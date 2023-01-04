Popeyes is coming in hot this new year with the return of Ghost Pepper Wings and wing deals (um yes, please!). No disrespect to the Popeyes Chicken Sandwich, but wings just hit different, and wings with a bit of heat are a spot-hitter like none other. You might recognize the Ghost Pepper Wings as a menu item of the past, and they’re back for the first time in free years. Here’s what to know about how much you can expect to pay for your Ghost Pepper Wings and how much heat you should expect.

The Ghost Pepper Wings might’ve disappeared, er, ghosted, from the menu in September 2020, but the chicken wings are finally back for January 2023. The fan-favorite wings launched in 2015 and were last seen in 2020 — until now. Ghost Pepper Wings might have spice-lovers ready to bring the heat, but the name is actually a little misleading. According to Popeyes’ Jan. 3 press release, this is a more approachable wing that’s about “little bit of heat and a whole lot of flavor.” The flavors come from being “marinated in a ghost pepper spice blend for at least 12 hours,” per the press release. Then, the wings are “hand-battered and breaded” before being fried until perfectly crispy and served with Popeyes buttermilk ranch.

Sounds like a perfect wing experience — ranch and crispy chicken — but is it all it’s cracked up to be?

Ghost Pepper Wings Review

Elite Daily editor Collette Reitz tried the Ghost Pepper Wings, and if you’re looking for a super spicy bite that could make it onto Hot Ones, you might be a little let down. Ghost peppers are one of the world’s hottest chili peppers, but you wouldn’t know it wihen you bite in. “The Ghost Pepper Wings live up to the ‘little bit of heat’ promise,” Reitz says. However, she had to go “searching for spice” even when she tried the wing on its own without any dip.

“On the heat front, I found the wings to be lacking — there was no residual lip tingling or anything kicking to the back of your throat — but the wings were tasty,” she shares. “Mine were fresh from the fryer and had all the flavor you expect from Popeyes chicken, with just a slight hint of spice.”

If you can handle your spice, Reitz recommends dipping them in a hotter sauce, “like Bayou Buffalo or Sweet Heat, to really bring the spice.”

Ghost Pepper Wings Price

Popeyes is celebrating the return of Ghost Pepper Wings with deals that are so fire. As of Jan. 3, the wings are $5 for six wings (that’s less than $1 each) on the Popeyes app or online for ordering ahead for in-store pickup only.

If you want to snack on wings from your couch, get them delivered to you in six or 12-piece packs for $1 per wing by ordering on the Popeyes app or online.

Free Apple Pie With Rewards Points

As a sweet bonus, Popeyes Rewards members will receive 200 loyalty points for every order of Ghost Pepper Wings, which is enough points to redeem a free Apple Pie.

How Long Are The Ghost Pepper Wings Available For?

The Ghost Pepper Wings came back on Jan. 3 and will be available “a limited time only”, per the press release. There’s no telling when the wings will “ghost” again, so make sure you try them before they’re gone.