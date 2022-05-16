These 3 New Spicy Pringles Flavors Were Inspired By Actual Hot Ones Sauces

Get ready to live out your Hot Ones dreams at home — with a twist. Instead of running the Hot Ones gauntlet head-to-head with Sean Evans (and multiple rounds of spicy wings), you’ll soon be able to put your taste buds to the test with Pringles’ new Scorchin’ Hot Ones crisps. The collection features three fiery flavors inspired by some of the most recognizable sauces in the Hot Ones lineup, but you’ll have to store-hop to get all of them. To help you, here’s where to buy Pringles’ new Hot Ones chips inspired by the sauces on the show.

Make sure to keep a pitcher of water (and milk, and ice...) next to you while you munch on these limited-edition stackable potato crisps, because they’re the real deal, y’all. The Scorchin’ Hot Ones collab, which was announced on May 16, infuses three signature spicy Hot Ones flavors — The Classic Hot Sauce, Los Calientes Rojo, and Los Calientes Verde — into every bite to make you feel like you’re the next brave guest to take on the Hot Ones gauntlet. And if you thought that was fiery, there’s also an exclusive fourth flavor inspired by the final hot sauce in the Hot Ones roundup, the infamous Last Dab, that’s not even available for purchase. I told you — the ~real deal~, y’all.

The new Scoville scale-worthy Scorchin’ crisps will only be available while supplies last, and the 5.5-ounce cans of fire will have a suggested retail price of $2.29, according to Pringles.

Think you can handle the heat? Before you run out to grab yours, you should know that each flaming flavor will be available at different stores, which means you’ll have to make a couple stops before you can take on the spicy challenge this summer.

Pringles Scorchin’ Hot Ones Classic Hot Sauce

The Scorchin’ Hot Ones Classic Hot Sauce flavor, which holds the title for being the mildest of the lineup thanks to its use of Chile de Arbol peppers, will be available to buy at Circle K starting in July 2022. Hello, spicy road trips!

Pringles Scorchin’ Hot Ones Los Calientes Rojo

Luckily, you won’t have to wait as long to snag a pack of Scorchin’ Hot Ones Los Calientes Rojo Pringles, because these crisps flavored with sweet applewood-smoked red jalapeños and tangy habaneros will be available to buy at Walmart beginning in June 2022. Oh, and don’t worry if you need a ranch dipper — even Mila Kunis needed the classic cool-down condiment during her episode.

Pringles Scorchin’ Hot Ones Los Calientes Verde

If you can handle even more heat, keep your eyes peeled for the Scorchin’ Hot Ones Los Calientes Verde flavor this June, because that’s when this smoky blend of serrano and habanero chiles, sweet fruit, and tart tomatillo crisps will be available to buy at retailers nationwide. To find a pack near you, make sure to use the Where To Buy tool located at the bottom of the Pringles website.

And again, if you really can’t handle the heat, you’re in good company. Selena Gomez and Jimmy Fallon both shed a few tears during a June 2019 Hot Ones segment on The Tonight Show:

How To Get Pringles Scorchin’ Hot Ones Last Dab Flavor

True stans of the show will know you can’t host your own Hot Ones interview without The Last Dab. Though you won’t be able to find the exclusive Last Dab-ified Pringles in stores, you can enter for a chance to win a pack of the flaming flavor with the Show Us Your Hotness sweepstakes. To enter, just scan the QR code on any of Pringles’ Scorchin’ Hot products and following the prompts on-screen. But you’ll want to act fast, because Pringles is only giving out 400 cans of the stuff.

While you wait for the spicy snack to drop in stores, you can prep your tastebuds for the blazing hot challenge with a pack of Hot Chili & Lime Scorchin’ Pringles. If you fail to plan, you plan to fail, amirite? (That applies to hot AF Pringles, too, I’m sure of it.)

