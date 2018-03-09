A vibrant rainbow can mean so many things to many different people. To some, it can be a symbol of a promise; to others, it can be a sign of hope. If you're Irish, it can be a sign of good luck, and for anyone in the LGBTQ+ community, it's a symbol of pride and identity. If you're lucky enough to spot a rainbow IRL, whether it’s a snap of one in the sky or just a vibrant flag you see, you need some great rainbow Instagram captions to accompany your no-filter-needed post.

For a pic as beautiful as a rainbow, you need a colorful caption to accompany it. Sometimes, though, it can be difficult to come up with rainbow puns or funny rainbow quotes on your own. Luckily, there are a bunch of rainbow-inspired songs and books that you can use for inspiration. Take The Wizard of Oz, for instance. There's no way you haven't teared up over Judy Garland's rendition of "Over the Rainbow" before, and you’ve definitely ugly-cried while listening to “Rainbow” by Kacey Musgraves.

These are just a few places where you can find inspiration for rainbow captions to use on your next IG post. If you’re too busy living in the rainbow moment, just use any of these 30 rainbow quotes so you can share your pics with your Instagram followers right away. After all, pics or it didn't happen, amirite?

“But, darling, I'm just tryin' to tell ya, that there's always been a rainbow hangin' over your head.” — Kacey Musgraves, “Rainbow” “But just put those colors on, girl. Come and play along with me tonight.” — Kesha, “Rainbow” "The way I see it, if you want the rainbow, you gotta put up with the rain." — Dolly Parton "The Rainbow is a promise." — Mary Clark Dalton "Try to be a rainbow in someone's cloud." — Maya Angelou "Color will always make you smile." — Anthony T. Hincks "Don't miss all the beautiful colors of the rainbow looking for that pot of gold." "Someday we'll find it, the rainbow connection. The lovers, the dreamers, and me." — The Muppets, "Rainbow Connection" "No two people see the rainbow the same way." "We believed we'd catch the rainbow, ride the wind to the sun, sail away on ships of wonder." — Rainbow, "Catch The Rainbow" "We are rainbows, me and you. Every color, every hue." — Miley Cyrus, "Rainbowland" "I can see a rainbow in your tears as the sun comes out as the sun comes out." — Sia, "Rainbow" “Rainbows: The gift from heaven to us all." — Anthony T. Hincks "There is no envy, jealousy, or hatred between the different colors of the rainbow. And no fear either. Because each one exists to make the others’ love more beautiful." — Aberjhani "I can't lose hope, what's left of my heart's still made of gold." — Kesha, "Rainbow" "In life, you either choose to sing a rainbow, or you don't. Keep singing." — Kathleen Long "If the rainbow had an eighth color, it would be you." — Scarlett Lucia Rey "Why are there so many songs about rainbows, and what's on the other side?" — The Muppets, "Rainbow Connection" "No matter how far I'll find my way to you, followin' a rainbow." — Colbie Caillat, "Rainbow" "Somewhere over the rainbow, skies are blue. And the dreams that you dare to dream really do come true." — Judy Garland, "Over the Rainbow" “Like a rainbow with all of the colors... I promise that you'll never find another like me.” — Taylor Swift, “ME!” "Life throws challenges and every challenge comes with rainbows and lights to conquer it." — Amit Ray “Dare to love yourself as if you were a rainbow with gold at both ends.” — Aberjhani “Count your rainbows, not your thunderstorms.” — Alyssa Knight “Wherever you go, so will I, ’cause a double rainbow is hard to find.” — Katy Perry, “Double Rainbow” “How much do you love rainbows? Just a Skittle bit.” “Look hue's talking.” “Double rainbow all the way 'cross the sky. Yeah, yeah, so intense.” — The Gregory Brothers, “Double Rainbow Song” “When you get a rainbow after the rain, at least you are moving in the bright direction.” “You bring color to my world.”