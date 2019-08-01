In my youth, my online shopping baskets were always full of fun, superfluous items that only a teenager can spend money on without experiencing an overwhelming sense of buyer's remorse. Am I proud that I own the entire JAWS quadrilogy on Blu-ray? Sort of — but if I had the chance to take that $100 back and spend it on several affordable but useful products on Amazon, you can bet that my older and wiser self would hop on that opportunity.

Take a lesson from me now that I've learned to differentiate between necessary and needless: Instead of spending money on junk, opt for some genius life-hack products that are total game-changers — especially since every single one on this list comes in at under $30. From a portable door lock that gives you added security while you travel, to a laptop desk with built-in ventilation so your computer doesn't overheat, there are tons of affordable products on Amazon that can easily change your life for the better.

So what are you waiting for? Decide against a shark-related movie and instead invest in a product you're likely to use day in and day out — whether that's to streamline your chores, organize your clutter, or keep your coffee hot for hours after it's been brewed.

01 This Bottle That Lets You Add Fruity Flavors To Water Brimma Fruit Infuser Bottle Amazon $16 See on Amazon Not a fan of drinking plain water? Add your favorite fruits to the infusion core inside of this water bottle, and their flavors will gradually seep out into your water. The flip-top lid helps prevent spills — and the non-slip grip makes it easy to keep a firm grip, whether you’re relaxing on the couch or sweating at the gym.

02 A Set Of Mesh Bags so You Can Safely Wash Delicates GOGOODA Mesh Laundry Bags Amazon $19 $8.99 See on Amazon Perfect for delicates, lingerie, knits, and gym clothes, GOGOODA laundry bags make it easy to keep your laundry organized so that there's hardly any need to sort it all out once it's finished washing. These bags also help prevent your laundry from getting tangled and damaged as it tumbles around your dryer, and they're made from durable nylon that won't fray under pressure. Each order comes with seven bags: two large, two medium, and three small ones.

03 These Cute Reusable Grocery Bags That Can Hold Up To 50 Pounds BeeGreen Reusable Grocery Bags (6 Pack) Amazon $16.99 See on Amazon Unlike competing options that can tear under heavy loads, these BeeGreen reusable grocery bags can hold up to 50 pounds of bulky groceries thanks to the durable, rip-stop fabric. The cute prints mean you can also use them as casual tote bags at the beach or while shopping, though they come in solid colors, too. Getting them wet isn't a problem since they're waterproof, and they fold down into a compact size so they're easy to store when you're not using them.

04 A Clothes Hamper That Fits Perfectly Into The Corner Of The Room Honey-Can-Do Clothes Hamper Amazon $30.99 $18.24 See on Amazon Whereas your current hamper probably takes up an awkward amount of space in your bedroom or closet, the Honey-Can-Do clothes hamper is designed to fit neatly into any corner so that it takes up minimal space. It's made with a durable steel frame that can handle extensive use, and the natural wicker weave is breathable so that your clothes don't become musty while they're waiting to be washed.

05 A Can Opener That Does All The Work For You Kitchen Mama Electric Can Opener Amazon $19.99 See on Amazon Traditional can openers require you to twist a handle in order to open the can, but the Kitchen Mama electric can opener does all the work for you. For that reason, it's great for anyone with arthritis or limited mobility in their hands. This can opener also will not leave your cans with a sharp, unsafe edge, and the one-button operation means it's incredibly simple to use.

06 A Hanging Organizer For Your Gift Wrap And Bags Regal Bazaar Hanging Gift Wrap Organizer Amazon $23.99 See on Amazon Virtually every house has that one closet that's overflowing with gift wrap, tissue paper, and bows, so why not get it all organized with the Regal Bazaar hanging gift wrap organizer? This organizer features 10 pockets of varying sizes so that you can easily store all your gift-wrapping accessories, and the vinyl material is extra-thick so you won't have to worry about it tearing over time. You can also use this organizer to store art supplies and other large items, plus the built-in hanger fits any standard closet rod.

