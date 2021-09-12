3 Zodiac Signs Are Going To Have So Much Fun During This Roller Coaster Week

The sun is in practical, analytical, and down-to-earth Virgo, but that doesn’t mean this time of year doesn’t have a few tricks up its sleeve. While Virgo season can really bring out your intelligence and your eye for detail, it can also leave you so obsessed with the cold, hard facts that you forget to factor in the way you feel. However, if you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the best week of September 13, 2021 — Taurus, Virgo, and Libra — there’s so much to look forward to.

This week begins with a little uncertainty, thanks to the fact that the sun will oppose illusive and disorienting Neptune on Sept. 14. This could leave you feeling empathetic and giving to those around you. However, it could also evoke vulnerability, leaving you unsure of how to assert your boundaries, so remember that your needs always come first.

You may be pulled into a deeper, more meaningful place as the sun forms a trine with transformative Pluto on Sept. 16. This will encourage you to tap into your intuition and your inner power, giving you the tools and the motivation to conquer your goals and achieve your dreams.

However, as romantic Venus forms a square with inhibiting Saturn by Sept. 17, feeling of loneliness and awkwardness may seep in. This could drive a wedge into relationships that were never that strong to begin with, prompting you to finally understand how you can improve your relationship or how you can let it go. You deserve to feel safe and understood.

Even though this astrology may be intense, here’s why these zodiac signs will have the best week:

bojanstory/E+/Getty Images

Taurus: You’re Finding New Ways To Deepen Your Perspective Of Fun

One of the most beautiful things about being human is your ability to laugh, play around, and have fun. No matter how hard you’re supposed to work, you should never demote your need to have fun. This week, the cosmos are encouraging you to discover what you really want to do; what really makes you happy and fulfilled. It may not be the traditional understanding of what “fun” may be. Instead, it may be something far more meaningful.

Virgo: Your Creative Instincts Are Blossoming And Blooming

This week, your artistic senses are really coming to life. It doesn’t matter if you don’t consider yourself to be an “artist,” because there’s still an artist that exists within us all. And when it comes down to it, all you want to do is express yourself truly and fully. This week, you may feel a desire to get out of your usual element to evoke inspiration in a new way. Perhaps you want to get out of town. Maybe you want to read a different type of book. Either way, you’re seeing things differently and more openly.

Libra: You’re Revving The Engine And Embracing The Fire

As of this week, you might feel more energized and ready to go for the goal. After all, on Sept. 14, Mars — planet of action and aggression — enters your zodiac sign, giving you a burst of energy and motivation. However, this transit can also bring out your more ruthless side, so be careful when picking your fights. On the plus side, this shift can help you work hard enough to win, proving yourself as a top contender in your field of choice.