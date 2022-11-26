Let the countdown begin.
Dec. 28!
Sensually driven Venus will form a serendipitous sextile to dreamy Neptune, adding a layer of fantasy to the dynamic of your romantic partnerships. And with Venus glimmering through structured Capricorn on this day, relationships are more likely to be long-lasting and built upon a solid foundation.
The astro-weather of Dec. 28 will show you what dreams are really made of. It may or may not involve a romantic love interest, but you’re being called to trust your inner knowing, and take the lead either way.