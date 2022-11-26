~Love~
Young couple laughing in the snow on the most romantic day in December 2022.

The Most Romantic Day In December 2022 Is Days Before NYE

Let the countdown begin.

And The Most Romantic Day In December 2022 Is...

Dec. 28!

Sensually driven Venus will form a serendipitous sextile to dreamy Neptune, adding a layer of fantasy to the dynamic of your romantic partnerships. And with Venus glimmering through structured Capricorn on this day, relationships are more likely to be long-lasting and built upon a solid foundation.

Aries (March 21—April 19)

The astro-weather of Dec. 28 will show you what dreams are really made of. It may or may not involve a romantic love interest, but you’re being called to trust your inner knowing, and take the lead either way.

