Brace yourself, because it's prom season. Prom is the grand finale of high school, aside from graduation day. It’s fun seeing all your classmates dressed in their prom best, rocking beautiful corsages, and dancing the evening away with their dates. Let's be honest, though — everyone is in anticipation of who's going to be crowned prom king and queen. It's a monumental moment for you if you're in the running or if any of your BFFs are. Either way, you'll need to be prepped with captions for king and queen pictures at prom to capture the glorious moment.

Prom night is one of those big events that you seriously can’t wait for. While you’re doing your best to live in the moment and have fun out on the dance floor, you’ll also want to take as many pictures as possible. It’s true that taking a picture will make the moments last longer, especially if you post them to Instagram. Now, every time you scroll through your feed, you can reminisce on your fave memories.

If you're voted prom queen, that’s definitely a memory you’ll want to document. Whether it's a reaction video of the instant you found out, a snap of your first dance in the center of the room, or a sweet selfie in your tiara, you need to share the moment with some queen and king captions for Instagram. Sure, a picture might be posted in your high school yearbook, but it won't fully express the king and queen quotes you wanted to say during that time. So, before you get carried away in the sequin dresses and dance floor jams, choose any of these queen and king captions to royally complement your pics.

"A king is not complete without his queen." "We are all kings and queens in this kingdom we call life." “Don't let anyone ever dull your sparkle.” "Careful how you play your cards when you have a queen in your hand." “You better treat her like your queen, if you want to be treated like a king.” ― Moosa Rahat “It's like chess, you know. The queen saves the king.” — Terry Pratchett “Just changing the world, one rhinestone at a time.” "He's my king and I'm his queen." "Let me adjust my crown." "I never liked that song until I danced to it with you." — Chelsea Stark "They started out like prom king and queen." "Carry yourself like a queen and you'll attract a king." "Every moment, a new beauty." "We don't remember days, we remember moments." "This is what happens when you believe in your inner Beyoncé." "I didn't ask to be queen, but hey if the crown fits." "Just slayin'." "We came, we saw, and we conquered." “It never failed to amaze me how the most ordinary day could be catapulted into the extraordinary in the blink of an eye.” ― Jodi Picoult "Any home can be a castle if the king and queen are in love." "Sometimes you will never know the true value of a moment until it becomes a memory." "Be loyal to the royal within you." “And all at once, you are the one I have been waiting for king of my heart, body and soul.” — Taylor Swift, “King of My Heart” “Never miss a chance to dance.” “I PROMise this won't be the last photo I post tonight.” “Glitter in the sky, glitter in my eyes, shining just the way I like.” — Dua Lipa, “Levitating” “And we were dancing, like we're made of starlight.” — Taylor Swift, “Starlight” “A piece for Gretchen Wieners.” — Mean Girls “You're the king, baby, I'm your queen.” — Taylor Swift, “Blank Space” “I guess Lorde was wrong — we will be royals.” “You can call me Queen Bee.” — Lorde, “Royals”