07 This Meal Kit That Collapses Down For Easy Storage Smart Planet Meal Kit Amazon $20.36 $18.28 See on Amazon Lugging an empty food container from work is a hassle, but luckily, the Smart Planet meal kit is made with a durable silicone base that collapses down to save you space — and it comes with a plastic spoon and fork. Since silicone rinses clean and is resistant to bacteria, you won't have to worry about mold and grime latching onto it, and the entire kit is completely BPA-free.

08 A Top-Rated Cream To Brighten Dark Circles Under Your Eyes LilyAna Naturals Eye Cream Amazon $19.99 See on Amazon It's hard to ignore 4,700 rave reviews and a 4.3-star rating. Reviewers say the LilyAna Naturals eye cream "really works" when it comes to easing puffiness and brightening undereye circles. It utilizes nourishing vitamins C and E instead of artificial colors, fragrances, or parabens, and the added rosehip seed oil and hibiscus flower extract are great for giving your skin a smooth and radiant appearance.

09 The Stretchers That Expand Your Shoes In Multiple Directions Eachway Shoe Stretchers Amazon $17.97 See on Amazon Whereas competing stretchers only make your shoes wider, the Eachway shoe stretcher works to expand your shoes lengthwise as well as widthwise. As a result, they're great for breaking in new shoes so you don't have to. The premium steel shaft won't warp inside of extra-tight shoes, and it's ergonomically designed to imitate the shape of a real foot. While they're not compatible with tall boots, you can still use them on flats, pumps, wedges, loafers, sneakers, and more.

10 A Spray That Makes Virtually Anything Water-Repellent Apple Brand Water Repellent Spray Amazon $16.97 See on Amazon Spray it on your purse when it's raining, your furniture to protect against stains, and your shoes to keep them looking like new. Apple Brand water-repellent spray won't impact the color of your fabrics, and it also works to keep them safe from salt stains, body oils, grease, coffee, and wine. One Amazon reviewer raved, "I have several high end purses and was struggling with dye transfer from my jeans. Now, each time I buy a purse I treat it with this first, and I have no more troubles with my purses turning blue!"

11 This Foot File That Won’t Leave Your Skin Irritated Bare August Foot File Amazon $15 See on Amazon Yes, the non-abrasive surface removes dead layers of skin within minutes, but the Bare August foot file is especially revolutionary because it's entirely waterproof for use in the shower. Plus, it’s gentle enough that it won’t leave your skin raw or irritated — and significantly cheaper than a trip to the salon.

12 A Set Of Packing Cubes For Organized, Compressed Luggage Gonex Compression Packing Cubes Amazon $36.99 See on Amazon My suitcase turns into a jumbled mess the minute I open it at my destination, but Gonex compression packing cubes keep everything neat and organized the whole trip. These cubes are made with durable nylon fabric that's resistant to tearing, and the added mesh allows your clothes to breathe so that they don't become musty — plus you can see what's inside each one. They're great for cutting down on the space in your suitcase because they automatically compress fabrics, and each order comes with a bonus laundry bag so you can keep your dirty clothes separate from your clean.

13 The Thermometer That Helps Prevent Undercooked Dinners KIZEN Digital Meat Thermometer Amazon $19 See on Amazon Cooking meat to its proper temperature can be difficult, so why not take all that guesswork out and start using this thermometer? The stainless steel probe measures the inside temperature of burgers, chicken, steaks, and more, helping ensure that your dinners are cooked properly. Plus, the backlit LCD screen makes it easy to read in the dark.

14 A Yoga Mat That’s Easy To Take With You Maximo Fitness Yoga Mat Amazon $24 See on Amazon Not only does this yoga mat come with a helpful carrying strap, but it’s also extra-thick so that you can stretch, pose, and bend as comfortably as possible. It’s water-resistant as well as non-slip, making it perfect for sweaty workouts. And at less than 3 pounds, taking it with you to the gym should be no problem whatsoever.

