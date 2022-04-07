In celebration of Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee and 70 years on the throne, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge went on their first royal tour of the year to Belize, Jamaica, and The Bahamas. Prince William and Kate Middleton’s Caribbean tour 2022 destinations included a visit to a cacao farm, meeting the Jamaican Olympic bobsled team, and tasting the local cuisine. It was quite a busy week for the duke and duchess, but if you’re up for a little royal tour of your own, you can definitely follow in the royals’ footsteps.

Of course, Prince William and Kate Middleton’s Caribbean tour wasn’t all smooth sailing. The royal couple had to cancel their first stop due to some local protestors, and they were met with some resistance throughout their trip. William reflected afterwards on Instagram in a March 27 post, “I know that this tour has brought into even sharper focus questions about the past and the future.” While it is a sensitive issue, William added that they had “thoroughly enjoyed spending time with communities in all three countries, understanding more about the issues that matter most to them.”

The two seemed to really take their time to get to know the locals and experience what each country has to offer during their Caribbean tour. Of course, Kate Middleton’s tour outfits proved the duchess also took this opportunity to look stunning as well at each of the Caribbean tour destinations. The photos from William and Kate’s Caribbean trip may have even inspired you to start planning a little getaway of your own. If that’s the case, you’ll want to be mindful of the travel restrictions in each country while also mapping out where’d you like to go. Luckily, for the latter, here is a map of Prince William and Kate Middleton’s Caribbean tour destinations for you to check out whenever you make it to the Caribbean.

The CDC recommends traveling only after you’re fully vaccinated and your vaccine has become fully effective. If you’re not fully vaccinated and must travel, check the CDC guidelines before you book. Check your destination’s vaccination and testing requirements before you depart.