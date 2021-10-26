I Couldn't Understand My Queer Identity Until I Unlearned This Facet Of Latinx Culture

This essay is part of Más Que Suficiente, More Than Enough, an Elite Daily series that celebrates the parts of Latinx culture that make each writer proud of their identity. In this piece, writer Rhyma Castillo considers how postcolonial trauma impacts people’s understanding of their queerness. Para leer este ensayo en español, desliza hacia abajo.

I remember sitting alongside my Mexican parents in the pews of my old Texas church. It was one of those rigidly conservative, white, evangelical Christian houses of worship — the kind that blends faith and politics into dogma so strict, if you even thought about sinning (or voting for a Democrat), you’d be condemned to an eternity of hellfire. It was about a week after Madonna and Britney Spears kissed at the 2003 VMAs, and every pastor on the pulpit was in an uproar about “Satan in the media.”

“They want you to think being gay is OK,” he said in a slight southern drawl. “But the truth is, folks, it’s a sin. God will not allow you into the gates of heaven if you don’t follow his word.” After the sermon, my parents bought a bumper sticker at the merch table that said “MARRIAGE = MAN + WOMAN,” and proudly stuck it to the back of our minivan.

In the car on the way home, red-hot guilt filled my gut. I couldn’t stop thinking about the sermon, or about how I’d have to make my Bratz dolls, Sasha and Jade, end their obviously sinful same-sex relationship. I started to cry. “¿Que tienes, mija?” my mom cooed, asking what was wrong. “Mama, what if I’m gay?” I hiccuped, my face covered in snot and tears. She laughed. “Well you’re not, thank God.” My dad chimed in. “If you were gay, we’d find out. And then you’d be on the streets in a second,” he chuckled.

Sure, he sounded like he was joking, but something in my head told me he wasn’t. From then on, I knew I had to hide certain parts of my identity from my family, and from myself. For a long time, I kept those parts buried deep and prayed they’d stay that way forever. I didn’t feel comfortable coming out to my family until 18 years later, when I was 26. Even then things didn’t go over well: I was told I was lying for attention; I was being selfish; I was going to hell. Because of that, it’s difficult for me to speak to my parents, even now. But while I’ve finally learned to love myself despite so many outside forces telling me not to, I’m still struggling to figure out who I really am — and who I never got the opportunity to be.

Instead of eviscerating my life, modern-day colonialism was eviscerating my identity as a queer Latina.

The way my Mexican parents internalized the queerphobic messaging of our red-blooded American church is a broader example of postcolonial trauma’s lingering impact, which makes it harder for queer Latinx people to be themselves. Before Spanish conquest in Latin America during the 16th century, many indigenous communities celebrated queer and gender-noncomforming people. However, brutal Spanish colonization nearly destroyed indigenous culture, forcing these communities to adopt Christian and Catholic religious beliefs. Back then, if your gender or sexuality wasn’t “acceptable” in God’s eyes, you’d probably be killed. That hasn’t changed much over the years — the queerphobic rhetoric you hear from religious fundamentalists is the same that’s been getting LGBTQ+ people murdered for centuries. Over time, Latinx communities over-assimilated to survive in a postcolonial culture that was, quite literally, meant to “eviscerate” them, according to Peter Mena, Ph.D., assistant professor of theology and religious studies at the University of San Diego.

Mena, whose work also incorporates queer theory, says it isn’t unusual for those who identify as both queer and Latinx to struggle with self-discovery. “Someone who has to balance both their Latinx identity and their queer identity is faced with a multitude of [oppressive forces],” he says. “Latinx communities [tend to be] some of the more religiously devout communities,” he adds.

This postcolonial trauma still lives on within my own family. My parents both immigrated to America from Mexico around the 1970s, and came from very humble backgrounds. My mother was a child migrant worker who traveled from state to state, picking crops in exchange for penny wages alongside her parents and seven other siblings. My father escaped an abusive household when he was just 8 years old, and lived on the streets selling pan dulce, or sweet bread, to make a living for himself. When they came to the United States, they were starry-eyed with visions of the “American Dream.” But to them, being “real” Americans meant adopting real “American values.”

After experiencing more than their fair share of hardship, much of it due to America’s special brand of systemic racism, my parents saw church — the kind fronted by white, evangelical, missionary families who traveled to Mexico to “help” impoverished communities in the name of Christ — and religion as a social safety net that helped them rise above their circumstances.

So when my pastor preached xenophobic, homophobic, racist, sexist sermons about “voting in line with God’s word” to my parents and the other churchgoers, I internalized those messages, too. I always stayed silent when I’d catch my parents lying to their church friends about being born citizens of the United States. Instead of eviscerating my life, modern-day colonialism was eviscerating my identity as a queer Latina.

