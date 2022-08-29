The Most Romantic Day In September Will Give You Butterflies

Sometimes it's about the little things.
A couple of days before the fall equinox, the moon will align with lovely Venus in a harmonious sextile. Intuitive, compassionate, and tender, this lovely synergy is as mentally stimulating as it is nurturing. Bonds will grow stronger, and the butterflies in your stomach will swirl as you become more comfortable in your connection, making Sept. 19 the most romantic date this month for every zodiac sign.
The conversations are flowing, and the vibes are just right. Whether it be during your workout routine, or in a co-working space, there will be no denying that a connection feels like home. Mentally in sync and emotionally compatible, pat yourself on the back because you manifested this.