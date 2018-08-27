Move over, Cinderella, because you won't be the only one who's living your best life with help from a magical pumpkin. Not everyone can be a princess, per se, but you can't tell me you aren't walking like a queen throughout those pumpkin patches this fall season. And when you've finally picked your favorite of the bunch, a clever caption for pumpkin patch pics will highlight all of those *regal* feels. You'll be walking around like you own the place, and no one can tell you otherwise.

You're bound to snap a few pics sitting on a large pumpkin with your besties like it's your throne, so you might as well milk the royal vibes. You've waited long enough for pumpkin patches to bless your city or town once again. Fall is your season, and you have the beanie, knitted sweater, flannel, and knee-high socks to prove it. Oh, and if you're feeling extra fancy, you have a brimmed hat or two on standby to complete your fall ensemble.

There's something so scenic and alluring about dozens of bright orange pumpkins growing in those seemingly never-ending fields. You can't make up that sweet aroma of warm apple cider and the subtle sound of the wind rustling through the nearby foliage. It sounds like a scene from a movie, but no matter how many times you rub your eyes, this nostalgic setting is your reality. Dust off your crown, Fall Queen, because these 32 captions will give your followers *pumpkin* to talk about.

Shutterstock

"One pumpkin a day keeps the witches away." "Pumpkin kisses and harvest wishes." "Pumpkin patches turn me into a kid in a candy store." "BRB, I'm going to the pumpkin patch." "Follow the pumpkin patch road. Wait, where's Toto?" "Pumpkin is the spice of life." "Pumpkin patch princess. Actually, make it queen." "You're looking at the cutest pumpkin in the patch." "Getting into a bunch of hocus pocus." "Autumn leaves and pumpkins, please?" "My blood type is pumpkin spice." "Tis the season to be basic AF and not give a d*mn." "Pretty sure I am sweeter than pumpkin pie." "There's no such thing as getting lost in a pumpkin patch." "Please don't kill my autumn vibe." "There is magic in the night when pumpkins glow by moonlight." "What do you get when you drop a pumpkin? Squash." "I'm no Cinderella, but I know that pumpkins are magical." "Get yourself a pumpkin. It will never ghost you." "The haunt is so real." "Hey, pumpkin patch. Howl you doing?" "There's no such thing as frowning in a pumpkin patch... unless it's carved on one." "Pumpkin patch exploring is my part-time job for the next three months." “How do you mend a broken jack-o’-lantern? With a pumpkin patch!” “Looking gourd-geous, darling!” #SquashGhouls “You had me at pumpkin patch.” “Time flies when you’re having pum-pkin.” “Oh my gourd, I love fall.” “Let’s give ‘em pumpkin to talk about.” “I’ve never met a pumpkin I didn’t like.” “Fall is my excuse for pumpkin everything.”

Get The Elite Daily Newsletter You deserve emails that are actually fun — full of juicy celeb intel, astrology, helpful dating advice, and much more. Luckily, our newsletter will bring you all of that, well, daily. Subscribe