Go at your own pace, on your own path.

Mena says, “The idea of conquest and colonization is already itself a violent idea,” and notes how this violence continues to be embedded within the queerphobic ideas the Latinx community carries today. “There’s a direct relationship between [limited] understandings of gender norms,” and older “religious ideals,” regardless of whether someone considers themselves religious or not. He adds, “in families, queer Latinx folks are really going out on their own,” which helps explain why, following those earlier years in church, I began to distance myself from my Mexican identity and prayed to god to take away my “sinful” gay thoughts. Because being queer isn’t “something you can [typically] share from within your family,” says Mena, “you really find yourself alone, having to forge a path on your own.”

For Nava Mau, 29, a filmmaker, actress, and cultural worker based in Los Angeles, self discovery was a years-long process that happened nearly 2,000 miles away from her Mexican-American family in a place where she’d found a community like she’d “never had before.” Writing and working in film had affirmed her own values and identity, which helped shape the path she’s currently on as a creator and cultural worker. “It wasn't until some point in adulthood that I realized just how much my own identity matters,” she says. “Subconsciously, [I] was drawn to community spaces. They provided safety for me.” And feeling safe in a family or community is important — especially when it comes to exploring your queer identity. “I think a lot of Latinx people who identify as LGBTQ+ face the threat, or the reality, of family rejection, and that just creates a set of circumstances where it can feel impossible to self-determine your own path,” Mau says, noting how it’s difficult to discover your identity, dreams, and passions when you're too busy worrying about safety and survival at home — a place where you should, in theory, feel most comfortable.

If Raymond Garcia, a 27-year-old digital media specialist based in Austin, Texas, had dared to explore their queer identity while living at home, they wouldn’t have just risked alienation from their family — they’d face the threat of being pushed into houselessness. That’s why obtaining independence from their family was a critical part of navigating their queer identity. “I was outed to my family before [I had] the opportunity to come out,” they say, explaining how their parents quickly brushed the matter under the rug. After sacrificing years hiding who they were and working survival jobs to gain financial independence, Garcia finally felt the freedom to fully explore their identity in their mid-20s. “It took me [a while] to really understand who I was, what made me happy, and why those things made me happy.” Even now, Garcia says they’re still discovering new aspects of their identity.

For many queer Latinx people, including myself, cultivating a found family and finding community is critical. For Garcia, that means “showing up for myself, caring for myself, and loving myself to the full extent of what makes me happy,” and finding “a chosen family that also understands and relates to the experiences [I’ve] had.”

When it comes to advice for young Latinx people who identify as LGBTQ+, both Mau and Garcia agree: Go at your own pace, on your own path. For a long time, I struggled to make sense of my queer identity. I had buried that part of myself for decades, and when I finally gained the opportunity (and the courage) to unearth myself completely, I felt like I didn’t know who I was anymore. I felt like I “came of age” all over again as I began dating women: I experienced my first date; my first kiss; my first love; my first heartbreak. In doing so, I realized I was finally discovering myself in ways I’d always wanted to, and it didn’t even matter if my family couldn’t accept me for who I was, because I accepted myself for who I was.

When I think about what I would want to tell my younger self, the little girl crying in her parents’ minivan on the way back home from church, I’d tell her: Don’t worry, you’ll figure out how to love both your queer and Latina identities some day. “Even if the world around you has very complicated ideas about who you are,” Mau says, “it doesn't mean your own truth has to be that complicated.” So try not to worry too much. You’ll grow into the person you were always meant to be, and the path you take or the pace you go at doesn’t matter — as long as it’s all yours.

No pude comprender mi identidad queer hasta que desaprendí esta parte de la cultura latina

Recuerdo estar sentada junto a mis padres mexicanos en mi antigua iglesia de Texas. Era una de esas casas de culto evangélica cristianas rígidamente conservadoras, del tipo que combina la fe y la política en un dogma tan estricto, que si siquiera pensabas en pecar (o votar por un demócrata), estarías condenado por una eternidad al fuego del infierno. Fue aproximadamente una semana después de que Madonna y Britney Spears se besaron en los VMA de 2003, y todos los pastores en el púlpito estaban alborotados por "ver a Satanás en los medios".

“Quieren que pienses que ser gay está bien”, dijo con un ligero acento sureño. “Pero la verdad, amigos, es un pecado. Dios no te permitirá entrar por las puertas del cielo si no sigues su palabra". Después del sermón, mis padres compraron una calcomanía para el carro en la mesa de merchandising que decía “MATRIMONIO = HOMBRE + MUJER” y la pegaron con orgullo en la parte trasera de nuestra minivan.