15 The Handheld Massager You Can Use All Over Your Body VIKTOR JURGEN Handheld Massager Amazon $29.95 See on Amazon Thanks to its interchangeable heads and powerful motor, the VIKTOR JURGEN handheld massager is versatile enough that it can be used all over. The double-head design comes with three sets of removable massage heads so that you can pick which ones feel best for you, and the customizable speed settings let you adjust the strength of your massage. Most importantly, it has a 4.4-star rating and reviewers rave, "It sends me to muscle heaven."

16 This Washer Set That Flushes Wax Out Of Your Ears Doctor Easy Medical Products Ear Washing System Amazon $36 $29.50 See on Amazon If you're tired of digging around in your ears to try and get rid of the excess wax, the Doctor Easy ear washing system has been called "a game changer." Simply fill the bottle with an ear-cleaning solution; then squeeze the trigger to spray it into your ear. Each order comes with three disposable tips that can be trimmed to suit your ear canal, and many Amazon reviewers said, "I can't believe the amount of grossness that comes out."

17 The Slow Cooker With A Heating Pan That's Safe To Put Into The Oven Crock-Pot Mini Slow Cooker Amazon $28.02 See on Amazon Not only does the decorative siding make it a cute addition to any dinner party, but the Crock-Pot mini slow cooker also comes with a removable stoneware pot that's safe to put into the oven. The lid locks into place when you're transporting your food so you're less likely to spill anything, plus the various heat settings allow you to cook at different speeds or simply keep dinner warm.

18 This Double-Sided Tape That Keeps Your Clothes In Place Fearless Tape Double-Sided Tape Amazon $9.95 See on Amazon This double-sided tape has prevented me from mortifying fashion faux pas, but it's also great for securing low-cut tops, ensuring that backless clothes drape correctly, and stopping straps from sliding. The adhesive is safe on your skin, and unlike regular sewing pins, this tape won't damage your clothing — even if it gets sent through the wash. It's designed to hold up to movement, plus it won't leave any sticky residue once you remove it.

19 The Mattress Protector That Helps Extend The Life Of Your Bed SafeRest Queen Mattress Protector Amazon $69.95 $26.95 See on Amazon With the SafeRest queen mattress protector, you can guard your bed against moisture and stains — but it also acts as a barrier against bacteria, dust mites, and allergens. This protector is hypoallergenic, waterproof, noiseless, and breathable so you won't grow sweaty in your sleep, and it's available in six sizes with 18-inch pockets.

20 A Brush That Painlessly Detangles Knotted Hair Crave Naturals Detangling Brush Amazon $10 See on Amazon The Crave Naturals detangling brush is specifically designed to gently get rid of knots without pain. Its bristles are tipped with small cones, allowing them to separate your strands so that knots easily come apart. The best part? One reviewer even wrote that “I love that I can actually get this brush through my hair from scalp to end, without fussing to delicately undo knots!”

21 A Portable Lock That Adds Extra Security To Any Door Rishon Enterprises Inc. Portable Door Lock Amazon $17.90 See on Amazon If you're searching for a way to add some extra security to your dorm room or Airbnb, then look no further than the Rishon Enterprises Inc. portable door lock. This handy lock installs within seconds without any tools, and it's compatible with practically any type of knob-equipped door. Even if someone has a key to the deadbolt, this lock will still prevent them from entering!

22 An Immersion Blender Made From Durable Stainless Steel Mueller Austria Immersion Blender Amazon $44.99 $29.99 See on Amazon Pulling out a whole blender just creates a whole lot of extra mess, whereas the Mueller Austria immersion blender can be inserted directly into your pot or bowl. The stainless steel design is incredibly durable as well as resistant to rust, and the ergonomic grip is non-slip so that it stays firm and secure in your hands. It's great for smoothies, milk shakes, sauces, baby food, and soups, plus each order also comes with a bonus whisk attachment.

