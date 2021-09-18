This Month’s Full Moon Will Carry More Spiritual Energy Than Usual

With its glowing ball of light attracting all the attention in the night sky, it’s hard not to notice a full moon, especially as it tends to raise the energy and induce wildness in the world around you. As for me, I can never even get a good night’s sleep on the evening of a full moon; there’s simply so much intensity that I can’t relax. However, personal anecdotes aside, the full moon is an incredibly powerful moment that can be explained by astrology. In fact, the spiritual meaning of the September 2021 full moon in Pisces will expose just how mystical this lunar event can be.

Other than the fact that full moons are mesmerizing and beautiful, they can also bring so much change into being. This is when the sun — ruler of your external self — forms an opposition with the moon — ruler of your internal self — causing your subconscious thoughts and feelings to spill into your reality. A full moon has the tendency to induce revelations about your life, your past, and your future. As the sun and moon dare each other to face reality, your secrets are unveiled in the process. And as you come to terms with your deeper truth, there’s no way you’ll feel the same as you did before. That, my friend, is how the full moon works its magic on you.

To make matters even more beautiful, every full moon carries its own personality and brand of energy. The upcoming full moon — which takes place on Sept. 20 at 7:54 p.m. ET — happens to carry even more spiritual energy.

Claudio Divizia / 500px/500Px Plus/Getty Images

The Full Moon In Pisces Takes Place On Sept. 20 At 7:54 p.m. ET

Taking place in intuitive, compassionate, and artistic Pisces, this full moon has the power to really hit home (and yes, it could also be an incredibly emotional experience). Pisces is a zodiac sign that dissolves boundaries that separate you from others, encouraging you to let your guard down and release your ego. In this vulnerable state, you can feel things more deeply, causing your level of sensitivity and empathy to rise. This full moon has the power to help you feel what someone else is feeling, helping you become a more loving and intuitive person.

This full moon could also leave you feeling like something is coming to an end. After all, Pisces is the 12th zodiac sign, making it the last sign in the zodiac wheel. This is one reason why Pisces is heavily associated with old age, as well as the spirit realm. As a full moon rises in Pisces, you may feel as though you’re being pushed to release something and embrace the constant ebb and flow of living. You could also feel as though you’re tapping into a higher power and connecting with something out-of-this-world. At the very least, you can expect your dreams to be way more vivid than usual in the days leading up to and away from this full moon.

On a lighter note, the emotional experience of this particular full moon could remind you that you’re alive. It could remind you that your heart beats, desires, and most importantly, feels. A full moon in Pisces will cast everything in a romantic and colorful sheen, making everything appear even more vivid than usual. Art and creativity are always associated with the energy of Pisces, due to the fact that this is one of the most imaginative zodiac signs. When this full moon takes place, let it lead your imagination to beautiful places.