En camino a casa, la culpa al rojo vivo llenó mis entrañas. No podía dejar de pensar en el sermón, o en cómo tendría que hacer que mis muñecas Bratz, Sasha y Jade, pusieran fin a su obviamente pecaminosa relación entre personas del mismo sexo. Empecé a llorar. "¿Que tienes, mija?" arrulló mi mamá, preguntando qué pasaba. "Mamá, ¿y si soy gay?" Hipé, mi rostro cubierto de mocos y lágrimas. Ella rió. "Bueno, no lo eres, gracias a Dios". Mi padre intervenió: "Si fueras gay, lo descubriríamos. Y luego estarías en la calle en un segundo" se rió entre dientes.

Claro, sonaba como si estuviera bromeando, pero algo en mi cabeza me dijo que le decía en serio. A partir de entonces, supe que tenía que ocultar ciertas partes de mi identidad a mi familia y a mí misma. Durante mucho tiempo, mantuve esas partes enterradas profundamente y recé para que permanecieran así para siempre. No me sentí cómoda salir del closet con mi familia hasta 18 años después, cuando tenía 26. Incluso entonces las cosas no salieron bien: me dijeron que estaba mintiendo para llamar la atención; estaba siendo egoísta; iba a ir al infierno. Por todo eso, es difícil para mí hablar con mis padres, incluso ahora. Pero, aunque finalmente he aprendido a amarme a mí misma a pesar de tantas fuerzas externas que me dicen que no lo haga, todavía estoy luchando por descubrir quién soy realmente y quién nunca tuve la oportunidad de ser.

El colonialismo moderno estaba destripando mi identidad como una latina queer.

La forma en que mis padres mexicanos internalizaron el mensaje queerfóbico de nuestra iglesia estadounidense es un ejemplo más amplio del impacto persistente del trauma poscolonial, que hace que sea más difícil para las personas latinas queer ser ellas mismas. Antes de la conquista española en América Latina durante el siglo XVI, muchas comunidades indígenas celebraban a las personas queer que no se conformaban con su género. Sin embargo, la brutal colonización española casi destruyó la cultura indígena, lo que obligó a estas comunidades a adoptar creencias religiosas cristianas y católicas. En aquel entonces, si tu género o tu sexualidad no eran "aceptables" en los ojos de Dios, probablemente te matarían. Eso no ha cambiado mucho a lo largo de los años: la retórica queerfóbica que escuchas de los fundamentalistas religiosos es la misma que ha provocado el asesinato de personas LGBTQ+ durante siglos. Con el tiempo, las comunidades latinas se sobre-asimilaron para sobrevivir en una cultura poscolonial que, literalmente, tenía la intención de "destriparlas", según Peter Mena, Ph.D., profesor asistente de teología y estudios religiosos en la Universidad de San Diego.

Mena, cuyo trabajo también incorpora la teoría queer, dice que no es inusual que aquellos que se identifican como queer y latine luchen por el autodescubrimiento. “Alguien que tiene que equilibrar tanto su identidad latina como su identidad queer se enfrenta a una multitud de [fuerzas opresivas]”, dice Mena. “Las comunidades latinas [tienden a ser] algunas de las comunidades más devotas desde el punto de vista religioso”, agrega.

Este trauma poscolonial todavía vive dentro de mi propia familia. Mis padres emigraron a los Estados Unidos desde México en la década del 70 y procedían de entornos muy humildes. Mi madre era una niña trabajadora migrante que viajaba de un estado a otro, recogiendo cosechas a cambio de un salario miserable junto con sus padres y otros siete hermanos. Mi padre escapó de un hogar abusivo cuando tenía solo 8 años y vivía en las calles vendiendo pan dulce para ganarse la vida. Cuando llegaron a los Estados Unidos, se quedaron maravillados con el "Sueño Americano". Pero para ellos, ser estadounidenses "de verdad" significaba adoptar "valores estadounidenses" reales.

Después de pasar por muchas dificultades, en gran parte debido al racismo sistémico en los Estados Unidos, mis padres vieron la iglesia, aquella encabezada por familias blancas, evangélicas y misioneras que viajaban a México para "ayudar" a las comunidades empobrecidas en el nombre de Cristo, y la religión como una red de seguridad social que les ayudó a superar sus circunstancias.

Así que cuando mi pastor predicaba sermones xenófobos, homofóbicos, racistas y sexistas sobre "votar de acuerdo con la palabra de Dios" a mis padres y a los demás feligreses, yo también internalizaba esos mensajes y siempre me quedaba en silencio cuando veía a mis padres mintiendo a sus amigos de la iglesia acerca de haber nacido en los Estados Unidos. El colonialismo moderno estaba destripando mi identidad como una latina queer.

Ve a tu propio ritmo, en tu propio camino.

