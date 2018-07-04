50 Pool Captions To Turn Up The Heat On Your Insta Feed

After a year of being cooped up inside, you probably can’t wait to spend countless hours by the pool. Don’t let that sunlight go to waste... or even those cute swimsuits you spent all winter purchasing at bargain prices. Be prepared to seas the day with a lot of clever captions for pool pics. ‘Cause if you laid out by the pool or got in a good swim session, and didn’t put it on Instagram, did it really happen?

If you have a pool float, even better. Pool floats were legit made for the 'Gram, and can up the ante on any Instagram post just like some good pool captions. If you're really trying to press the "extra" button in the relaxation department, you'll want to have a matching beverage for your pool float as well. You know, because summer is meant for welcoming those "rosé all day" vibes with open arms (if you're 21 or over).

Since pool captions for Instagram that have a bit of pizzazz can be a great way to complement the perfect summer snapshot, you'll want to have some pool quotes by your side. Obviously, you want to have a clutter-free mind for those chill pool days, so choose any of these 50 pool captions for your pics before you float into your own little world.

“Summer is always good for lazy days." “Do not disturb.” “We all float down here.” — It "Relaxed state of mind." “Time is a pool to swim and dream and create in.” — Jay Woodman "It's just you and the pool." “Too cool for school, but def not the pool.” "When you have the whole pool to yourself." "Life is cool by the pool." "My favorite part of the day is playing in the pool." "Sorry, no lifeguard on duty." "Floating into summer like..." "If in doubt, swim on out." "Happiness is all about making your own waves." "Sunshine on my mind." "Made for sunny days." — The Weepies, "I Was Made For Sunny Days" "Home is where the pool is." "I dream of summers that last forever." "This is me before my epic cannonball." "If you didn't splash, did a pool day even happen?" "Water you doing this summer?" "Enjoying my summer one splash at a time." "This pool day is fresh to depth." "Swim your worries away." "Some of the best memories are made in swimsuits." "Summer, it has been way too long, my love." "Can sitting by the pool be my day job already?" "Life is better when you're swimming." "Keep calm and swim on." "Is that new perfume? No, that's chlorine." "Anyone looking for someone to test out their pool? I'm available." "Pretty sure I was a mermaid in my past life." "Enjoy, relax, soak, and unwind." "Every summer has a story." "I could swim all day long if there were more hours to spare." "I was mermaid for this." “Water baby vibes.” “A float per day keeps the doctor away.” “Fact: There’s no graceful way to get on a pool float.” “When I dip, you dip, we dip.” — Freak Nasty, “Da’ Dip” “‘Tis the sea-sun to go swimming.” “Just getting back in the swim of things.” “Don’t be afraid to jump in.” “I'm gonna soak up the sun.” — Sheryl Crow, “Soak Up The Sun” “It’s time for me to dive in.” “Life is simple, just add water.” “I like to go with the flow.” “It’s a waterful life.” “Just trying to beat the heat.” “I washed up like this.”

