tie-dye hoodie that features a delicious Cinnabon cinnamon roll on the front. Not only is it tie-dye, but it's also a crop top. It's perfect for recording TikTok videos, snacking on Cinnabon, and relaxing on the couch. Don't forget to include, well, a fresh Cinnabon with this gift.

04 For The Sister Whose Style Game Is Strong... GSQ by GLAMSQUAD Pearl Hair Clips, 3CT CVS $10 See on CVS Add to your sister's accessory collection by surprising her with these super cute hair clips. Each one is perfect for adding a little bit of sparkle to a messy bun, or creating a "back to the '90s" moment and wearing several hair clips. Since they're so affordable, you can even purchase them as stocking stuffers for your whole house.

05 For The Sister Who's A Cozy Queen... Leopard Print Fuzzy Slippers Unique Vintage $48 See on Unique Vintage If coziness is essential for your sis, you'll want to get them these leopard print fuzzy slippers. They're great for wearing around the house when it's chilly outside. They’ll be perfect for when your sis is lounging on the couch and watching their fave Christmas movie.

06 For The Sister Who's Always Down For A Challenge... Andy Warhol Soup Can Lenticular Puzzle Unique Vintage $16 See on Unique Vintage Give your sister something challenging to do that's also fun. Not only can this 300-piece puzzle keep the entire house entertained, but when it's done, your sis can also frame it for some dorm room decor. That’s a gift that keeps on giving.

07 For The Hardworking Sister Who Needs Some Desk Decor... Badassery Cactus Humidifier Lamp Multitasky.com $35 $25 SEE ON MULTITASKY Since your sister is always working hard and killing it with her GPA, treat her to something that not only calls out her “badassery,” but also makes her desk a more soothing place to be. This cactus humidifier is cute and will make sitting at her desk part of your sister’s self-care routine. Late-night study sessions have never been better.

08 For The Kombucha-Loving Sister... JuneShine Favorites Flight (12 Pack) JuneShine Hard Kombucha $45 See on JuneShine So, your sister loves kombucha. Has she tried hard kombucha yet? If she's 21 or up, you might want to gift her a variety pack of the favorite flavors of JuneShine’s hard kombucha. After finishing her last final, she can enjoy a can as a celebratory sip while relaxing by the fireplace.

09 For The Sister Who Loves Everything Retro... Sorority Shirts Etsy $28 $24 See on Etsy If your sister loves everything retro-chic when it comes to style, she is sure to love this sorority letter tee. Not only is the print very '70s and perfect for wearing with jeans and a cozy cardigan, but it’s also full of sorority pride.

10 For The Sister Who Loves To Write Letters... Silver Hologram Envelope Flat Note Cards Boxed Greer Chicago $16 SEE ON GREER CHICAGO Your sister will love adding these hologram notecards to her stationary set. She can definitely use them to send notes to long-distance loved ones or even thank you cards for the holidays. The hologram envelopes give off a very ‘90s vibe mixed with Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century.

11 For The Sister Who Loves All Things Charcuterie... Cheese Markers (Set Of 6) Amazon $24 SEE ON AMAZON Your sister would be thrilled to receive these stamped fork cheese markers to perfect her cheese board. They'll instantly turn a normal plate of cheese into an Insta-worthy board. The best part of all is they also help designate the different cheeses from swiss to brie, making it easy to know which one is which.

12 For The Sister Who Loves To Snack With Her Pooch... Holiday Treat Superpack JINX $36 $28 See on JINX Another gift that keeps on giving is this one. The holiday superpack from JINX is pawfect for a sister who loves to spoil her best furry friend. Inside, she'll find the most popular flavors of jerky bites to give her pup when they’ve been nice.

13 For The Foodie Sister... Salinas Cheese Board Set Dear Keaton $28 See on Dear Keaton Perhaps you're looking for a gift for your Bachelorette-watching partner in wine. If that's the case, surprise them with this gorgeous marble cheese board so they can step up their snack game. It even comes with a wood handled knife for cutting up all her fave cheeses.

14 For The Sister Who Loves Sippin' The Tea With Pride... KD Kappa Delta Pastel Letters Outline Mug Sorority Coffee Mug Etsy $12 See on Etsy You can't go wrong with an adorable mug with your Greek letters on it. It's perfect for sippin' and spillin' the tea at home. Include a stamped spoon that's extra sweet for mixing in some sugar ($18, Etsy).