Mena dice: “La idea de conquista y colonización ya es en sí misma una idea violenta”, y señala cómo esta violencia continúa incrustada dentro de las ideas queerfóbicas que lleva las comunidades latinas hoy. "Existe una relación directa entre la comprensión [limitada] de las normas de género" y los "ideales religiosos" más antiguos, independientemente de si alguien se considera religioso o no. Agrega, "en las familias, les latines queer realmente salen soles", lo que ayuda a explicar por qué, después de esos primeros años en la iglesia, comencé a distanciarme de mi identidad mexicana y oré a Dios para que me quitara mi "pecado". Debido a que ser queer no es "algo que puedas (normalmente) compartir dentro de tu familia", dice Mena, "realmente te encuentras solo y tienes que forjar un camino por tu cuenta".

Para Nava Mau, de 29 años, cineasta, actriz y trabajadora cultural en Los Ángeles, el autodescubrimiento fue un proceso de años que sucedió a casi 2,000 millas de su familia mexicano-estadounidense en un lugar donde había encontrado una comunidad como ella "nunca había tenido antes". Escribir y trabajar en cine había afirmado sus propios valores e identidad, lo que ayudó a dar forma al camino en el que se encuentra actualmente como creadora y trabajadora cultural. “No fue hasta algún momento de la edad adulta que me di cuenta de lo mucho que importaba mi propia identidad” dice Mau. “Inconscientemente, [yo] me sentí atraída por los espacios comunitarios. Ellos me proporcionaron seguridad". Y sentirse seguro en una familia o comunidad es importante, especialmente cuando se trata de explorar tu identidad queer. "Creo que muchas personas latinas que se identifican como LGBTQ+ enfrentan la amenaza, o la realidad, del rechazo familiar, y eso solo crea un conjunto de circunstancias en las que puede parecer imposible autodeterminar tu propio camino", dice Mau, señalando lo difícil que es descubrir tu identidad, sueños y pasiones cuando estás demasiado ocupado preocupándote por la seguridad y la supervivencia en casa, un lugar donde, en teoría, deberías sentirte más cómodo.

Si Raymond García, un especialista en medios digitales de 27 años en Austin, Texas, quien se identifica como no binario, se hubiera atrevido a explorar su identidad queer mientras vivía en casa, no solo se hubiera arriesgado la alienación de su familia, sino que también se hubiera quedado sin hogar. Es por eso que obtener la independencia de su familia fue una parte fundamental para navegar por su identidad queer. “Me delataron a mi familia antes de que [tuviera] la oportunidad de salir del armario”, dice, explicando cómo sus padres rápidamente ocultaron el asunto debajo de la alfombra. Después de sacrificar años ocultando quien era y trabajar en trabajos de supervivencia para obtener independencia financiera, García finalmente sintió la libertad de explorar completamente su identidad a mediados de los 20. "Me tomó [un tiempo] comprender realmente quién era, qué me hacía feliz y por qué esas cosas me hacían feliz". Incluso ahora, García dice que todavía están descubriendo nuevos aspectos de su identidad.

Para muchas personas latines queer, incluyéndome a mí, es fundamental cultivar una familia y encontrar una comunidad. Para García, eso significa “mostrarme, cuidarme y amarme en la medida de lo que me hace feliz” y encontrar “una familia elegida que también comprende y se relacione con las experiencias que he tenido."

Cuando se trata de consejos para jóvenes latines que se identifican como LGBTQ+, tanto Mau como García están de acuerdo: Ve a tu propio ritmo, en tu propio camino. Durante mucho tiempo, luché por darle sentido a mi identidad queer. Había enterrado esa parte de mí durante décadas, y cuando finalmente obtuve la oportunidad (y el coraje) de desenterrarme por completo, sentí que ya no sabía quién era. Cuando comencé a salir con mujeres, sentí que había alcanzado la mayoría de edad: experimenté mi primera cita; mi primer beso; mi primer amor; mi primer desamor. Al hacerlo, me di cuenta de que finalmente me estaba descubriendo a mí misma de la manera que siempre había querido, y ni siquiera importaba si mi familia no podía aceptarme por lo que era, porque yo me aceptaba por lo que era.

Cuando pienso en lo que me gustaría decirle a mi yo más joven, la niña que lloraba en la minivan de sus padres en el camino de regreso a casa desde la iglesia, le digo: No te preocupes, descubrirás cómo amar tu identidad queer y latina. "Incluso si el mundo que te rodea tiene ideas muy complicadas sobre quién eres", dice Mau, "no significa que tu propia verdad tenga que ser tan complicada". Así que trata de no preocuparte demasiado. Te convertirás en la persona que siempre debiste ser, y el camino que tomes o el ritmo que sigas no importa, siempre que sea todo tuyo.