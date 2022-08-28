Astrology
Young woman on her cell phone on the luckiest day in September 2022 for every zodiac sign.

You Won’t Have To Wait Very Long Before The Luckiest Day In September

The moment every zodiac sign will look forward to is only days away.

By Valerie Mesa
Westend61/Getty Images

Though Mercury retrograde is on its way (Sept. 9), serendipitous events are likely in the days leading up to it. The sun will make an empowering alignment to the North Node in Taurus, bringing forth the opportunity to ground cultivate valuable energies. The moon in freedom-loving Aquarius will also connect with clever Mercury and Mars, adding a bit of shock value to our messaging and communication style.

It is for all those reasons and more that the luckiest day in September 2022 for every zodiac sign is... Sept. 7. Here’s why it’ll be so powerful for you:

miguelangelortega/Moment/Getty Images

Aries (March 21-April 19)

If you’re suddenly having an epiphany about a future business venture, write it down. Your finances, work routines, and support system are in harmony, and you’re as inspired as ever.

VioletaStoimenova/E+/Getty Images

Tap