Summer is in full swing, but it doesn’t feel like summer till you’ve been to at least one pool party. It doesn’t get any better than floating all day with your friends, dipping your toes in the water, and having a tropical drink poolside. For all the fun that'll inevitably go down, you'll need some pool puns for Instagram captions, because you want to be clever AF.

There are tons of Insta-worthy moments that happen by the pool. First off, you need a swimsuit and sunglasses selfie before you jump in. You could even record yourself dancing with your friends while streaming the top hits of the summer. Of course, it wouldn’t be a pool party without at least a few pool float pics. And don’t forget the candid shots of everyone just chilling and playing in the water. You’ll not only end the day with a nice tan, but some snaps you’ll want to share to your feed.

When it comes to Instagram captions, there's no denying that when the puns start flowing, you can't help but laugh. Having some swimming puns paired with your pool party pics will definitely have people LOL-ing as they scroll through their feed. The hard part is coming up with your own pool puns. Luckily, you can always use these 60 pool captions. Sure, they may be a little cheesy, but it's whatever floats your boat. You're just taking advantage of that summer sea-sun, so water you wading for? Get to posting, stat.

"And we'll all float on OK." — Modest Mouse, "Float On" "Seas the day." "Water you doing?" "We were mermaid for each other." "A splashing good time!" "Tropic like it's hot." "'Tis the sea-sun." "You had me at Aloha." "Having a splashtastic time." "It deep-ends on my mood." "Keep palm and carry on." "You mermaid to go far." "Party like a lobstar." "Back in the swim of things." "This princess wears flippers." "New shellphone, who this?" "I washed up like this." "Shell-abrate good times." "Happy as a clam." "Girls just want to have sun." "Shell yeah." "Fresh to the depth." "Shake your palm palms." "Yeah, buoy." "If there's a will, there's a wave." "To infinity pool, and beyond." "We're pool for the summer." "Let your worries drift away." "Jaw ready for this?" "I don't think you're ready for this jelly." — Destiny's Child, "Bootylicious" "Piña cola-duh." "Sip me baby, one more time." "My milkshake brings all the buoys to the yard." "Pun in the sun." "When life hands you pineapples, make piña coladas." "Good times and tan lines." "How aboat it?" "Go with the flow." "I have a sinking feeling." "Water you sinking aboat?" "It's a waterful life." "I like to stay current." "I'm relay fast in the pool." "Having a fintastic time." "Pool hair, don't care." "Best fins forever." "When I dip, you dip, we dip." — Freak Nasty, "Da' Dip" "Floating into summer." "When in doubt, swim it out." "Keep calm and swim on." “Today is going swimmingly.” “Just like Adele, I’m rolling in the deep… end.” “Pack your swim trunks.” “I’m single and ready to flamingle.” “We are swan goals.” “Got some good Poolaroids.” “It was very poolish of me.” “A dream come blue.” “I’m too pool for school.” “Pool side is my best side.”