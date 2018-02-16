It’s that time of year when the only thing on your mind is the beach. Between spring break and summer vacation, plenty of relaxing beach trips are in the near future. The smell of the salty breeze from the ocean, the feeling of wind on your face, and sand squishing between your toes will be your reality so soon. Best of all, imagine the hundreds of thousands of seashells waiting to be found on the stretch of beach that goes on for miles in each direction. Searching for unique seashells along the coast is one of the best beach activities out there, and you need these seashell puns for Instagram captions that get you into vacation mode.

Searching for seashells and walking on the beach go hand in hand, which is why you’ll need the perfect shell pun to pair with your vacation snaps when you decide to share your adventures on social media. Whether you're looking for the perfect Instagram caption or comment for that picture of you holding the perfect shell in your fave swimsuit, or you need a title for your Facebook album chock-full of vacation selfies, some shell quotes and sayings will make the perfect partner. After all, there's nothing that screams spring break or summer vacay like hunting for shells and making them punny, right?

If you're planning your spring break or summer vacation 'Gram or TikTok, and are in need of a few more seashell puns for all your beachy adventures, no worries. This is your one-stop seashell shop, and your perfect caption is one of these 40 adorable shell puns.

"Shell yeah." "What the shell?" "Cheers to shellabarations." "Stop being so shellfish!" "Let's shellabrate." "You used to call me on my shell phone." — Play on Drake's "Hotline Bling" "You make me come out of my shell." "Happiness is a full outer shell." "So where's the seashore?" "The first man gets the oyster, the second man gets the shell." — Andrew Carnegie "Who needs snowflakes when you have seashells." "Like seashells, we are beautiful and unique, each with a story to tell." "Make a wish upon a starfish." "Salty kisses and shellfish wishes." "Seashells are love letters in the sand." "Every seashell has a story." "Hope you always have a shell in your pocket and sand between your toes." "There's no place like home. Except the beach." "The sea, once it casts its spell, holds one in its net of wonder forever." — Jacques Yves Cousteau "Pretty sure my birthstone is a seashell." "By the sea, by the sea, by the sea... oh how happy we'll be." — "By the Beautiful Sea" "Friends are like seashells we collect along the way." "Those who look for seashells, will find seashells. Those who open them, will find pearls." — Al-Ghazali "To find a seashell is to discover a world of imagination." — Michelle Held "He held her like a seashell and listened to her heart." "I have a large seashell collection which I keep scattered along the beaches around the world. Maybe you've seen it." — Steven Wright "Sandy feet and seashells welcome here." "You know you've made it when you can hold a seashell." "Nothing soothes the soul like a walk on the beach." "Me and this shell are craving some vitamin sea." "When I lean my ear up against your seashell heart, I can hear an ocean of loving roaring inside." — John Mark Green "Salt water and seashells heal everything." "She sells seashells by the sea shore." — Terry Sullivan "Even these shells know I was born to be a mermaid." “I’m not lost, just searching for the perfect seashell.” “Shine bright like a seashell.” “I only have eyes for seashells.” “I would rather have seashells than snowflakes.” “Catch me playing in the sand.” “A handful of shells and a handful of dreams.”