23 A Brilliant Notebook To Record All Your Login Information Peter Pauper Press Password Log Book Amazon $7.95 See on Amazon While it may be the easiest route, using the same password for everything isn't always the safest — so keep track of all that sensitive information with the Peter Pauper Press password log book. This notebook has 144 pages where you can record your usernames, passwords, URLs, and additional notes, plus there's even room for your specific router and LAN information. The spiral binding makes it durable, while the removable label makes it discrete.

24 A Cream That Helps Your Nails Grow Stronger And Healthier Onyx Professional Nail Strengthening Cream Amazon $7.94 See on Amazon If you find that your nails keep breaking or that your cuticles are dry and cracked, the Onyx Professional nail strengthening cream can help nourish, condition, and promote growth. Reviewers report that the formula helps to prevent splits, chips, peels, and cracks, plus the added vitamins and jojoba oil are great for leaving your fingers feeling soft and hydrated. Last but not least, the coconut scent is light and refreshing.

25 The Combination Safe That Disguises Itself As A Book Jssmst Book Safe Amazon $16.95 $13.95 See on Amazon Reviewers love the classy exterior, but even more so than that, they love that this large book doubles as a secret safe where they can store their valuables in plain sight. The inside is large enough for stacks of money, jewelry, and passports, while the combination lock is much easier than keys — but should you forget it, you can e-mail the support team for a quick solution. Get it in five different designs.

26 An Adjustable Desk Made From Sleek Bamboo Greenco Bed Tray Table Amazon $18 See on Amazon Not only is it made from eco-friendly bamboo that looks great paired with any type of decor, but the Greenco bed tray table also has foldable legs so that it’s easy to stash away under your bed. The raised lip around the edge helps keep your stuff from sliding off — and many reviewer wrote about how it’s the “perfect size” for breakfast in bed.

27 An Organizer That Minimizes Clutter In The Back Seat Of Your Car Lusso Gear Car Organizer Amazon $22.97 See on Amazon Whether it's toys, emergency essentials, reading material, or clothes, minimize all that clutter in the back seat by using the Lusso Gear car organizer. There are eight different compartments, including a zippered pocket for important items, as well as four built-in cup holders — plus the handles are ergonomically designed so that it's easy to transfer it from the car to your home.

28 A Peel That Helps Soften Tough, Cracked Feet DERMORA Foot Peel Mask (2-Pack) Amazon $25 See on Amazon It only takes about one hour for the potent peach and papaya extracts in this foot peel to penetrate the tough skin on your feet. Once that hour is up, that outer layer of skin should begin to peel away over the course of two weeks, leaving you with ultra-soft feet. Plus, it’s so powerful that it can even help remove stubborn calluses.

29 The Gadget That Makes Easy Work Of Peeling Boiled Eggs NEGG Boiled Egg Peeler Amazon $17.95 $14.95 See on Amazon Getting sharp egg-shell fragments stuck underneath your nails while you peel boiled eggs is no one's idea of fun. Thankfully, the Negg boiled egg peeler completely eliminates that risk. All you have to do is fill it with water, drop your egg inside, and shake it so that the egg rubs against the top and bottom. The shell will begin to crack and fall away, leaving you with nothing but delicious egg.

30 A Rubber-Bristled Broom That Lifts Away Pet Hair Evriholder Pet Hair Broom Amazon $14.99 $13.45 See on Amazon The Evriholder pet hair broom sets itself apart from the competition by featuring a 100-percent rubber broom head, which attract pet hair like a magnet. The handle can extend so that you can easily use this broom to grab grime at a distance, plus cleaning it is as easy as wiping the bristles with soapy water.

31 A Four-Utensil Rest Made From Antibacterial Silicone Tomorrow's Kitchen Utensil Rest Amazon $6.12 See on Amazon Not only is it heat-resistant up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit, but since the Tomorrow's Kitchen utensil rest is also made from silicone, it's easy to rinse clean so you won't have to worry about germs, mildew, or stains. Unlike other utensil rests, this one is able to hold up to four tools at once, plus the raised edges prevent any spills or drips from making their way onto your countertops.

