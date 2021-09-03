You’ve probably heard about how intense a full moon can be. This is when the moon is brightest and fullest, making its presence hard to miss. But did you know the new moon is equally as important? There wouldn’t even be a full moon without the new moon and that’s because they’re intrinsically connected to each other. While the full moon is a moment of climactic change, the new moon is a moment of fresh beginnings. Even though it may not get as much attention, the zodiac signs who will be affected by the September 2021 new moon the most — Gemini, Virgo, Sagittarius, and Pisces — will have so much to talk about.

The upcoming new moon takes place on Sept. 6 at 8:52 p.m. ET, rising in practical, methodical, and orderly Virgo. This new moon is perfect for logical tasks with clear steps, such as cleaning the house, practicing time-management, and increasing your productivity. However, Virgo is also associated with health, making it equally as ideal for trying a new diet or fitness regimen. You may even feel like using this new moon to rid yourself of a bad habit and replace it with one that brings you positivity and physical healing. Self-care and self-improvement are both concepts that Virgo will give its after stamp of approval. And believe me, if a Virgo endorses it, they mean it.

Every zodiac sign will be inspired by the upcoming new moon in some way. However, it’s mutable signs who will be supported and strengthened by this new moon the most. Here’s what you can expect, based on your sun and/or rising sign.

Gemini: You’re Embracing A New Start In Your Heart And Home

This new moon could be an incredibly emotional experience. After all, it’s activating your fourth house of home and family, encouraging you to give yourself the security and sense of belonging that you’re craving. You may be building a closer bond with those you consider loved ones. You could also be making your home environment feel more beautiful and sacred to your own idea of comfort.

Virgo: You’re Letting Go Of Dead Weight And Embracing A New Start

This new moon could help you becoming a better person. “Better” meaning more tuned into your authenticity. After all, this new moon takes place in your first house of the self, encouraging you to deepen your relationship with who you really are. Let go of your fear of change and judgment, because this new moon wants you to start marching to the beat of your own drum.

Sagittarius: You’re Taking Charge Of Where Your Career Is Headed

Your career is where this new moon will forge its brilliance. After all, it will lay the hammer in your 10th house of reputation and professional status, encouraging you to take your dream career seriously. This new moon could encourage you to finally go after the flag you’ve always wanted to catch; to pursue your idea of success and let go of everyone else’s expectations. You only have you to please.

Pisces: Your Relationships May Be Taking A New Turn

This new moon takes place in your seventh house of partnerships, which means you may feel inspired to build something new with someone you’re willing to commit to. Whether this partnership is based on business, friendship, love, or family doesn’t matter, because behind every strong relationship is a foundation of trust. Work on building that trust with someone you’re ready to cooperate with.