Engagements are always exciting, but when your sister gets engaged, your excitement is on another level. The bond between the two of you is unbreakable, which is why you're one of the first people she calls to tell the good news — that's when the fun begins. The first item on your to-do list is the obligatory and congratulatory Instagram post. You’ve got tons of cute photos of the two of you together that you could share. You just need sister engagement captions to make posting easy.

You have about a million stories to tell, like when you played dress-up as kids and planned your Barbies' weddings. If left to write your own engagement wishes for your sister, you’d write an entire novel of how much you love her. The problem is a short and sweet sister engagement quote is preferable on the ‘Gram.

Save those big stories for when you give your speech on the wedding day, and instead, use this list of sister engagement quotes to caption your IG post. They are the perfect length for anyone scrolling through on Instagram, but also convey all the love you have for your sis. All you need to do is pick your fave caption, post, and get back to celebrating her happily ever after.

"Wishing love, laughter, and happily ever after for my sister." "My sister said, 'yes,' and I said, 'when's the party?'" "My sis is about to change her miss." "I'm adding a new title of MOH to my resume starting today." "There is no better friend than a sister, and there is no better sister than you. I can't wait to see you get married." "You're going to be the most beautiful bride." "You are a sister, my best friend, and now, a bride-to-be." "Congrats to my favorite person! (Don't forget to bring me along when you test out cake samples.)" "Congrats to me on gaining a future sibling. Also, congrats to my sister on getting engaged." "My sister just got a new role: fiancée!" "Time to pop the Champagne." "I'm not crying, you're crying." "Your fiancé is super lucky, because you're the greatest BFF anyone could ever ask for." "Just remember to always love your fiancé, but not as much as you love your sister. I'm No. 1." "You're pretty much my most favorite of all time in the history of ever. I can't wait to celebrate your big day." "My favorite human being is getting married." "My forever friend found her forever bae." "There is no better friend than a sister, and there is no better sister than you." "You're my person. You'll always be my person." — Grey's Anatomy "Hey sis, of all the moments we’ve celebrated and shared, this one tops the list." "May this brand new adventure bring lots of happy memories and fun times." "Does this mean I'm a MOH now?" "Hey sis, engaged sure does have a ring to it." "Wow, all of those Disney movies we watched as kids were right. Happily ever after really does exist!" "And so your new adventure begins. Just don't forget to get me a souvenir." “Being related to me is really the only wedding gift you need.” “My sistar is out of this world!” “I can’t wait to see my sister’s dream come true.” “The cake isn’t the only thing that will be in tiers.” “Pretty soon, you’ll no longer be a miss, but you’ll always be my sis.”