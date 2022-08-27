You need to slow your roll.
Virgo season — a time when everyone is eager to spring into productive action, right? Well, the answer is kind of tricky. Though everyone can expect to feel the need to be of service in September 2022, three zodiac signs won’t be as affected by the SZN.
During the month of September, one zodiac sign trio can expect Virgo season to be the worst time for making any drastic advances or improvements. Instead, they’ll be called to draw their energy inward, and reflect on how they can improve things behind closed doors.
Here’s how they’ll each be affected: