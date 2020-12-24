I don't have an Instagram, and I tweet roughly once every six months. Reddit, on the other hand, is something I don't think I could live without. I use it for everything — from finding memes to researching video games, DIY projects, and recent events — but as an e-commerce writer, there's one subcategory of posts I reference more than anything else: the most-upvoted products on Reddit.

I find the Reddit community to be well informed, vocal, and always willing to help, and these qualities are extremely beneficial when you're researching the best products of the year. Much like a reviews section, you get to see exactly what people love about an item — but unlike a reviews section, Reddit's thread-like layout allows for genuine conversation. Other users can weigh in, share their own opinions, and upvote the comments they most agree with, bringing them straight to the top. On subreddits like r/AskReddit, r/INEEEEDIT, r/AmazonUnder25, r/SkincareAddiction, and other popular communities where top products are often front and center, that makes it much easier for a potential shopper to find the best of the best.

So if you're curious about the products that Reddit couldn't stop raving about, here are 32 of the most referenced and upvoted items of the year.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

01 A No-Hassle Sunscreen For Use Alone Or Under Makeup BIORE UV Aqua Rich Watery Essence Amazon $14 See On Amazon When u/meloxdy reviewed the best Japanese sunscreens, the BIORE UV Aqua Rich Watery Essence was one of their favorites: "This sunscreen has no scent, I can’t notice it at all under makeup, and if I am in a hurry to get ready I will typically reach for this one." It has well over a thousand five-star reviews on Amazon because it provides UV protection while also creating a smooth, hydrated base for makeup.

02 An Anti-Fatigue Mat Redditor's & Amazons Reviewers Love FEATOL Anti Fatigue Mat Amazon $21 See On Amazon When asked what their best purchase of the year was, reddit user macinnis responded: "Honestly, probably the anti-fatigue floor mat I picked up for $24 that now lives by my sink/stove. Standing there is like floating on a cloud and makes cooking or cleanup so much better." And Amazon reviewers agree — this anti-fatigue mat has hundreds of glowing reviews. It's not just good for the kitchen, it's also great to use with a standing desk or wherever you find yourself standing a lot.

03 A Rice Cooker With A Timer Redditors Love Aroma Housewares Rice Cooker Amazon $30 See On Amazon According to user Z-Ninja, a rice cooker "makes perfect rice every time with zero effort. Ours also has a mode where you can set what time you want the rice to be done at so you have perfect rice exactly when you want it." Available in silver, white, or pro, this one has four pre-set digital functions and a 15-hour delay so dinner's hot and ready when you walk through the door.

04 This Floor-Length Hooded Robe For Ultimate Comfort Arus Hooded Robe Amazon $52 See On Amazon Reddit user mossadspydolphin recommends this Arus hooded robe, which is made from 100% cotton. It's also floor-length and has oversize pockets for convenience. "It's obscenely comfortable, plus when I draw the hood up I look Dramatique." Get it in eight different colors. Available sizes: X-Small Long — X-Large Long

05 A Weighted Blanket That's Less Than $50 Waowoo Weighted Blanket Amazon $44 See On Amazon Reddit user SramSeniorEDHificer's comment about a weighted blanket earned more than 4,000 upvotes and several awards, lots of other users agree it's a great purchase. This is one of the most affordable options on Amazon, but thanks to its glass beads and smaller stitched pockets, it still doesn't sacrifice quality. You can get it in four sizes and seven weights.

06 These Affordable Cloths That Remove Makeup With Just Water S&T INC. Always Off Reusable Makeup Remover Cloths (5-Pack) Amazon $9 See On Amazon "I’ve had these for more than a year or two now!" one user wrote at r/SkincareAddiction. "They’re so awesome and effective, and also save me from having to use an oil cleanser to remove eye makeup. Super easy to wash too." In fact, these reusable cloths are so effective at removing the most stubborn makeup, you won't have to use anything except water — which makes them especially great for those with sensitive skin.

07 These Clever Lids That Stop Splatter & Release Steam GUGELIVES Ship Steamer Lids (3-Pack) Amazon $11 See On Amazon These clever nautically inspired steamer lids got about 8,000 upvotes when posted to r/INEEEEDIT. They come in three sizes to fit various pots and pans, and the food-grade silicone is heat-resistant and easy to clean. It prevents splatters and seals in flavors while you cook, but the ship-like accent on top releases enough steam to prevent your food from boiling over.

08 A Cult-Favorite Serum That Nourishes, Moisturizes & More COSRX Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence Amazon $14 See On Amazon Reddit users declared that user u/mildxchild7 "hit the jackpot" when they received four of these COSRX Advanced Snail Mucin Power Essences. In fact, the serum is a reoccurring cult-favorite on Reddit. Why? Because it nourishes skin, evens the complexion, and locks in moisture like nothing else — all thanks to its real snail secretion formula.

09 This Portable Essential For People Who Travel (Or Just Like To Save Space) Rowenta Travel Steam Iron Amazon $27 See On Amazon User MostNoise's best purchase of the year was "a cool mini steam iron that I can keep in my car for whenever I travel and need to iron my shirts or costume." Even though it fits in the palm of your hand and the handle folds flat, reviewers on Amazon still say it's the "best mini iron ever" because it "doesn't drip," "gets super hot," and you "can't beat the price."

10 The Last Kettle You'll Ever Buy Mueller Premium Electric Kettle Amazon $30 See On Amazon What was Coco_Coug's best buy of the year? "An electric kettle. I will never buy a teapot again. Wish I did it years ago." This one has almost 24,000 reviews on Amazon because it boils water quickly and safely. It's made with a stainless steel interior and has a durable borosilicate glass middle with a futuristic blue LED light so you can watch the water as it heats.

11 This Self-Draining Holder For The Kitchen Or Bathroom PELEG DESIGN Elephant Sink Organizer Amazon $28 See On Amazon This elephant-shaped caddy sits sink-side and automatically drains out the excess water from your utensils, sponges, or dental hygiene tools. It got more than 9,000 upvotes when it was posted to r/INEEEEDIT earlier this year, and you can get it in your choice of gray or white.

12 The Item On Every "Best Product You Own" Thread Luxe Bidet Neo 120 Amazon $36 See On Amazon It's pretty much impossible to read through a "What's the best item you own?" thread without coming across at least one mention of a bidet. One user asked, "Why is this not a thing in the US?" and others agreed: "It’s completely ruined me. So much so that I’m contemplating buying a portable one to use when I have to use a bidet-less toilet." This one is a best-seller on Amazon because it's affordable, self-cleaning, and easy to install. It also has various water intensity settings.

13 A Robotic Vacuum That Automatically Cleans Your Floors iRobot W-Fi Roomba Amazon $229 See On Amazon Is it really any surprise that a robotic vacuum was such a popular product? "A Roomba! After having 3 spinal surgeries a few years ago, hoovering has been the worst. This bad boy has helped me more than you'll ever know," user leeds_matt wrote. Because it's self-charging, works on carpets and hard floors alike, and can be used alongside Alexa, this Wi-Fi-enabled iRobot Roomba has over 25,000 ratings and 4.5 stars overall on Amazon.

14 The Absolute Best Moisturizer I've Ever Tried For Dry Skin Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel Amazon $15 See On Amazon I have extremely dry skin that flakes as soon as I apply foundation — especially in the winter. In fact, I'd pretty much given up on trying to fix it until I found a Reddit post about Neutrogena's Hydro Boost Water Gel. I gave it a shot, and I'm so glad I did. It's easily the best moisturizer I've tried for my extra-dry skin because it locks in hydration with hyaluronic acid, all without unwanted fragrances, irritations, or causing my makeup to appear oily.

15 A Great Affordable Alternative For Dr. Jart's Ceramidin Cream COSRX Balancium Comfort Ceramide Cream Amazon $19 See On Amazon Dr. Jart's Ceramidin cream is a favorite on Reddit, but it's not cheap. Luckily, u/mxnt wrote that "COSRX is a PERFECT dupe for the Dr. Jart Ceramidin cream. I’m going to start buying the COSRX cream now once I use up all my Dr. Jart creams." This moisturizing cream is designed to regenerate the skin's protective barriers with paraben-free ingredients, and you can get it on Amazon for less than $20.

18 This Year's Top Post On r/AmazonUnder25 Anker Power Strip Amazon $14 See On Amazon This Anker power strip was the top post on r/AmazonUnder25 this year. It's a simple solution for homes with minimal outlets because it offers two USB ports and two standard outlets in a space-savvy gadget. The 5-foot cable also ensures that you charge your devices without feeling limited by short wires, but if you want even more range, it also comes in a 8-foot version.

19 The Serum To Get If Your Skin Is Both Oily & Sensitive The Ordinary Niacinamide 10% + Zinc 1% Amazon $12 See On Amazon "As someone with sensitive oily skin, I love it," user NatalieRobinn wrote about The Ordinary's Niacinamide 10% + Zinc 1% serum. "You can’t find anything cheaper on the market for niacinamide," they added. It's designed to regulate sebum and reduce the size of pores, though some reviewers have said that this "miracle serum" is also amazing for cystic acne, scars, and discoloration.

20 The Cutest Kitchen Tool You'll Ever Own OTOTO Nessie Ladle Amazon $16 See On Amazon When posted to r/INEEEEDIT earlier this year, the OTOTO Nessie ladle got about 12,000 upvotes. It stands upright in your pot thanks to its adorable feet, while its head sticks up out of your soup or sauce for both aesthetic purposes and easy grabbing. It's also BPA-free and dishwasher-safe.

21 This Defuzzer That "Saves Clothes From The Trash" Ruidla Fabric Shaver Defuzzer Amazon $10 See On Amazon "Save clothes from the trash with a $10 fabric shaver," u/paigeelizabeth3660 suggested on a post at r/Frugal. "Sweater went from fuzzy and pilled to like new in a matter of minutes." This one's rechargeable with three blades and two layers of protection to prevent your sweaters, leggings, coats, and blankets from getting damaged while you remove fuzz and pilling. It also works on furniture, blankets, and more.

22 One Redditor's "Go-To Skincare Gift" PURITO Centella Unscented Serum Amazon $17 See On Amazon "Been using for 7 months now and I feel like I can say this serum is by far the best skincare product for me out of dozens of products over the years. My go-to skincare gift I get for others now," u/billquentin wrote about PURITO Centella serum. More than a thousand users upvoted the post. It uses 49% centella extract to recover the skin's protective barrier and soothe sensitivity, all while remaining unscented and easy to apply.

23 The Moisturizer On Basically Every Skin-Care Thread CeraVe Daily Moisturizing Lotion Amazon $12 See On Amazon You'd be hard-pressed to find any skin-care post on Reddit that doesn't mention CeraVe's lotion at least once. It's a perpetual fan-favorite because it uses ceramides and hyaluronic acid to repair the skin's lipid barrier and help boost moisture levels. It's also dermatologist-recommended and absorbs easily without leaving a greasy residue, either on your face or your body.

24 This Ice Cream Scoop That You'll Buy For Life Zeroll Original Ice Cream Scoop Amazon $21 See On Amazon If you appreciate products that last a lifetime, r/BuyItForLife is the subreddit for you. When this ice cream scoop was posted there, it got more than 5,500 upvotes and hundreds of comments. That's because the Zeroll Original is made from one solid piece of aluminum that resists corrosion, bending, and discoloration — and it's filled with heat-conductive liquid that melts the ice cream for an effortless scoop every time.

25 An Easy Way To Boost At-Home Productivity, According To Reddit Sceptre LED 20-Inch Monitor Amazon $77 See On Amazon "A second monitor for my laptop," sometimes_a_falcon commented when asked about their top purchase recently. "As a college student doing remote classes it’s truly been a game changer and I got a great deal on it." Because this 20-inch monitor has built-in speakers, a clear 1,600 by 900 display, and two HDMI ports (all while costing less than $100) it's earned itself more than 10,000 reviews and a 4.5-star rating on Amazon.

26 This Self-Stirring Mug For A Much Easier Morning DricRoda Self Stirring Coffee Mug Amazon $34 See On Amazon According to one Redditor, "a self stirring coffee mug" was their best purchase this year. "It's so much fun, I actually look forward to getting up because it means I get to use it." The stainless steel interior is food-grade and keeps your drink hot, while the battery-free design automatically mixes as soon as you pour in the liquid.

27 This $22 Gadget That Makes Your Phone Screen Way Bigger Fanlory Screen Magnifier Amazon $22 See On Amazon This genius screen magnifier earned itself 5,000-plus upvotes when posted to Reddit this year. Simply place your smart phone in the stand, and it acts as a projector that doubles the size of your screen. It comes in three colors (black, red, or white), and it's a great solution for group viewing, too.

28 A Powerful Vacuum That's Worth Every Single Penny Shark APEX AZ1002 DuoClean Upright Vacuum Amazon $300 See On Amazon When SportsPhotoGirl wrote, "I bought a new vacuum cleaner. It’s so much better than my old vacuum cleaner. I love it," they came back to hundreds of comments requesting the exact type. It turned out to be the Shark APEX DuoClean, which is self-cleaning, traps allergens with its HEPA filter, and maneuvers smoothly on both hard floors and carpets alike. No wonder it has 4.6 stars and more than 4,000 reviews on Amazon.

29 A Large & Affordable Air Fryer For Crispy Food At Home COSORI Air Fryer Max Amazon $120 See On Amazon Redditors on food and recipe subs are obsessed with air fryers, one of the most popular being the COSORI. Even though it's one of the more affordable ones, it has 11 presets to cook up to 5.8 quarts of bacon, chicken, shrimp, vegetables, or even cake. Your dinner comes out crispy, hot, and delicious — and without the greasiness typically associated with deep frying.

30 This Backpack With A Charging Port & 20 Pockets YOREPEK Travel Backpack Amazon $30 See On Amazon One Reddit user wrote: "A good backpack. I didn't think it'd be so handy, but I use it every day, and it's knowing that I can just grab it and go instead of worrying about getting stuff gathered up, or realizing I left something home that I needed." They then went on to recommend the YOREPEK backpack, which has 20 individual pockets and has an external USB port to charge your devices (portable battery not included).