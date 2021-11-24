Score 50% Off Roku Streaming Sticks With These Black Friday Sales

Black Friday is on Nov. 26, but you don’t have to wait to get deep discounts on Roku streaming devices, smart TVs, and Roku Channel subscriptions. With these Roku Black Friday 2021 deals available online as early as Nov. 19, you can get the season’s best prices without leaving your couch. Check out the best discounts, which include sales up to $600 off.

Roku unveiled its Black Friday deals on Nov. 15, and one of them is a special Walmart exclusive. Bringing its new Roku LE Streaming Player to the table in time for the biggest sales events of the year, the all-in-one device gives users access to high-definition streaming and the Roku operating system, so you’ll have everything you need to start marathoning your favorite shows. Discounts on Roku devices include various products, like the new Roku LE Streaming Player, Roku Streaming Stick models, and more. You can shop the deals online, and in-store from retailers like Walmart, Target, and Best Buy, and some of them are available to snag ahead of Friday, Nov. 26.

Whether you plan to shop online or in-person this Black Friday, you should take note of which stores are not open on Thanksgiving, Nov. 25. Included among the retailers that won’t open their doors on the holiday are Target, Walmart, and Best Buy.

As you’re scoping out the best sales, here are the Roku Black Friday deals you should know about.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Walmart

Walmart’s early Black Friday deals are in full swing, but some of the best discounts on Roku begin closer to the official day.

You can get the Roku LE Streaming Player exclusively from the retailer online starting on Nov. 24 and in-store starting on Nov. 26, while supplies last.

$15 Off Roku LE Streaming Player (exclusive release)

When you purchase a Roku player at Walmart, you can also get a $5 Redbox credit by redeeming the code after downloading the Redbox app via your new Roku player.

Deals available through Nov. 27 include:

$20 Off Roku Streaming Stick 4K 2021 Streaming Device

50% Off Roku Ultra LT HD/4K/HDR Streaming Device

$149 onn. 32" Class HD (720P) LED Roku Smart TV

There’s no discount listed, but this is a Black Friday deals for the price alone.

$20 Off onn. 24" Class HD (720P) LED Roku Smart TV

Roku

Roku’s website is selling its products with some Black Friday specials.

Deals available through Dec. 4 include:

$20 Off Roku Streaming Stick 4K

38% Off Roku Streambar

$15 Off Roku Streaming Stick +

Deals that are available while supplies last:

$15 Off Roku Premiere

2 Month Premium Subscription Offers For 99 Cents

The Roku Channel is offering a deal for eligible subscribers. Get select premium channel subscriptions for 99 cents for the first two months, including AMC+, EPIX, SHOWTIME, STARZ, and more. You can redeem the offers through the Roku Channel starting on Nov. 20 (Nov. 23 start for STARZ offer), available through Nov. 30.

You can also get a free 30-day trial of HBO Max (for new customers only) when you purchase and activate a new streaming device through Jan. 14, 2022.

Target Roku TV Deals

Target is offering some great deals on Roku TVs during its Black Friday sale.

Discounts you can score through Nov. 27 include:

$50 Off TCL Roku 32-Inch Smart LED TV

43% Off RCA Roku 43-Inch 4K Full HD Smart TV

Amazon Roku TV Deals

Amazon’s deals are while supplies last, so if you see a TV deal you like, you may want to add it to your cart.

34% Off TCL 40-inch 1080p Smart LED Roku TV

$602 Off TCL 65-inch Roku TV

Target Roku Streaming Stick Deals

Target also has Roku deals this Black Friday, available through Nov. 27.

$20 Off Roku Streaming Stick 4K 2021 Streaming Device

$15 Off Roku Premiere HD/4K/HDR Streaming Media Player

$50 Off Roku Streambar HD/4K/HDR Streaming Media Player

If you head to the store to get Roku deals, remember to check the CDC guidelines for the most updated health rules.