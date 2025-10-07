Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine is bringing together girls from ages 13 to 18 for Sunniefest, the brand’s inaugural immersive festival made just for Gen Z. Featuring stars like Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’s Kiernan Shipka, Young Sheldon’s Raegan Revord, and Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin’s Chandler Kinney, Sunniefest will take over Pegasus Park in Dallas, Texas on Nov. 15.

The event will include meaningful conversations designed to inspire confidence, creativity, and even new friendships. Throughout the day, attendees can also participate in Spotlight Sessions — impactful discussions with influential Gen Zers who have pursued a wide range of career paths, from acting to dancing. The list of special guests also includes Pressley Hosbach, Sara Kuburic, Lexi Minetree, Gabrielle Policano, Neha Shukla, Francesca Tarantino, Dai Time, Sloane Weinstein, and more.

According to Witherspoon, the festival is designed to serve as a “launchpad” for the next generation of women. “Sunnie was created as more than a platform, it’s a movement,” Reese Witherspoon, founder of Hello Sunshine, said. “Gen Z women are rewriting the script every day — they’re creators, vibrant leaders, and disruptors, full of agency.”

“Sunniefest is both a playground and a launchpad, a space where their ideas fuel each other and their voices aren’t just heard, they’re amplified,” Witherspoon continued. “We want young women to see themselves as the architects of what’s next, and this festival is their invitation to build, play, and take up space together.”

Maureen Polo, CEO of Hello Sunshine, added that Sunniefest will be a form of community building. “This isn’t just a festival, it’s a new kind of space where young Gen Z women can step into their strengths, discover new sides of themselves, and feel seen for who they are,” she said. “We’re deeply committed to meeting this generation where they are, championing their voices, and building a community that celebrates what’s possible when they come together on their terms.”

In addition to the Spotlight Sessions, throughout the fest, there will be plenty of Sunnie Surprises — like activations, food stalls, and giveaways — to enjoy. Partners of the festival include e.l.f. Cosmetics and Skin, Coach, Lyda Hill’s If/Then Initiative, and Purdue University.

This celebration self-expression comes at just the right time, with nearly 76% of Gen Z girls saying they don’t feel represented in the media, according to Hello Sunshine's initial research study in partnership with Être and Ypulse.

“Through Sunnie and Sunniefest we’re creating spaces where they are seen, celebrated, and co-creating what comes next,” Patrick O’Keefe, chief integrated marketing officer of e.l.f. Cosmetics and Skin, said.

Tickets are available to purchase online at wearesunnie.com.