32 A Pack Of Wet Wipes That Are Completely Biodegradable Surviveware Wet Wipes Amazon $9.95 See on Amazon Unlike traditional wet wipes that won't break down when thrown away, the Surviveware wet wipes are completely biodegradable, which also makes them perfect for camping. They're extra-large so that you can use them as a quick way to "shower" at a festival, while hiking, or after the gym, and each wipe is thick and durable for full-body use. Best of all, they're unscented and work well on sensitive skin.

33 This Laundry Basket That Collapses To Help Save You Space SAMMART Laundry Basket Amazon $25.86 See on Amazon Most laundry baskets are bulky and take up a lot of room in your home, but the SAMMART laundry basket is designed to collapse down so that it's compact and portable in between loads. The comfort-grip handles make it easy to carry this basket from room to room, and you can also use it as a temporary tub for cold beverages, pet baths, or toy storage.

34 A Pack Of Produce Bags That Keep Your Vegetables Fresher For Longer Keep It Fresh Produce Bags Amazon $14.99 $8.99 See on Amazon If you're tired of your fruits and vegetables going bad before you have a chance to eat them, these Keep It Fresh produce bags are a brilliant investment. They absorb the gasses that cause your fruits to rot, allowing them to stay fresh for up to 10 times longer. Each bag is completely BPA-free, and they even help reduce vitamin loss by up to 50 percent so every meal is as nutritious as it can be.

35 This Hair Dryer That Uses Infrared Technology To Reduce Frizz Revlon Hair Dryer Amazon $21.99 See on Amazon Most standard dryers utilize heat and airflow, but this one from Revlon dries hair from the inside-out using infrared light and locks in the style with negative ions. This not only helps to reduce frizz and infuse your hair with shine, but it also minimizes damage. There are two heat and speed settings to choose from depending on what type of hair you have, and it comes with a free diffuser and hair-separating clips.

36 A Pan That Lets You Cook Three Different Things At The Same Time Chicago Metallic Trio Pan Amazon $19.17 See on Amazon Thanks to the three separate compartments, you can use the Chicago Metallic trio pan to make multiple types of cakes, lasagna, brownies, or even casseroles at the same time. It's made from heavy, durable aluminized steel that ensures your food cooks thoroughly and evenly, plus the non-stick coating prevents your finished meal from becoming glued to the tray. Many Amazon reviewers noted how it's easy to clean, and one even wrote that it's great for meal prepping.

37 This Pillowcase Made From Natural Mulberry Silk ALASKA BEAR Mulberry Silk Pillowcase Amazon $22.99 See on Amazon The ALASKA BEAR mulberry silk pillowcase is great for helping to reduce frizz while you sleep, but it's also incredibly breathable and cooling for hot sleepers. This pillow is hypoallergenic as it's made from natural mulberry silk fibers, plus the hidden zipper prevents your pillow from working its way outside of the case.

38 A Space-Saving Dish Rack That Rolls Out Over Your Sink Sorbus Dish Drying Rack Amazon $21.99 $20.99 See on Amazon Dish racks can take up a ton of countertop space in your kitchen, whereas the Sorbus dish drying rack is designed to roll out over any sink, allowing you to utilize that precious square-footage. This rack won't scratch your surfaces because the rods are coated in soft silicone, and it can be used as a trivet for hot pots and pans since it's also heat-resistant.

39 A Facial Steamer To Open Pores — And An Extraction Kit To Clear Them Amconsure Facial Steamer Amazon $30 See on Amazon It's significantly easier to remove impurities from your pores if you open them up beforehand, which is why the Amconsure facial steamer is so great. Not only does it help cleanse your skin and open pores, but it also aims to improve your blood circulation and hydrate your complexion. Each order comes with a five-piece surgical-grade stainless steel extraction kit that you can use for those extra-stubborn blackheads, plus it's compact so you can easily take it with you while you travel.