9 Tiny Changes You Can Make to Save More Money

While cutting daily lattes may help save a few thousand dollars every year, if it’s something that brings you joy, there’s no reason not to indulge. Everyone’s relationship with money is different, which is why Lyanne Alfaro, an award-winning journalist and founder of the money newsletter and podcast Moneda Moves, recommends starting your savings journey in your 20s by better understanding your own financial priorities.

It doesn’t matter if you’re living paycheck-to-paycheck, saving up for a big expense, or hoping to whittle down your student debt; you shouldn’t feel guilty for spending money on little luxuries. It’s perfectly OK to indulge once in a while — and with the right budget, you can maintain things like morning coffee runs without it feeling like it’s a frivolous expense.

Below, Alfaro and Her First 100K founder Tori Dunlap share their expert opinions on the best ways to save that go beyond shopping secondhand or switching grocery stores.

1. Open A High-Yield Savings Account

According to Dunlap, the biggest money wins people in their early 20s see are from making small changes that compound over time, like switching their standard savings account to one that offers a higher interest rate. “High-yield accounts typically earn significantly more interest than traditional savings or money sitting in checking, which means your cash grows faster,” Dunlap explains. She emphasizes the importance of finding a high-yield savings account that’s FDIC (Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation) insured and marketed as a true HYSA, which usually don’t charge monthly maintenance fees or have minimum deposit or balance requirements.

primeimages/E+/Getty Images

2. Don’t Pay For Convenience

According to Alfaro, companies are cashing in on the loneliness epidemic, which leads to increased spending on convenience items like food or grocery deliveries. Combat delivery fees (and loneliness) by picking up your food. Not only will you skip unnecessary spending, but you’ll get a good bike ride or walk, and you’ll be supporting a local business.

3. Align Values With Spending

“Money is emotional,” Alfaro says. We spend on impulse because of our feelings rather than logic; at the same time, we can feel guilty when we splurge on a daily coffee or a monthly manicure. In order to avoid either of these scenarios, Alfaro recommends doing a deep dive into your personal values and seeing how your money habits align or misalign. “Money is a reflection of priorities. When values and actions are out of sync, spending tends to feel reactive instead of intentional.” Setting annual goals and buckets for spending can also help you spend money more thoughtfully.

4. Reassess Subscriptions Quarterly

Alfaro suggests doing a quarterly subscription check-in. “Ask yourself what subscriptions are no longer aligned with your lifestyle or that you’re not necessarily using.” A 2022 survey found that Americans spend $1,600 more than estimated on subscriptions yearly. “Not everything needs to be canceled, but most subscriptions deserve to be revisited.”

South_agency/E+/Getty Images

5. Set A Money Date

Both Alfaro and Dunlap recommend setting aside dedicated time to go over your finances. While Alfaro does her money date monthly, Dunlap opts for a weekly five-minute check-in. “This is not about tracking every dollar. It is about awareness. Looking at what came in, what went out, and what’s coming up reduces anxiety and helps you spot issues early, especially when you’re navigating irregular income or your first job,” Dunlap says.

6. Plan Ahead

Time is money, and, according to Alfaro, planning could help you save both. “Choosing public transportation or planning errands can reduce reliance on expensive rideshares or delivery fees,” she says. This also applies to big purchases like flights, travel, or even home appliances. Doing research into the best time to buy these things will help you avoid surge pricing.

7. Negotiate, Negotiate, Negotiate

Both Alfaro and Dunlap agree that there’s always room to negotiate, and it can set you up for future success. “Negotiating salary, rent, or job offers can have a massive long-term impact,” Dunlap says. “A small increase now can mean tens of thousands of dollars over your career. Saving money is not just about spending less. It’s about valuing your time, your labor, and your future earning power.”

Alfaro notes that health care bills can also be negotiated with your insurance and the hospital if you are financially burdened. Speaking with their finance department is the best way to help mitigate the cost of medical bills by requesting payment plans, hardship reductions, or itemized reviews.

Milan_Jovic/E+/Getty Images

8. Watch For Dynamic Pricing

Grocery delivery services, rideshare apps, and even airlines may use dynamic pricing as a flexible strategy to adjust prices based on real-time market demand, Alfaro says. Being aware that companies use these tactics helps you avoid paying more simply because of timing.

9. Lean Into Communal Economics

According to Alfaro, a simple way to save money is to participate in shared systems like mutual aid, tool-sharing groups, local clubs, and library programs, which can help reduce costs while also strengthening your community. “Something that my friends and I have started to do is leftover dinners. We’ll bring our own leftovers and get together to have a little potluck. We don’t have to go somewhere fancy and drop $50 on dinner to have a great time.”